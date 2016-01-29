Electric Bikes over £1,300

We’ve finally given up on listing all the electric bikes on a single page, so the ‘Over £1,000’ table has been moved here. As with the cheapie bikes, please contact us if you see any errors or omissions on this page. If you are a manufacturer or distributor, we can only accurately list your products if you keep us informed. Remember, this page is used by thousands of potential customers.
Our Electric Bike Recommendations
We prefer to road-test electric bikes for the magazine before recommending them, but with so many now available, our recommendations are in some cases based on spec and price, rather than actual experience. If you are thinking of buying a bike, check our comments about the manufacturers too. If we have not had meaningful contact with the distributor, they’re either very new or avoiding an independent test! We will not list distributors unable or unwilling to provide a UK phone number and address.
Electric Bikes and the Law
Electrically-assisted bicycles can be ridden by anyone aged 14 or over, provided the bicycle weighs 40kg or less (60kg for a tandem or tricycle), has pedals, a motor of less than 200 watts continuous output (250 watts for a tandem or tricycle), and a top speed of less than 15mph. However, the situation is currently a bit confused – see Legislation Update
Those marked Pedelec in the tables are definitely legal.
Those marked Hybrid are almost certainly fully legal.
Those marked E-Bike remain slightly in doubt, but no one has yet been prosecuted for riding one.
Please don’t worry about this legality issue – these are regarded as technicalities at the time of writing (late 2014).
The battery guarantee is the most important thing to look for, particularly with the bigger batteries, which can cost more than some of the cheaper bikes. Be wary of any odd stipulations, because there are many loopholes a manufacturer can use to refuse to honour a battery guarantee. Where the warranty is marked with a question mark, the manufacturer does not provide clear guidance, but you have certain statutory rights.
As a guide, a 24 month battery guarantee is now the norm, but unless the battery has actually failed, you’ll have problems measuring how weak it is, because voltage and capacity are imprecise things, so it’s often your word against the dealers. More expensive bikes have diagnostic plug-ins, proving battery condition, and lifetime usage. This should settle warranty disputes.
NOTES:
La: Lead-acid battery
NiCd: Nickel-cadmium battery
NiMH: Nickel-metal hydride battery
Li-ion: Lithium-ion battery
Friction: Direct drive to tyre
Front/Rear Hub: Hub motor
Front/Rear Chain: Separate chain drive
Crank: Crank-mounted motor
Pedelec: Power only available when you pedal
E-Bike: Power independent of pedals – usually a twistgrip throttle
Hybrid: Pedelec/E-Bike switchable
The bikes we recommend are marked in bold
Electric Bikes Over £1,300 (UK)
|Manufacturer
|Model1
|Control / Drive
|Battery Guarantee
|Battery Size3
|Battery
|UK Price (£)4
|Notes
|Volt
|Burlington
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|24 months
|432Wh
|Li-ion
|£1309
|–
|Momentum
|Upstart
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|24 months
|325Wh
|Li-ion
|£1350
|Excellent bike, with 2-speed auto-hub and torque-sensing, but big price increases leave value-for-money less clear cut
|Momentum
|Model-T
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|24 months
|325Wh
|Li-ion
|£1350
|Excellent bike, with 2-speed auto-hub and torque-sensing, but big price increases leave value-for-money less clear cut
|Cytronex
|GT Transea 4.0
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|12 months
|148Wh
|NiMH
|£1345
|Conventional bike with small, but long-lasting, reliable NiMH battery. This is the cheapest – there are many models
|Raleigh
|Velo-cite or Velo-trail
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|24 months
|414Wh
|Li-ion
|£1350
|Almost no equipment. You’re paying for the brand and dealer network
|Raleigh
|Stow E-way
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|24 months
|144Wh
|Li-ion
|£1380
|Ludicrously over-priced and under-batteried. Appears to be a badged Izip Urban folder
|Bronx
|Sunrunner
|Front Hub
|?
|144Wh
|Li-ion
|£1380
|Ludicrously over-priced and under-batteried
|Cargo Bike Co
|School Run
|Rear Hub
|?
