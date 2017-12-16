Electric Motorcycle Price Guide (UK)

On this page we aim to list all electric scooters, electric motorbike, electric mopeds & electric trikes.
Please remember, the use of any of these electric machines is covered by UK electric scooter licensing laws, and most prices do not include registration costs (c £100).
Prices are the latest available on the road in the UK. Note our new column showing the price per kWh of battery capacity. Those shown in green are considered good value for money. Used together with the battery warranty, this gives a good guide to value for money and ongoing running costs.

Near Collapse and Rebirth

The young electric motorcycle industry had been more or less wiped out by 2013, but by early 2015 there were some stirrings at the superbike end of the market, and the government’s decision to finally allow subsidies for electric two-wheelers has helped a good deal. The bikes eligible for the Office for Low Emission Vehicles grant are marked OLEV. The grant is 20% of the purchase price, capped at £1500. The motorcycle must have a range of at least 31 miles (19 miles for mopeds). Our price generally includes the grant, but without registration costs.
By 2016, the electric motorbike was firmly back in fashion, with sales on an upward trajectory, and several new manufacturers looking at UK distribution.
Many newer machines have removable lithium-ion batteries, allowing users to keep a charged battery at home, or even carry one in a top-box, effectively doubling range.

 Errors & Omissions:  We do our best to keep this table up-to-date, but please do contact our electric motorcycle editor Peter Henshaw if you see any errors or omissions on this page.

electric-motorbike

Electric Motorbike Sales

Electric Motorbike, Scooter & Moped Prices

Make/Model Price Maximum Power Battery Type Battery Capacity Cost
per kWh		 Battery Warranty Top Speed Comments
Razor Pocket Mod £299 0.25kW 24v
Li-ion		 0.2kWh £1760 3 months 15mph Aimed at teenagers, but will carry small adult
E Rider
Model 15		 £1495 (see note) 0.25kW 48v Li-ion 0.5kWh £2990 12 months 15mph Covered by pedal-cycle legislation. with £400 discount Christmas 2017
E Rider Model 30 City £1595 (see note) 1.5kWh 60v
Li-ion		 1.2kWh £1580 24 months 30mph £300 discount Christmas 2017
E Rider Rondo £1595 0.25kW 48v
Li-ion		 0.57kWh £2800 24 months 15mph New Autumn 2017
Artisan EV1200 £1695 1.2kW 72v Lead-acid 1.4kWh £1210 12 months 30mph 24 months warranty, £199 extra
eGen eG5 £2160 1.2kW 60v
Li-ion		 1.8kWh £1100 24 months 30mph Removable battery
Artisan EV1200R £2195 1.2kW 60v Li-ion 1.2kWh £1830 12 months 30mph Removable battery. £2695 with extra 1.2kWh battery
E Rider Model 30 Moda £2250 (see note) 2.0kW 72v
Li-ion		 1.4kWh £1610 24 months 30mph £300 discount Christmas 2017
V-Moto Super Soco TS1200R £2349
OLEV		 1.2kW 60v Li-ion 1.6kWh £1470 36 months 28mph New listing July 2017
Juicy Bike Retro Li £2465 3.0kW 60v Li-ion 1.9kWh £1297 12 months 30mph Removable battery
eGen eG3 £3000 3.0kW 60v Li-ion 1.7kWh £1770 24 months 30mph Removable battery. 2.4kWh battery extra £780
SEV eTRICKS Evolution Z01 £3325 2.5kW 48v Li-ion 0.9kWh £3866 24 months 28/38mph Removable battery. Can carry extra 0.9kWh battery
ZRide e-city £3330
OLEV		 ?? 48-volt Li-ion 1.4kWh £2380 36 months 30mph Removable battery – warranty can be extended for £40/yr
SEV eTRICKS Evolution O01 £3425 2.5kW 48v Li-ion 0.9kWh £3983 24 months 28/38mph Removable battery. Can carry extra 0.9kWh battery
Torrot Muvi £3354
OLEV		 2.7kW 48v Li-ion 2.4kWh £1400 36 months 30mph 3kWh battery and 37mph options
SEV eTRICKS Evolution S01 £3575 2.5kW 48v Li-ion 0.9kWh £4133 24 months 28/38mph Removable battery. Can carry extra 0.9kWh batter
eGen SO2 £3744
OLEV		 4.0kW 48v Li-ion 2.0kWh £1870 36 months 30mph 4 & 6kWh battery and 50mph options
SEV eTRICKS Evolution R01 £3825 2.5kW 48v Li-ion 0.9kWh £4448 24 months 28/38mph Removable battery. Can carry extra 0.9kWh battery
E Rider
Model 60		 £4995 6.0kW 72v Li-ion 4.3kWh £1162 24 months 63mph Out of Stock December 2017
eGen eGX £5040 6.0kWh 80v Li-ion 4.8kWh £1050 24 months 55mph 75mph/8kWh options
eGen eGX £5400 6.0kW 80v Li-ion 4.8kWh £1125 24 months 55/75mph Warranty is extendable. Also 9kW motor, 8kWh battery at £6720
Govecs Go!
S2.6		 No list price ?kW Li-ion 4.6kWh ? 24 months 28mph Also T-type aimed at business users
Govecs Go! S3.6 No list price ?kW 72v Li-ion 4.6kWh ? 24 months 50mph Also T-type aimed at business users
KTM ??? TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA Due in 2018 with leased battery
BMW C Evolution £12350
OLEV		 35kW Li-ion 8.0kWh £1544 5 years / 50,000 km 75mph Price varies with spec
Zero SR ZF14.4 £14745
OLEV		 52kW Li-ion 14.4kWh £1020 5 years 102mph 18kW option
Energica EVA £27999
OLEV		 70kW Li-ion? 11.7kWH £2390 36 months 124mph
Energica EGO £27999
OLEV		 100kW Li-ion? 11.7kWh £2390 36 months 150mph Also EGO 45, details TBA
Energica Tricolour £32999 TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

Electric Scooter & Motorbike Manufacturers or primary UK dealers/distributors

Artisan
www.artisanscooters.com
tel: 0800 1588 264
email: via website

BMW
www.bmw-motorrad.co.uk
tel: 0370 5050 160
email: customer.service@bmw.co.uk

eGen
www.egenscooters.com
tel: 0203 700 6728

Energica
www.motocorsa.co.uk
tel: 01747 811196
email: sales@motocorsa.co.uk

E Rider
www.eriderbikes.com
tel: 08450 941529
email: info@eriderbikes.com

Govecs
www.govecs.co.uk
tel: 01707 227928
email: via website

Juicy Bike
www.juicybike.co.uk
tel: 01298 25595
email: uksales@JuicyBike.com

KTM
www.ktm.com
tel: 01208 709500
email: via website

Sev
e-Motion
tel: 01793 251200
mail: email@e-motionevc.co.uk

Super Soco
www.supersoco.co.uk

ZRide
www.zride.co.uk
tel: 01800 228 9996
email: info@zride.co.uk

For more information on buying a petrol or electric moped or scooter, two-wheeler insurance company Bennetts has produced a handy guide