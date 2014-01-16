Electric Motorcycle Price Guide (UK)

On this page we aim to list all electric scooters, electric motorcycle, electric mopeds & electric trikes available in the UK. Please remember, the use of any of these electric machines is covered by UK electric scooter licensing laws, and most prices do not include registration costs (c £100).

Prices are the latest available on the road in the UK. Note our new column showing the price per kWh of battery capacity. Used together with the battery warranty, this gives a good guide to value for money and ongoing running costs.

This young industry had been more or less wiped out by 2013, but by early 2015 there were some stirrings at the superbike end of the market, and the government’s decision to finally allow subsidies for electric two-wheelers has helped a good deal. In 2016, electric mopeds and scooters are firmly back in fashion, with sales back on an upward trend, and several new manufacturers looking at UK distribution. Many new machines have removable lithium-ion batteries, allowing users to keep a charged battery at home, or even carry one in a top-box, effectively doubling range.

Errors & Omissions: We do our best to keep this table up-to-date, but please do contact our electric motorcycle editor Peter Henshaw if you see any errors or omissions on this page.

Make/Model Price Maximum Power Battery Type Battery Capacity Cost

per kWh Battery Warranty Top Speed Comments Zippe £1075 1.5kW 48v Lead-acid 1.7kWh £632 6 months 30mph Price excludes registration

Eko Zippy £1345 1.5kW 60v

Lead-acid 1.2kWh £1121 12 months 27mph Also as 2kW/35mph version Eko Slider £1395 2kW 60v

Lead-acid 1.2kWh £1163 12 months 35mph Also as 3kw/40mph version Eko Speedster £1495 3kW 60v

Lead-acid 1.2kWh £1246 12 months 38mph Also as 5kW/48mph version Artisan EV1200 £1495 1.2kW 72v

Lead-acid 1.4kWh £1068 12 months 30mph 24 months warranty, £199 extra E Rider

Model 15 £1495 0.25kW 48v Li-ion 0.5kWh £3115 12 months 15mph Covered by pedal-cycle legislation E Rider Model 30 £1495 1.0kW 48v

Lead-Acid 0.8kWh £1869 12 months 30mph – Eko Maxx £1795 3kW 72v

Lead-acid 1.4kWh £1282 12 months 38mph Also as 5kW/48mph version eGen eG5 £1978 1.2kW 60v Li-ion 1.8kWh £1099 24 months 30mph Removable battery eGen eG7 £1978 3.0kW 60v Li-ion 1.7kWh £1163 24 months 30mph Removable battery Yamaha EC03 £1999 1.4kW 50v Li-ion 0.75kWh £2665 12 months 30mph – Juicy Bike Retro Li £2465 3.0kW 60v Li-ion 1.9kWh £1297 12 months 30mph Removable battery eGen eG3 £3118 3.0kW 60v Li-ion 2.4kWh £1299 24 months 30mph Removable battery SEV eTRICKS Evolution Z01 £3325 2.5kW 48v Li-ion 0.9kWh £3866 24 months 28/38mph Removable battery. Can be fitted with extra 0.9kWh battery SEV eTRICKS Evolution O01 £3425 2.5kW 48v Li-ion 0.9kWh £3983 24 months 28/38mph Removable battery. Can be fitted with extra 0.9kWh battery SEV eTRICKS Evolution S01 £3575 2.5kW 48v Li-ion 0.9kWh £4133 24 months 28/38mph Removable battery. Can be fitted with extra 0.9kWh battery eGen eG-D1 £3598 3.0kW 60v

Li-ion 3.0kWh £1199 24 months 30mph Removable battery SEV eTRICKS Evolution R01 £3825 2.5kW 48v Li-ion 0.9kWh £4448 24 months 28/38mph Removable battery. Can be fitted with extra 0.9kWh battery eGen eG1 £4558 8.0kW 72v Li-ion 4.3kWh £1060 24 months 30mph – E Rider

Model 60 £4995 6.0kW 72v Li-ion 4.3kWh £1162 12 months 63mph – eGen eGX £5400 10.0kW 84v Li-ion 5.0kWh £1080 36 months 75mph Warranty is extendable Govecs Go! S3.4 £6240 ?kW 72v Li-ion 3.0kWh £2080 24 months 50mph Also as 1.5 or 3kW mopeds, plus solo-seat commercial

KTM Freeride E-XC £9999 16.0kW 300v Li-ion 2.6kWh £3846 ? ? Off-roader, not road legal. Removable battery. KTM Freeride E-SX £10299 16.0kW 300v Li-ion 2.6kWh £3961 ? ? Road legal version of E-XC. Removable battery. BMW C Evolution £13500 35.0kW Lithium-ion 8.0kWh £1688 5 years / 50,000 km 75mph – Agility Saietta R £16770 72.0kW Li-ion 9.6kWh £1747 12 months 105mph Also R Premier at £19,770, details unknown

Electric Scooter & Motorbike Manufacturers or primary UK dealers/distributors

Artisan

www.artisanscooters.com

tel: 0800 1588 264

email: via website



BMW

www.bmw-motorrad.co.uk

tel: 0370 5050 160

email: customer.service@bmw.co.uk

eGen

www.egenscooters.com

tel: 0203 700 6728

Eko Bikes

www.ekobikes.co.uk



E Rider

www.eriderbikes.com

tel: 08450 941529

email: info@eriderbikes.com



Govecs

www.govecs.co.uk

tel: 01707 227928

email: via website

Juicy Bike

www.juicybike.co.uk

tel: 01298 25595

email: uksales@JuicyBike.com

KTM

www.ktm.com

tel: 01208 709500

email: via website



Rieju

www.riejumoto.co.uk

tel: 01526 834357

email: info@riejumoto.co.uk

Sev

e-Motion

tel: 01793 251200

mail: email@e-motionevc.co.uk

Yamaha

www.yamaha-motor.co.uk

tel: 01932 358000

email:marketing@yamaha-motor.co.uk

Zippe

www.zippe.co.uk

tel: 01457 876 160

email: info@zippe.co.uk

For more information on buying a petrol or electric moped or scooter, two-wheeler insurance company Bennetts has produced a handy guide

