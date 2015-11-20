Electric Tricycle Price Guide (UK)

We prefer to road-test electric trikes for the magazine before recommending them, but with so many now available, our recommendations are sometimes based on spec and price, rather than actual experience.
Electric Trikes and the Law
Electrically-assisted tricycles, like bicycles, can be ridden by anyone aged 14 or over, provided the tricycle weighs 60kg, has pedals, a motor of less than 250 watts, and a top speed of less than 15mph. However, the situation is currently a bit confused – see Legislation Update
Those marked Pedelec in the tables are definitely legal.
Those marked Hybrid are almost certainly fully legal.
Those marked E-Bike remain slightly in doubt, but no one has yet been prosecuted for riding one.
Please don’t worry about this legality issue – these are regarded as technicalities at the time of writing (late 2014).
The battery guarantee is the most important thing to look for, particularly with the bigger batteries, which can cost more than some of the cheaper bikes. Be wary of any odd stipulations, because there are many loopholes a manufacturer can use to refuse to honour a battery guarantee. Where the warranty is marked with a question mark, the manufacturer does not provide clear guidance, but you have certain statutory rights.
As a guide, a 24 month battery guarantee is now the norm, but unless the battery has actually failed, you’ll have problems measuring how weak it is, because voltage and capacity are imprecise things, so it’s often your word against the dealers. More expensive bikes have diagnostic plug-ins, proving battery condition, and lifetime usage. This should settle warranty disputes.
NOTES:
La: Lead-acid battery
NiCd: Nickel-cadmium battery
NiMH: Nickel-metal hydride battery
Li-ion: Lithium-ion battery
Friction: Direct drive to tyre
Front/Rear Hub: Hub motor
Front/Rear Chain: Separate chain drive
Crank: Crank-mounted motor
Pedelec: Power only available when you pedal
E-Bike: Power independent of pedals – usually a twistgrip throttle
Hybrid: Pedelec/E-Bike switchable
The trikes we recommend are marked in bold
Electric Trike Prices (UK)
|Make
|Model1
|Control / Drive
|Battery Capacity
|Battery
|UK Price4
|Notes
|Mission
|Popal
|Ebike / Front Hub
|374Wh
|Li-ion
|£1090
|Why pay more?
|Mission
|E-Mission 24-inch
|Ebike / Front Hub
|374Wh
|Li-ion
|£1250
|–
|Cargo Bike Co
|Tamar Cargo Trike
|Rear Hub
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1370
|Cheapest practical trike, but tadpole ‘Bakfiets’ layout doesn’t suit everyone. Mid-drive crank motor version £1440
|Batribike
|Trike 20
|Ebike / Front Hub
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1399
|Nice 3-spd hub
|Powabyke
|Powatryke Cruiser 20″ wheel
|Front Hub
|324Wh
|Li-ion
|£1400
|–
|Boxer
|E-Transporter
|Ebike/Front Hub
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1455
|Tadpole ‘Bakfiets’ layout
|Mission
|Solo 20-inch
|Ebike / Front Hub
|324Wh
|Li-ion
|£1499
|–
|Powabyke
|Powatryke Cruiser 24″ wheel
|Front Hub
|324Wh
|Li-ion
|£1500
|–
|Bronx
|SunRunner 24-inch
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|130Wh
|Li-ion
|£2100
|Very big price increase
|Bronx
|SunRunner 20-inch
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|130Wh
|Li-ion
|£2160
|Very big price increase
|Babboe
|E-Curve
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|350Wh
|Li-ion
|£2449
