Electric Tricycle Price Guide (UK)

We prefer to road-test electric trikes for the magazine before recommending them, but with so many now available, our recommendations are sometimes based on spec and price, rather than actual experience.

Errors & Omissions: Please contact us if you see any errors or omissions on this page. If you are a manufacturer or distributor, we can only accurately list your products if you keep us informed. Remember, this page is used by thousands of potential customers.

Electric Trikes and the Law

Electrically-assisted tricycles, like bicycles, can be ridden by anyone aged 14 or over, provided the tricycle weighs 60kg, has pedals, a motor of less than 250 watts, and a top speed of less than 15mph. However, the situation is currently a bit confused – see Legislation Update

Those marked Pedelec in the tables are definitely legal.

Those marked Hybrid are almost certainly fully legal.

Those marked E-Bike remain slightly in doubt, but no one has yet been prosecuted for riding one.

Please don’t worry about this legality issue – these are regarded as technicalities at the time of writing (late 2014).

The battery guarantee is the most important thing to look for, particularly with the bigger batteries, which can cost more than some of the cheaper bikes. Be wary of any odd stipulations, because there are many loopholes a manufacturer can use to refuse to honour a battery guarantee. Where the warranty is marked with a question mark, the manufacturer does not provide clear guidance, but you have certain statutory rights.

As a guide, a 24 month battery guarantee is now the norm, but unless the battery has actually failed, you’ll have problems measuring how weak it is, because voltage and capacity are imprecise things, so it’s often your word against the dealers. More expensive bikes have diagnostic plug-ins, proving battery condition, and lifetime usage. This should settle warranty disputes.



NOTES:

La: Lead-acid battery

NiCd: Nickel-cadmium battery

NiMH: Nickel-metal hydride battery

Li-ion: Lithium-ion battery

Friction: Direct drive to tyre

Front/Rear Hub: Hub motor

Front/Rear Chain: Separate chain drive

Crank: Crank-mounted motor

Pedelec: Power only available when you pedal

E-Bike: Power independent of pedals – usually a twistgrip throttle

Hybrid: Pedelec/E-Bike switchable

The trikes we recommend are marked in bold

Electric Trike Prices (UK)

Make Model1 Control / Drive Battery Capacity Battery UK Price4 Notes Mission Popal Ebike / Front Hub 374Wh Li-ion £1090 Why pay more? Mission E-Mission 24-inch Ebike / Front Hub 374Wh Li-ion £1250 – Cargo Bike Co Tamar Cargo Trike Rear Hub 360Wh Li-ion £1370 Cheapest practical trike, but tadpole ‘Bakfiets’ layout doesn’t suit everyone. Mid-drive crank motor version £1440 Batribike Trike 20 Ebike / Front Hub 360Wh Li-ion £1399 Nice 3-spd hub Powabyke Powatryke Cruiser 20″ wheel Front Hub 324Wh Li-ion £1400 – Boxer E-Transporter Ebike/Front Hub 360Wh Li-ion £1455 Tadpole ‘Bakfiets’ layout Mission Solo 20-inch Ebike / Front Hub 324Wh Li-ion £1499 – Powabyke Powatryke Cruiser 24″ wheel Front Hub 324Wh Li-ion £1500 – Bronx SunRunner 24-inch Hybrid / Front Hub 130Wh Li-ion £2100 Very big price increase Bronx SunRunner 20-inch Hybrid / Front Hub 130Wh Li-ion £2160 Very big price increase Babboe E-Curve Pedelec / Rear Hub 350Wh Li-ion £2449 ‘Tadpole’ Bakfiets layout Boxer E-Shuttle Hybrid / Rear Hub 410Wh Li-ion £2800 Smart, but pricey new ‘tadpole’cargo trike Di Blasi R34 20-inch Pedelec / Rear Chain Drive 204Wh Li-ion £2580 FOLDING Big price increase, now slightly reduced