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1390
|Dutch-style Bakfiets.Mid-drive crank motor version £1460
|Kudos
|Escape
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1395
|Good brakes and gears
|PoweredBicycles
|Free Spirit 2 Ultralight
|E-bike / Front Hub
|12 months
|306Wh
|Li-ion
|£1399
|Much too expensive for a battery of this capacity, and not especially light
|Giant
|Escape Hybrid 2 E+
|Pedelec / Rear Gearless Hub
|24 months
|317Wh
|Li-ion
|£1399
|Revamped, but smallish battery and probably a bit weak for UK conditions
|Giant
|Twist Lite 1W
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|24 months
|300Wh
|Li-ion
|£1399
|Similar to 2W, but with front suspension and 8-spd Nexus hub
|Lifecycle
|Traveller
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|24 months
|612Wh
|Li-ion
|£1399
|FOLDING. Outrageous price for this, but quite a big battery
|PoweredBicycles
|City Mantra
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|306Wh
|Li-ion
|£1399
|Quite expensive for the spec
|Volt
|Pulse
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|24 months
|432Wh
|Li-ion
|£1399
|A bit expensive for the spec. £1599 with 576Wh battery
|Joule
|Micro Prism
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|12 months
|432Wh
|Li-ion
|£1399
|Small wheeled version of Prism. Cheapest bike with NuVinci auto-hub, but heavy and spoilt by small wheels
|Gepida
|Reptila 1000 Yamaha
|Pedelec / Yamaha Crank Motor
|24 months (activated at >50% capacity loss)
|208Wh
|Li-ion
|£1399
|Cheapest European crank drive, but laughably small battery
|Juicy Bikes
|Merlin
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1422
|Much too expensive for the spec
|Sparta
|Country Tour
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|24 months
|324Wh
|Li-ion
|£1425
|Nice, well-equipped town bike
|Cargo Bike Co
|Bench Bike
|Rear Hub
|?
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1430
|Stretched cargo/child carrier. With mid-drive crank motor for £1500
|Solex
|Solexity Comfort
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|18 months
|288Wh
|Li-ion
|£1499
|Rather disappointing spec, but interesting Pininfarina styling. 360Wh battery seems to be an extra £100
|Oxygen
|E-mate City
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|24 months (activated at >35% capacity loss)
|558Wh
|Li-ion
|£1499
|Nice spec for the money, but rather quibbly guarantee
|Joule
|Prism S
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|12 months
|432Wh
|Li-ion
|£1449
|Interesting spec, with NuVinci-360 auto-hub, but very heavy
|Juicy Bike
|Merlin
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1485
|Too expensive for this basic spec
|Kudos
|Eiger
|Pedelec / TCM Crank Motor
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1495
|Interesting spec, including NuVinci auto-hub
|Mobiky
|Youri 16
|Front Hub
|12 months
|143Wh
|Li-ion
|£1499
|16-inch FOLDER. Breath-taking price for a bike with a poor fold and tiny battery. You can double the battery capacity for an extra £200
|Wisper
|806 Classic
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|24 months (activated at >30% capacity loss)
|324Wh
|Li-ion
|£1499
|FOLDING A premium for the brand name – much too expensive for what it is
|EBCO
|Urban Commuter UCR-60 or UCL-60
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|24 months
|??Wh
|Li-ion
|£1499
|Available summer 2015
|Gazelle
|Chamonix Pure Innergy
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|24 months
|252Wh
|Li-ion
|£1799
|£1879 with 324Wh, £1949 with 396Wh, £2139 with 504Wh
*Test of a similar model
|Yuba
|elMundo or Expidir
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|24 months
|396Wh
|Li-ion
|£1550
|Ezee-powered cargo bikes. Well-equipped and reasonably priced, with two-year battery guarantee
|Heinzmann
|Ceres eST
|Pedelec / Gearless Rear Hub
|24 months
|396Wh
|Li-ion
|£1595
|Great to see Heinzmann back in the UK, and good spec at this excellent new price
|Gepida
|Bleda
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|?
