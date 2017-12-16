Electric Motorcycle Price Guide (UK)

On this page we aim to list all electric scooters, electric motorbike, electric mopeds & electric trikes.

Please remember, the use of any of these electric machines is covered by UK electric scooter licensing laws, and most prices do not include registration costs (c £100).

Prices are the latest available on the road in the UK. Note our new column showing the price per kWh of battery capacity. Those shown in green are considered good value for money. Used together with the battery warranty, this gives a good guide to value for money and ongoing running costs.

Near Collapse and Rebirth



The young electric motorcycle industry had been more or less wiped out by 2013, but by early 2015 there were some stirrings at the superbike end of the market, and the government’s decision to finally allow subsidies for electric two-wheelers has helped a good deal. The bikes eligible for the Office for Low Emission Vehicles grant are marked OLEV. The grant is 20% of the purchase price, capped at £1500. The motorcycle must have a range of at least 31 miles (19 miles for mopeds). Our price generally includes the grant, but without registration costs.

By 2016, the electric motorbike was firmly back in fashion, with sales on an upward trajectory, and several new manufacturers looking at UK distribution.

Many newer machines have removable lithium-ion batteries, allowing users to keep a charged battery at home, or even carry one in a top-box, effectively doubling range.

Errors & Omissions: We do our best to keep this table up-to-date, but please do contact our electric motorcycle editor Peter Henshaw if you see any errors or omissions on this page.

Electric Motorbike, Scooter & Moped Prices

Make/Model Price Maximum Power Battery Type Battery Capacity Cost

per kWh Battery Warranty Top Speed Comments Razor Pocket Mod £299 0.25kW 24v

Li-ion 0.2kWh £1760 3 months 15mph Aimed at teenagers, but will carry small adult E Rider

Model 15 £1495 (see note) 0.25kW 48v Li-ion 0.5kWh £2990 12 months 15mph Covered by pedal-cycle legislation. with £400 discount Christmas 2017

E Rider Model 30 City £1595 (see note) 1.5kWh 60v

Li-ion 1.2kWh £1580 24 months 30mph £300 discount Christmas 2017 E Rider Rondo £1595 0.25kW 48v

Li-ion 0.57kWh £2800 24 months 15mph New Autumn 2017 Artisan EV1200 £1695 1.2kW 72v Lead-acid 1.4kWh £1210 12 months 30mph 24 months warranty, £199 extra eGen eG5 £2160 1.2kW 60v

Li-ion 1.8kWh £1100 24 months 30mph Removable battery Artisan EV1200R £2195 1.2kW 60v Li-ion 1.2kWh £1830 12 months 30mph Removable battery. £2695 with extra 1.2kWh battery

E Rider Model 30 Moda £2250 (see note) 2.0kW 72v

Li-ion 1.4kWh £1610 24 months 30mph £300 discount Christmas 2017 V-Moto Super Soco TS1200R £2349

OLEV 1.2kW 60v Li-ion 1.6kWh £1470 36 months 28mph New listing July 2017 Juicy Bike Retro Li £2465 3.0kW 60v Li-ion 1.9kWh £1297 12 months 30mph Removable battery eGen eG3 £3000 3.0kW 60v Li-ion 1.7kWh £1770 24 months 30mph Removable battery. 2.4kWh battery extra £780

SEV eTRICKS Evolution Z01 £3325 2.5kW 48v Li-ion 0.9kWh £3866 24 months 28/38mph Removable battery. Can carry extra 0.9kWh battery

ZRide e-city £3330

OLEV ?? 48-volt Li-ion 1.4kWh £2380 36 months 30mph Removable battery – warranty can be extended for £40/yr SEV eTRICKS Evolution O01 £3425 2.5kW 48v Li-ion 0.9kWh £3983 24 months 28/38mph Removable battery. Can carry extra 0.9kWh battery Torrot Muvi £3354

OLEV 2.7kW 48v Li-ion 2.4kWh £1400 36 months 30mph 3kWh battery and 37mph options SEV eTRICKS Evolution S01 £3575 2.5kW 48v Li-ion 0.9kWh £4133 24 months 28/38mph Removable battery. Can carry extra 0.9kWh batter eGen SO2 £3744

OLEV 4.0kW 48v Li-ion 2.0kWh £1870 36 months 30mph 4 & 6kWh battery and 50mph options

SEV eTRICKS Evolution R01 £3825 2.5kW 48v Li-ion 0.9kWh £4448 24 months 28/38mph Removable battery. Can carry extra 0.9kWh battery E Rider

Model 60 £4995 6.0kW 72v Li-ion 4.3kWh £1162 24 months 63mph Out of Stock December 2017

eGen eGX £5040 6.0kWh 80v Li-ion 4.8kWh £1050 24 months 55mph 75mph/8kWh options eGen eGX £5400 6.0kW 80v Li-ion 4.8kWh £1125 24 months 55/75mph Warranty is extendable. Also 9kW motor, 8kWh battery at £6720

Govecs Go!

S2.6 No list price ?kW Li-ion 4.6kWh ? 24 months 28mph Also T-type aimed at business users Govecs Go! S3.6 No list price ?kW 72v Li-ion 4.6kWh ? 24 months 50mph Also T-type aimed at business users

KTM ??? TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Due in 2018 with leased battery

BMW C Evolution £12350

OLEV 35kW Li-ion 8.0kWh £1544 5 years / 50,000 km 75mph Price varies with spec

Zero SR ZF14.4 £14745

OLEV 52kW Li-ion 14.4kWh £1020 5 years 102mph 18kW option Energica EVA £27999

OLEV 70kW Li-ion? 11.7kWH £2390 36 months 124mph Energica EGO £27999

OLEV 100kW Li-ion? 11.7kWh £2390 36 months 150mph Also EGO 45, details TBA Energica Tricolour £32999 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

Electric Scooter & Motorbike Manufacturers or primary UK dealers/distributors

Artisan

www.artisanscooters.com

tel: 0800 1588 264

email: via website



BMW

www.bmw-motorrad.co.uk

tel: 0370 5050 160

email: customer.service@bmw.co.uk

eGen

www.egenscooters.com

tel: 0203 700 6728

Energica

www.motocorsa.co.uk

tel: 01747 811196

email: sales@motocorsa.co.uk



E Rider

www.eriderbikes.com

tel: 08450 941529

email: info@eriderbikes.com



Govecs

www.govecs.co.uk

tel: 01707 227928

email: via website

Juicy Bike

www.juicybike.co.uk

tel: 01298 25595

email: uksales@JuicyBike.com

KTM

www.ktm.com

tel: 01208 709500

email: via website



Sev

e-Motion

tel: 01793 251200

mail: email@e-motionevc.co.uk

Super Soco

www.supersoco.co.uk

ZRide

www.zride.co.uk

tel: 01800 228 9996

email: info@zride.co.uk

For more information on buying a petrol or electric moped or scooter, two-wheeler insurance company Bennetts has produced a handy guide