Maxpro EcoTaxi + Heinzmann motor Ebike / Front Hub 1,056Wh La £3990 – Boxer E-Cargo Hybrid / Rear hub 410Wh Li-ion £3990 Smart, but pricey new ‘tadpole’cargo trike Maxpro Street Flyer + Heinzmann Motor Ebike / Front Hub 1,056Wh La £4790 – HP Velotechnik Scorpion+ Pedelec / Gearless Rear Hub 558Wh Li-ion c£5000 – Boxer Rocket Hybrid / Rear Hub 410Wh Li-ion £5500 Smart, but pricey new ‘tadpole’ child-carrier trike Cycles Maximus Cargo Van or Media Trike + CM TractionDrive Ebike 864Wh La £8394 – Cycles Maximus Cab Trike + CM TractionDrive Ebike 864Wh La £8298 –

New subscribers can order a ‘get-started’ six-pack of magazine back numbers covering key electric cycles at HALF the usual price! See the shop for details. All back numbers can be ordered by credit card – call 01305 259998 (+44 1305 259998 outside UK)

Electric Trike Manufacturers or UK distributors

Some of these companies only stock trikes occasionally, or have shown willingness in the past to adapt existing trikes. The comments relate to our own experience with manufacturers or distributors. As a general rule, a company that supplies a good product can afford to be open and helpful with the press, and will give good service and back-up. The others are something of an unknown quantity, but if you think we’ve been unfair, do let us know.

For a global list go to Electric Bike Manufacturers Worldwide

Babboe

Fairly new, but seems to be doing everything right

Just ebikes, Old Chapel Works, Valley Road, Leiston, Suffolk IP16 4AQ

tel: 01728 830 817

email: info@justebikes.co.uk

Boxer, Velo Electrique

New trike manufacturer, started out as Velo Electrique, but seems to use the name Boxer too. Full of ideas

Unit 12, 35 Willis Way, POOLE BH15 3SZ

tel: 01202 979 957

email: info@boxercycles.com

Bronx

A growing company

Bronx (UK) Ltd, Unit 4, Crusader Industrial Estate, Stirling Road, HIGH WYCOMBE. HP12 3ST

tel: 01494 529980

email: sales@bronxcycles.com

Cargo Bike Company

New to us, made in Derbyshire

52 Station Road, CHELLASTON, Derbyshire DE73 5SU

tel: 07903 175838

email: info@cargobike.co.uk

Cycles Maximus

Long-established, helpful and friendly

Unit 15, Dunkirk Business Park, Southwick, TROWBRIDGE, BA14 9L

tel: 01225 319414

email: info@cyclesmaximus.com

Di Blasi

Long-established traders

Mission Cycles & Components, Unit 3, The Alders, Seven Mile Lane, Mereworth, MAIDSTONE, Kent M18 5JG

tel: 01622 815615

email: info@missioncycles.co.uk

Electro-Drive

Not always easy to contact

E-go Personal Transport, 52 High Street, MARLBOROUGH, Wiltshire SN8 1HQ

tel: 07974 723996 or 01672 861186 / 512404

email: sales@electro-drive.co.uk

HP

Very experienced shop in central London

Bikefix, 48 Lamb’s Conduit Street, LONDON WC1N 3LH

email: sales@bikefix.co.uk

Powatryke

Industry stalwart

Powabyke Ltd, 3 Wood Street, Queens Square, BATH BA1 2JQ

tel: 0845 6011475

email: sales@powabyke.com

Team Hybrid

Specialises in wheelchairs and hand-powered electrics

Team Hybrid, ‘Silverstone’, Chapel Road, SOBERTON HEATH, Hampshire SO32 3PP

tel: 01329 830117

email: silverstone@ntlworld.com

MTF Enterprises

No exclusive products, but a good contact for trikes

MTF Enterprises, PO Box 335, Tunbridge Wells, Kent TN2 9DS

tel: 01892 515110

Electric Tricycle Battery Refurbishment

A few specialists exist, but not many that know electric bikes. We keep coming back to BatteryBay of Cannock, West Midlands