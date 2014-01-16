Electric Motorcycle Price Guide (UK)

On this page we aim to list all electric scooters, electric motorcycle, electric mopeds & electric trikes available in the UK. Please remember, the use of any of these electric machines is covered by UK electric scooter licensing laws, and most prices do not include registration costs (c £100).
Prices are the latest available on the road in the UK. Note our new column showing the price per kWh of battery capacity. Used together with the battery warranty, this gives a good guide to value for money and ongoing running costs.
This young industry had been more or less wiped out by 2013, but by early 2015 there were some stirrings at the superbike end of the market, and the government’s decision to finally allow subsidies for electric two-wheelers has helped a good deal. In 2016, electric mopeds and scooters are firmly back in fashion, with sales back on an upward trend, and several new manufacturers looking at UK distribution. Many new machines have removable lithium-ion batteries, allowing users to keep a charged battery at home, or even carry one in a top-box, effectively doubling range.
Errors & Omissions: We do our best to keep this table up-to-date, but please do contact our electric motorcycle editor Peter Henshaw if you see any errors or omissions on this page.
Electric Motorbike, Scooter & Moped Prices
|Make/Model
|Price
|Maximum Power
|Battery Type
|Battery Capacity
|Cost
per kWh
|Battery Warranty
|Top Speed
|Comments
|Zippe
|£1075
|1.5kW
|48v Lead-acid
|1.7kWh
|£632
|6 months
|30mph
|Price excludes registration
|Eko Zippy
|£1345
|1.5kW
|60v
Lead-acid
|1.2kWh
|£1121
|12 months
|27mph
|Also as 2kW/35mph version
|Eko Slider
|£1395
|2kW
|60v
Lead-acid
|1.2kWh
|£1163
|12 months
|35mph
|Also as 3kw/40mph version
|Eko Speedster
|£1495
|3kW
|60v
Lead-acid
|1.2kWh
|£1246
|12 months
|38mph
|Also as 5kW/48mph version
|Artisan EV1200
|£1495
|1.2kW
|72v
Lead-acid
|1.4kWh
|£1068
|12 months
|30mph
|24 months warranty, £199 extra
|E Rider
Model 15
|£1495
|0.25kW
|48v Li-ion
|0.5kWh
|£3115
|12 months
|15mph
|Covered by pedal-cycle legislation
|E Rider Model 30
|£1495
|1.0kW
|48v
Lead-Acid
|0.8kWh
|£1869
|12 months
|30mph
|–
|Eko Maxx
|£1795
|3kW
|72v
Lead-acid
|1.4kWh
|£1282
|12 months
|38mph
|Also as 5kW/48mph version
|eGen eG5
|£1978
|1.2kW
|60v Li-ion
|1.8kWh
|£1099
|24 months
|30mph
|Removable battery
|eGen eG7
|£1978
|3.0kW
|60v Li-ion
|1.7kWh
|£1163
|24 months
|30mph
|Removable battery
|Yamaha EC03
|£1999
|1.4kW
|50v Li-ion
|0.75kWh
|£2665
|12 months
|30mph
|–
|Juicy Bike Retro Li
|£2465
|3.0kW
|60v Li-ion
|1.9kWh
|£1297
|12 months
|30mph
|Removable battery
|eGen eG3
|£3118
|3.0kW
|60v Li-ion
|2.4kWh
|£1299
|24 months
|30mph
|Removable battery
|SEV eTRICKS Evolution Z01
|£3325
|2.5kW
|48v Li-ion
|0.9kWh
|£3866
|24 months
|28/38mph
|Removable battery. Can be fitted with extra 0.9kWh battery
|SEV eTRICKS Evolution O01
|£3425
|2.5kW
|48v Li-ion
|0.9kWh
|£3983
|24 months
|28/38mph
|Removable battery. Can be fitted with extra 0.9kWh battery
|SEV eTRICKS Evolution S01
|£3575
|2.5kW
|48v Li-ion
|0.9kWh
|£4133
|24 months
|28/38mph
|Removable battery. Can be fitted with extra 0.9kWh battery
|eGen eG-D1
|£3598
|3.0kW
|60v
Li-ion
|3.0kWh
|£1199
|24 months
|30mph
|Removable battery
|SEV eTRICKS Evolution R01
|£3825
|2.5kW
|48v Li-ion
|0.9kWh
|£4448
|24 months
|28/38mph
|Removable battery. Can be fitted with extra 0.9kWh battery
|eGen eG1
|£4558
|8.0kW
|72v Li-ion
|4.3kWh
|£1060
|24 months
|30mph
|–
|E Rider
Model 60
|£4995
|6.0kW
|72v Li-ion
|4.3kWh
|£1162
|12 months
|63mph
|–
|eGen eGX
|£5400
|10.0kW
|84v Li-ion
|5.0kWh
|£1080
|36 months
|75mph
|Warranty is extendable
|Govecs Go! S3.4
|£6240
|?kW
|72v Li-ion
|3.0kWh
|£2080
|24 months
|50mph
|Also as 1.5 or 3kW mopeds, plus solo-seat commercial
|KTM Freeride E-XC
|£9999
|16.0kW
|300v Li-ion
|2.6kWh
|£3846
|?
|?
|Off-roader, not road legal. Removable battery.
|KTM Freeride E-SX
|£10299
|16.0kW
|300v Li-ion
|2.6kWh
|£3961
|?
|?
|Road legal version of E-XC. Removable battery.
|BMW C Evolution
|£13500
|35.0kW
|Lithium-ion
|8.0kWh
|£1688
|5 years / 50,000 km
|75mph
|–
|Agility Saietta R
|£16770
|72.0kW
|Li-ion
|9.6kWh
|£1747
|12 months
|105mph
|Also R Premier at £19,770, details unknown
Electric Scooter & Motorbike Manufacturers or primary UK dealers/distributors
Artisan
www.artisanscooters.com
tel: 0800 1588 264
email: via website
BMW
www.bmw-motorrad.co.uk
tel: 0370 5050 160
email: customer.service@bmw.co.uk
eGen
www.egenscooters.com
tel: 0203 700 6728
Eko Bikes
www.ekobikes.co.uk
E Rider
www.eriderbikes.com
tel: 08450 941529
email: info@eriderbikes.com
Govecs
www.govecs.co.uk
tel: 01707 227928
email: via website
Juicy Bike
www.juicybike.co.uk
tel: 01298 25595
email: uksales@JuicyBike.com
KTM
www.ktm.com
tel: 01208 709500
email: via website
Rieju
www.riejumoto.co.uk
tel: 01526 834357
email: info@riejumoto.co.uk
Sev
e-Motion
tel: 01793 251200
mail: email@e-motionevc.co.uk
Yamaha
www.yamaha-motor.co.uk
tel: 01932 358000
email:marketing@yamaha-motor.co.uk
Zippe
www.zippe.co.uk
tel: 01457 876 160
email: info@zippe.co.uk
For more information on buying a petrol or electric moped or scooter, two-wheeler insurance company Bennetts has produced a handy guide