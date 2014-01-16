Electric Motorcycle Price Guide (UK)

Brammo Electric Bike

Electric motorcycles 2015On this page we aim to list all electric scooters, electric motorcycle, electric mopeds & electric trikes available in the UK. Please remember, the use of any of these electric machines is covered by UK electric scooter licensing laws, and most prices do not include registration costs (c £100).
Prices are the latest available on the road in the UK. Note our new column showing the price per kWh of battery capacity. Used together with the battery warranty, this gives a good guide to value for money and ongoing running costs.
This young industry had been more or less wiped out by 2013, but by early 2015 there were some stirrings at the superbike end of the market, and the government’s decision to finally allow subsidies for electric two-wheelers has helped a good deal. In 2016, electric mopeds and scooters are firmly back in fashion, with sales back on an upward trend, and several new manufacturers looking at UK distribution. Many new machines have removable lithium-ion batteries, allowing users to keep a charged battery at home, or even carry one in a top-box, effectively doubling range.
 Errors & Omissions:  We do our best to keep this table up-to-date, but please do contact our electric motorcycle editor Peter Henshaw if you see any errors or omissions on this page.

Make/Model Price Maximum Power Battery Type Battery Capacity Cost
per kWh		 Battery Warranty Top Speed Comments
Zippe £1075 1.5kW 48v Lead-acid 1.7kWh £632 6 months 30mph Price excludes registration
Eko Zippy £1345 1.5kW 60v
Lead-acid		 1.2kWh £1121 12 months 27mph Also as 2kW/35mph version
Eko Slider £1395 2kW 60v
Lead-acid		 1.2kWh £1163 12 months 35mph Also as 3kw/40mph version
Eko Speedster £1495 3kW 60v
Lead-acid		 1.2kWh £1246 12 months 38mph Also as 5kW/48mph version
Artisan EV1200 £1495 1.2kW 72v
Lead-acid		 1.4kWh £1068 12 months 30mph 24 months warranty, £199 extra
E Rider
Model 15		 £1495 0.25kW 48v Li-ion 0.5kWh £3115 12 months 15mph Covered by pedal-cycle legislation
E Rider Model 30 £1495 1.0kW 48v
Lead-Acid		 0.8kWh £1869 12 months 30mph
Eko Maxx £1795 3kW 72v
Lead-acid		 1.4kWh £1282 12 months 38mph Also as 5kW/48mph version
eGen eG5 £1978 1.2kW 60v Li-ion 1.8kWh £1099 24 months 30mph Removable battery
eGen eG7 £1978 3.0kW 60v Li-ion 1.7kWh £1163 24 months 30mph Removable battery
Yamaha EC03 £1999 1.4kW 50v Li-ion 0.75kWh £2665 12 months 30mph
Juicy Bike Retro Li £2465 3.0kW 60v Li-ion 1.9kWh £1297 12 months 30mph Removable battery
eGen eG3 £3118 3.0kW 60v Li-ion 2.4kWh £1299 24 months 30mph Removable battery
SEV eTRICKS Evolution Z01 £3325 2.5kW 48v Li-ion 0.9kWh £3866 24 months 28/38mph Removable battery. Can be fitted with extra 0.9kWh battery
SEV eTRICKS Evolution O01 £3425 2.5kW 48v Li-ion 0.9kWh £3983 24 months 28/38mph Removable battery. Can be fitted with extra 0.9kWh battery
SEV eTRICKS Evolution S01 £3575 2.5kW 48v Li-ion 0.9kWh £4133 24 months 28/38mph Removable battery. Can be fitted with extra 0.9kWh battery
eGen eG-D1 £3598 3.0kW 60v
Li-ion		 3.0kWh £1199 24 months 30mph Removable battery
SEV eTRICKS Evolution R01 £3825 2.5kW 48v Li-ion 0.9kWh £4448 24 months 28/38mph Removable battery. Can be fitted with extra 0.9kWh battery
eGen eG1 £4558 8.0kW 72v Li-ion 4.3kWh £1060 24 months 30mph
E Rider
Model 60		 £4995 6.0kW 72v Li-ion 4.3kWh £1162 12 months 63mph
eGen eGX £5400 10.0kW 84v Li-ion 5.0kWh £1080 36 months 75mph Warranty is extendable
Govecs Go! S3.4 £6240 ?kW 72v Li-ion 3.0kWh £2080 24 months 50mph Also as 1.5 or 3kW mopeds, plus solo-seat commercial
KTM Freeride E-XC £9999 16.0kW 300v Li-ion 2.6kWh £3846 ? ? Off-roader, not road legal. Removable battery.
KTM Freeride E-SX £10299 16.0kW 300v Li-ion 2.6kWh £3961 ? ? Road legal version of E-XC. Removable battery.
BMW C Evolution £13500 35.0kW Lithium-ion 8.0kWh £1688 5 years / 50,000 km 75mph
Agility Saietta R £16770 72.0kW Li-ion 9.6kWh £1747 12 months 105mph Also R Premier at £19,770, details unknown

Artisan
www.artisanscooters.com
tel: 0800 1588 264
email: via website

BMW
www.bmw-motorrad.co.uk
tel: 0370 5050 160
email: customer.service@bmw.co.uk

eGen
www.egenscooters.com
tel: 0203 700 6728

Eko Bikes
www.ekobikes.co.uk

E Rider
www.eriderbikes.com
tel: 08450 941529
email: info@eriderbikes.com

Govecs
www.govecs.co.uk
tel: 01707 227928
email: via website

Juicy Bike
www.juicybike.co.uk
tel: 01298 25595
email: uksales@JuicyBike.com

KTM
www.ktm.com
tel: 01208 709500
email: via website

Rieju
www.riejumoto.co.uk
tel: 01526 834357
email: info@riejumoto.co.uk

Sev
e-Motion
tel: 01793 251200
mail: email@e-motionevc.co.uk

Yamaha
www.yamaha-motor.co.uk
tel: 01932 358000
email:marketing@yamaha-motor.co.uk

Zippe
www.zippe.co.uk
tel: 01457 876 160
email: info@zippe.co.uk

