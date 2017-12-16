Electric Motorcycle Price Guide (UK)

On this page we aim to list all electric scooters, electric motorbike, electric mopeds & electric trikes.
Please remember, the use of any of these electric machines is covered by UK electric scooter licensing laws, and most prices do not include registration costs (c £100).
Prices are the latest available on the road in the UK. Note our new column showing the price per kWh of battery capacity. Those shown in green are considered good value for money. Used together with the battery warranty, this gives a good guide to value for money and ongoing running costs.
Near Collapse and Rebirth
The young electric motorcycle industry had been more or less wiped out by 2013, but by early 2015 there were some stirrings at the superbike end of the market, and the government’s decision to finally allow subsidies for electric two-wheelers has helped a good deal. The bikes eligible for the Office for Low Emission Vehicles grant are marked OLEV. The grant is 20% of the purchase price, capped at £1500. The motorcycle must have a range of at least 31 miles (19 miles for mopeds). Our price generally includes the grant, but without registration costs.
By 2016, the electric motorbike was firmly back in fashion, with sales on an upward trajectory, and several new manufacturers looking at UK distribution.
Many newer machines have removable lithium-ion batteries, allowing users to keep a charged battery at home, or even carry one in a top-box, effectively doubling range.
Electric Motorbike, Scooter & Moped Prices
|Make/Model
|Price
|Maximum Power
|Battery Type
|Battery Capacity
|Cost
per kWh
|Battery Warranty
|Top Speed
|Comments
|Razor Pocket Mod
|£299
|0.25kW
|24v
Li-ion
|0.2kWh
|£1760
|3 months
|15mph
|Aimed at teenagers, but will carry small adult
|E Rider
Model 15
|£1495 (see note)
|0.25kW
|48v Li-ion
|0.5kWh
|£2990
|12 months
|15mph
|Covered by pedal-cycle legislation. with £400 discount Christmas 2017
|E Rider Model 30 City
|£1595 (see note)
|1.5kWh
|60v
Li-ion
|1.2kWh
|£1580
|24 months
|30mph
|£300 discount Christmas 2017
|E Rider Rondo
|£1595
|0.25kW
|48v
Li-ion
|0.57kWh
|£2800
|24 months
|15mph
|New Autumn 2017
|Artisan EV1200
|£1695
|1.2kW
|72v Lead-acid
|1.4kWh
|£1210
|12 months
|30mph
|24 months warranty, £199 extra
|eGen eG5
|£2160
|1.2kW
|60v
Li-ion
|1.8kWh
|£1100
|24 months
|30mph
|Removable battery
|Artisan EV1200R
|£2195
|1.2kW
|60v Li-ion
|1.2kWh
|£1830
|12 months
|30mph
|Removable battery. £2695 with extra 1.2kWh battery
|E Rider Model 30 Moda
|£2250 (see note)
|2.0kW
|72v
Li-ion
|1.4kWh
|£1610
|24 months
|30mph
|£300 discount Christmas 2017
|V-Moto Super Soco TS1200R
|£2349
OLEV
|1.2kW
|60v Li-ion
|1.6kWh
|£1470
|36 months
|28mph
|New listing July 2017
|Juicy Bike Retro Li
|£2465
|3.0kW
|60v Li-ion
|1.9kWh
|£1297
|12 months
|30mph
|Removable battery
|eGen eG3
|£3000
|3.0kW
|60v Li-ion
|1.7kWh
|£1770
|24 months
|30mph
|Removable battery. 2.4kWh battery extra £780
|SEV eTRICKS Evolution Z01
|£3325
|2.5kW
|48v Li-ion
|0.9kWh
|£3866
|24 months
|28/38mph
|Removable battery. Can carry extra 0.9kWh battery
|ZRide e-city
|£3330
OLEV
|??
|48-volt Li-ion
|1.4kWh
|£2380
|36 months
|30mph
|Removable battery – warranty can be extended for £40/yr
|SEV eTRICKS Evolution O01
|£3425
|2.5kW
|48v Li-ion
|0.9kWh
|£3983
|24 months
|28/38mph
|Removable battery. Can carry extra 0.9kWh battery
|Torrot Muvi
|£3354
OLEV
|2.7kW
|48v Li-ion
|2.4kWh
|£1400
|36 months
|30mph
|3kWh battery and 37mph options
|SEV eTRICKS Evolution S01
|£3575
|2.5kW
|48v Li-ion
|0.9kWh
|£4133
|24 months
|28/38mph
|Removable battery. Can carry extra 0.9kWh batter
|eGen SO2
|£3744
OLEV
|4.0kW
|48v Li-ion
|2.0kWh
|£1870
|36 months
|30mph
|4 & 6kWh battery and 50mph options
|SEV eTRICKS Evolution R01
|£3825
|2.5kW
|48v Li-ion
|0.9kWh
|£4448
|24 months
|28/38mph
|Removable battery. Can carry extra 0.9kWh battery
|E Rider
Model 60
|£4995
|6.0kW
|72v Li-ion
|4.3kWh
|£1162
|24 months
|63mph
|Out of Stock December 2017
|eGen eGX
|£5040
|6.0kWh
|80v Li-ion
|4.8kWh
|£1050
|24 months
|55mph
|75mph/8kWh options
|eGen eGX
|£5400
|6.0kW
|80v Li-ion
|4.8kWh
|£1125
|24 months
|55/75mph
|Warranty is extendable. Also 9kW motor, 8kWh battery at £6720
|Govecs Go!
S2.6
|No list price
|?kW
|Li-ion
|4.6kWh
|?
|24 months
|28mph
|Also T-type aimed at business users
|Govecs Go! S3.6
|No list price
|?kW
|72v Li-ion
|4.6kWh
|?
|24 months
|50mph
|Also T-type aimed at business users
|KTM ???
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Due in 2018 with leased battery
|BMW C Evolution
|£12350
OLEV
|35kW
|Li-ion
|8.0kWh
|£1544
|5 years / 50,000 km
|75mph
|Price varies with spec
|Zero SR ZF14.4
|£14745
OLEV
|52kW
|Li-ion
|14.4kWh
|£1020
|5 years
|102mph
|18kW option
|Energica EVA
|£27999
OLEV
|70kW
|Li-ion?
|11.7kWH
|£2390
|36 months
|124mph
|Energica EGO
|£27999
OLEV
|100kW
|Li-ion?
|11.7kWh
|£2390
|36 months
|150mph
|Also EGO 45, details TBA
|Energica Tricolour
|£32999
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
Electric Scooter & Motorbike Manufacturers or primary UK dealers/distributors
Artisan
www.artisanscooters.com
tel: 0800 1588 264
email: via website
BMW
www.bmw-motorrad.co.uk
tel: 0370 5050 160
email: customer.service@bmw.co.uk
eGen
www.egenscooters.com
tel: 0203 700 6728
Energica
www.motocorsa.co.uk
tel: 01747 811196
email: sales@motocorsa.co.uk
E Rider
www.eriderbikes.com
tel: 08450 941529
email: info@eriderbikes.com
Govecs
www.govecs.co.uk
tel: 01707 227928
email: via website
Juicy Bike
www.juicybike.co.uk
tel: 01298 25595
email: uksales@JuicyBike.com
KTM
www.ktm.com
tel: 01208 709500
email: via website
Sev
e-Motion
tel: 01793 251200
mail: email@e-motionevc.co.uk
Super Soco
www.supersoco.co.uk
ZRide
www.zride.co.uk
tel: 01800 228 9996
email: info@zride.co.uk
For more information on buying a petrol or electric moped or scooter, two-wheeler insurance company Bennetts has produced a handy guide