|216Wh
|Li-ion
|£1595
|FOLDER. Miniscule battery for the price
|EBCO
|Eagle Lifestyle LRS-50 or LSL-50
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|24 months
|396Wh
|Li-ion
|£1599
|Interesting styling and modest battery capacity, but this is quite big money
|Harrington
|Classic
|Ebike / Rear Hub
|24 months
|Unknown
|La
|£1599
|Lovely retro styling, but retro battery. Incredibly heavy, and expensive
|Saxonette
|X Road
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|24 months
|324Wh
|Li-ion
|£1599
|The most boring Saxonette
|Saxonette
|Beast
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|24 months
|378Wh
|Li-ion
|£1599
|Easy Rider styling
|AVE
|TH-7
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Drive
|24 months or 500 charges
|300Wh
|Li-ion
|£1599
|Heavily discounted. Temporarily the cheapest Bosch system
|Raleigh
|Dover
|Pedelec / Panasonic Crank Motor
|24 months
|312Wh
|Li-ion
|£1600
|Modest battery capacity and basic 3-spd hub. Worth bartering on price
|Ecobike
|Urban
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1650
|FOLDER. Very expensive. Pedelec-only, no throttle
|Ecobike
|Adventure, City or Elegance
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1650
|Very expensive. Pedelec-only, no throttle
|Kettler
|HybritechTwin City
|Pedelec / Panasonic Crank Motor
|Prob 24 months (Panasonic guarantee)
|260Wh
|Li-ion
|£1695
|REDUCED to £1185, late 2014. Small battery, but good spec, including Nexus 8-spd hub
|Heinzmann
|PAN e-TR-G
|Pedelec / Gearless Rear Hub
|24 months
|396Wh
|Li-ion
|£1695
|Quality German bike with good spec, now £200 down in price. Also with 515Wh battery
|AVE
|Bosch Edition
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|300Wh
|Li-ion
|£1699
|OLD STOCK. Small battery even at this discounted price
|Mobiky
|Youri
|Front Hub
|12 months
|324Wh
|Li-ion
|£1699
|16-inch FOLDER. Breath-taking price for a bike with a poor fold and so-so battery.
|KTM
|Macina Force 27
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Drive
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£1699
|Currently cheapest package with Bosch 400Wh battery
|Solex
|Solexity Infinity
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|18 months
|288Wh
|Li-ion
|£1699
|Stylish, but small battery, and conventional spec. 432Wh battery extra £200
|Joule
|Prism 2 S
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|12 months
|432Wh
|Li-ion
|£1699
|As for Prism, but batteries concealed in frame
|LifeCycle
|Alpine Sport or Mountain Sport
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|24 months
|612Wh
|Li-ion
|£1699
|Dreary Far Eastern spec at premium price, but big battery
|Infinium
|Continental
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|?
|234Wh
|Li-ion
|£1699
|Very expensive. The bike has stackable batteries of this capacity, but extra batteries cost £325
|FreeGo
|Martin Sport
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|24 months (activated at >30% capacity loss)
|720Wh
|Li-ion
|£1699
|Dreary spec, but very large battery
|Wisper
|705 or 905 Classic
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|24 months (activated at >30% capacity loss)
|592Wh
|Li-ion
|£1699
|Big battery, but fundamentally a conventional bike at a premium price
|Giant
|Talon E+1 or Roam XR E+
|Pedelec / Gearless Rear Hub
|24 months
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£1749
|Quality manufacturer, and technically interesting MTBs, but gearless hub is not ideal off-road
|Raleigh
|Captus
|Pedelec / Crank Drive
|24 months
|300Wh
|Li-ion
|£1750
|New Bosch-based Raleigh. Small battery and lacking basic equipment
|Kalkhoff
|Agattu 7G
|Pedelec / Kalkhoff Crank Motor
|24 months
|396Wh
|Li-ion
|£1795
|Cheapest of the classic fully-equipped crank-motor bikes
|AVE
|TH-7 Edition
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|300Wh
|Li-ion
|£1799
|OLD STOCK. Discounted for 2015, but only the 300Wh Bosch battery
|KTM
|Macina Cross 8-400
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|300Wh
|Li-ion
|£1799
|Yet another MTB with 8-spd Nexus hub. Extra £100 with 400Wh battery
|Cube
|Access WLS Hybrid Pro or Reaction Hybrid MTB
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£1800
|Cheapest Cube, also pricier ‘Race’ and ‘SL’ variants
|Smart
|ebike
|Pedelec / BionX Gearless Rear Hub
|24 months or 600 charges (activated at >30% capacity loss)
|423Wh
|Li-ion
|£1800
|Cool styling, interesting transmission: belt drive, 3-spd hub, BionX-based motor
|Haibike
|sDuro HardSeven
|Pedelec / Yamaha Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£1849
|2015 model. Good value MTB using new Yamaha crank motor. Watch out Bosch!