|‘Tadpole’ Bakfiets layout
|Boxer
|E-Shuttle
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|410Wh
|Li-ion
|£2800
|Smart, but pricey new ‘tadpole’cargo trike
|Di Blasi
|R34 20-inch
|Pedelec / Rear Chain Drive
|204Wh
|Li-ion
|£2580
|FOLDING Big price increase, now slightly reduced
|Maxpro
|EcoTaxi + Heinzmann motor
|Ebike / Front Hub
|1,056Wh
|La
|£3990
|–
|Boxer
|E-Cargo
|Hybrid / Rear hub
|410Wh
|Li-ion
|£3990
|Smart, but pricey new ‘tadpole’cargo trike
|Maxpro
|Street Flyer + Heinzmann Motor
|Ebike / Front Hub
|1,056Wh
|La
|£4790
|–
|HP
|Velotechnik Scorpion+
|Pedelec / Gearless Rear Hub
|558Wh
|Li-ion
|c£5000
|–
|Boxer
|Rocket
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|410Wh
|Li-ion
|£5500
|Smart, but pricey new ‘tadpole’ child-carrier trike
|Cycles Maximus
|Cargo Van or Media Trike + CM TractionDrive
|Ebike
|864Wh
|La
|£8394
|–
|Cycles Maximus
|Cab Trike + CM TractionDrive
|Ebike
|864Wh
|La
|£8298
|–
Electric Trike Manufacturers or UK distributors
Some of these companies only stock trikes occasionally, or have shown willingness in the past to adapt existing trikes. The comments relate to our own experience with manufacturers or distributors. As a general rule, a company that supplies a good product can afford to be open and helpful with the press, and will give good service and back-up. The others are something of an unknown quantity, but if you think we’ve been unfair, do let us know.
For a global list go to Electric Bike Manufacturers Worldwide
Babboe
Fairly new, but seems to be doing everything right
Just ebikes, Old Chapel Works, Valley Road, Leiston, Suffolk IP16 4AQ
tel: 01728 830 817
email: info@justebikes.co.uk
Boxer, Velo Electrique
New trike manufacturer, started out as Velo Electrique, but seems to use the name Boxer too. Full of ideas
Unit 12, 35 Willis Way, POOLE BH15 3SZ
tel: 01202 979 957
email: info@boxercycles.com
Bronx
A growing company
Bronx (UK) Ltd, Unit 4, Crusader Industrial Estate, Stirling Road, HIGH WYCOMBE. HP12 3ST
tel: 01494 529980
email: sales@bronxcycles.com
Cargo Bike Company
New to us, made in Derbyshire
52 Station Road, CHELLASTON, Derbyshire DE73 5SU
tel: 07903 175838
email: info@cargobike.co.uk
Cycles Maximus
Long-established, helpful and friendly
Unit 15, Dunkirk Business Park, Southwick, TROWBRIDGE, BA14 9L
tel: 01225 319414
email: info@cyclesmaximus.com
Di Blasi
Long-established traders
Mission Cycles & Components, Unit 3, The Alders, Seven Mile Lane, Mereworth, MAIDSTONE, Kent M18 5JG
tel: 01622 815615
email: info@missioncycles.co.uk
Electro-Drive
Not always easy to contact
E-go Personal Transport, 52 High Street, MARLBOROUGH, Wiltshire SN8 1HQ
tel: 07974 723996 or 01672 861186 / 512404
email: sales@electro-drive.co.uk
HP
Very experienced shop in central London
Bikefix, 48 Lamb’s Conduit Street, LONDON WC1N 3LH
email: sales@bikefix.co.uk
Powatryke
Industry stalwart
Powabyke Ltd, 3 Wood Street, Queens Square, BATH BA1 2JQ
tel: 0845 6011475
email: sales@powabyke.com
Team Hybrid
Specialises in wheelchairs and hand-powered electrics
Team Hybrid, ‘Silverstone’, Chapel Road, SOBERTON HEATH, Hampshire SO32 3PP
tel: 01329 830117
email: silverstone@ntlworld.com
MTF Enterprises
No exclusive products, but a good contact for trikes
MTF Enterprises, PO Box 335, Tunbridge Wells, Kent TN2 9DS
tel: 01892 515110
Electric Tricycle Battery Refurbishment
A few specialists exist, but not many that know electric bikes. We keep coming back to BatteryBay of Cannock, West Midlands