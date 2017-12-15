Electric Tricycle Price Guide (UK)

Looking for an electric tricycle?

You’ve come to the right place. We like to to road-test an electric tricycle for the magazine before recommending it. But with so many available, our recommendations are sometimes based on spec and price, rather than experience.

Electric Tricycles and the Law

Electrically-assisted tricycles can be ridden by anyone aged 14 or over, provided the bicycle weighs 40kg or less (60kg for a tandem or tricycle), has pedals, a motor of less than 200 watts continuous output (250 watts for a tandem or tricycle), and a top speed of less than 15mph. However, the situation is currently a bit confused – see Legislation Update

Pedelecs are definitely legal (these only work when you pedal). Hybrid (switchable between pedelec and twistgrip throttle) or E-Bike (twistgrip only) are 100% legal if built before January 2016, and remained legal to buy from old stock after this date, so there are still a few about.

In practise, the police have plenty of bigger things to think about in these difficult times. There are thousands of older models in circulation and no easy way to judge the age, so our advice is don’t worry too much.

The Battery

The battery guarantee is the most important thing to look for, particularly with the bigger batteries, which can cost more than some of the cheaper bikes. Be wary of any odd stipulations, because there are many loopholes a manufacturer can use to refuse to honour a battery guarantee. Where the warranty is marked with a question mark, the manufacturer does not provide clear guidance, but you have certain statutory rights.

As a guide, a 24 month battery guarantee is now the norm, but unless the battery has actually failed, you’ll have problems measuring how weak it is, because voltage and capacity are imprecise things, so it’s often your word against the dealers. More expensive bikes have diagnostic plug-ins, proving battery condition, and lifetime usage. This should settle warranty disputes.

We used to list battery chemistry, but pretty well everything is Lithium-ion now. A shame, because the heavier lead-acid batteries suited tricycles quite well, and were VERY cheap to replace



NOTES:

Friction: Direct drive to tyre

Front/Rear Hub: Hub motor

Front/Rear Chain: Separate chain drive

Crank Drive: Crank-mounted motor

Transmission Drive: Motor is situated somewhere between the pedal crank and wheels



Electric Trike Prices (UK)

Make Model1 Control / Drive Battery Capacity Updated

UK Price4 Notes Batribike Trike 20 Front Hub 374Wh Dec 17 £1399 Good solid machine, and the 3-speed hub is a big plus

Mission E-Mission 24-inch Front Hub 374Wh Dec 17 £1400 Cargo Bike Co Tamar Cargo Trike Rear Hub 360Wh Dec 17 £1890 ‘Bakfiets’ layout doesn’t suit everyone and a big price increase

Powabyke Powatryke Cruiser 20″ or 24″ wheel Front Hub 324Wh Dec 17 £1499 Ultra-low step-thru might appeal

Di Blasi R34 20-inch Rear Chain Drive 204Wh Dec 17 £2680 FOLDING More or less unique

Maxpro EcoTaxi + EcoDrive Transmission Drive 528Wh Dec 17 £4200 – HP Velotechnik Scorpion fs26 Gearless Rear Hub 558Wh Dec 17 c£5000 28mph and 500-watts – dead cool wheels, but illegal-ish for UK

Cycles Maximus Cargo Van or Media Trike + CM TractionDrive Ebike 864Wh La POA – Cycles Maximus Cab Trike + CM TractionDrive Ebike 864Wh La POA –

Electric Trike Manufacturers or UK distributors

Some of these companies only stock trikes occasionally, or have shown willingness in the past to adapt existing trikes. The comments relate to our own experience with manufacturers or distributors. As a general rule, a company that supplies a good product can afford to be open and helpful with the press, and will give good service and back-up. The others are something of an unknown quantity, but if you think we’ve been unfair, do let us know.

For a global list go to Electric Bike Manufacturers Worldwide

Babboe

NO LONGER DISTRIBUTED IN UK

Just ebikes, Old Chapel Works, Valley Road, Leiston, Suffolk IP16 4AQ

tel: 01728 830 817

email: info@justebikes.co.uk

Boxer, Velo Electrique

HAS CEASED TRADING

Unit 12, 35 Willis Way, POOLE BH15 3SZ

tel: 01202 979 957

email: info@boxercycles.com

Cargo Bike Company

New to us, made in Derbyshire

52 Station Road, CHELLASTON, Derbyshire DE73 5SU

tel: 07903 175838

email: info@cargobike.co.uk

Cycles Maximus

Long-established, helpful and friendly

Unit 15, Dunkirk Business Park, Southwick, TROWBRIDGE, BA14 9L

tel: 01225 319414

email: info@cyclesmaximus.com

Di Blasi

Long-established traders

Mission Cycles & Components, Unit 3, The Alders, Seven Mile Lane, Mereworth, MAIDSTONE, Kent M18 5JG

tel: 01622 815615

email: info@missioncycles.co.uk

Electro-Drive

Not always easy to contact

E-go Personal Transport, 52 High Street, MARLBOROUGH, Wiltshire SN8 1HQ

tel: 07974 723996 or 01672 861186 / 512404

email: sales@electro-drive.co.uk

HP

Very experienced shop in central London

Bikefix, 48 Lamb’s Conduit Street, LONDON WC1N 3LH

email: sales@bikefix.co.uk

Powatryke

Industry stalwart

Powabyke Ltd, 3 Wood Street, Queens Square, BATH BA1 2JQ

tel: 0845 6011475

email: sales@powabyke.com

Team Hybrid

Specialises in wheelchairs and hand-powered electrics

Team Hybrid, ‘Silverstone’, Chapel Road, SOBERTON HEATH, Hampshire SO32 3PP

tel: 01329 830117

email: silverstone@ntlworld.com

MTF Enterprises

No exclusive products, but a good contact for trikes

MTF Enterprises, PO Box 335, Tunbridge Wells, Kent TN2 9DS

tel: 01892 515110

Electric Tricycle Battery Refurbishment

A few specialists exist, but not many that know electric bikes. We keep coming back to BatteryBay of Cannock, West Midlands