|Heinzmann
|PAN eTR-U
|Pedelec / Gearless Rear Hub
|24 months
|396Wh
|Li-ion
|£1850
|Quality German bike with good spec. Also with 515Wh battery
|Spencer Ivy
|step-thru or top tube
|Pedelec / Panasonic Crank Motor
|24 months
|260Wh
|Li-ion
|£1895
|Stylish retro-chic bikes, but small Panasonic battery
|Kalkhoff
|Pro Connect 9G
|Pedelec / Crank motor
|24 months
|540Wh
|Li-ion
|£1895
|Very well equipped and a big battery
|Gepida
|Reptila 900
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|300Wh
|Li-ion
|£1895
|Nice East European bike – used to be cheap as chips. 400Wh battery extra £100
|KTM
|Macina 8 or Fun 9
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£1899
|Good value, with Bosch 400Wh battery
|Polaris
|Rail EV511 or EV503
|Pedelec / Gearless Rear Hub
|24 months
|264Wh
|Li-ion
|£1895
|New from the USA. Laughably small battery
|Giant
|Prime E+ 2W
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|24 months or 500 charges
|300Wh
|Li-ion
|£1899
|Other Giant models are much better value
|Bergamont
|E-Line C LTD N7 Gent, Lady or Wave
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£1899
|Good spec for the price if you can live with the 7-speed Shimano hub
|Nano
|Brompton 2.1
|Ebike / Front Hub
|12 months (activated at >15% capacity loss)
|180 or 360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1900
|FOLDING. Getting expensive, but works really well (price varies, depending on bike spec, much cheaper as a kit)
|Volt
|Pulse X
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|24 months
|576Wh
|Li-ion
|£1949
|Big battery, but breathtakingly expensive for what it is
|BH Emotion
|City Wave
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Drive
|24 months
|288Wh
|Li-ion
|£1949
|288Wh battery is not competitive at this price. 476Wh is an extra £200 on the City Plus
|KTM
|Amparo
|Pedelec / Panasonic Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|540Wh
|Li-ion
|£1995
|Well-equipped, including Magura hydraulic brakes, big battery
|Swiss Flyer
|T Series
|Pedelec / Panasonic Crank Motor
|24 months
|312Wh
|Li-ion
|£1995
|Nicely equipped, but Panasonic battery looks small at this price
|Swiss Flyer
|Folder-Series
|Pedelec / Panasonic Crank Drive
|24 months
|312Wh
|Li-ion
|£1995
|FOLDING. Panasonic battery looks small at this price
|Swiss Flyer
|Kompact
|Pedelec / Panasonic Crank Drive
|24 months
|312Wh
|Li-ion
|£1995
|Panasonic battery looks small at this price
|NEW!
BeatBike Toba
|Toba Stepthru
|Pedelec / Kalkhoff Crank Drive
|24 months
|612Wh
|Li-ion
|£1995
|50 Cycles Kalkhoff model ‘fine-tuned’ for the UK. Special introductory price of £3,000 for two
|Swiss Flyer
|C Series
|Pedelec / Panasonic Crank Drive
|24 months
|312Wh
|Li-ion
|£1995
|Nicely equipped, but Panasonic battery looks small at this price
|Kettler
|Layana Hybritech Nexus 8spd
|Pedelec / Panasonic Crank Motor
|Prob 24 months (Panasonic guarantee)
|260Wh
|Li-ion
|£1995
|REDUCED to £1395, late 2014. Nice bike, while stocks last
|Gepida
|Reptila 1000, Berig, Ruger 29er or Asgard 27.5
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|300Wh
|Li-ion
|£1995
|Some nice equipment, but on the expensive side
|AVE
|SH-1
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£1999
|New for 2015
|Bergamont
|E-Line C N8 FH Gent or Lady
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£1999
|Entry level Bergamont with outrageously long name
|Raleigh
|Motus
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£1999
|Well equipped Raleigh
|LifeCycle
|Mountain Sport Endurance
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|24 months
|1008Wh
|Li-ion
|£1999
|Pricey Far Eastern bike – lacking equipment, but Tecktro hydraulic discs, and twin batteries give up to 100 mile range
|Koga
|E-Xtension
|Pedelec / Gearless Rear Hub
|24 months
|317Wh
|Li-ion
|£1999
|From same stable as Sparta bikes. Basic price – there are many options
|Sparta
|RX+
|Pedelec / Gearless Front Hub
|24 months
|300Wh
|Li-ion
|£2030
|Quiet, well-equipped, but a little weak for hillier areas. Bigger batteries (up to 600Wh) cost quite a bit more
|SEV
|Velix 700 Classic
|Pedelec / MPF Crank Motor
|24 months
|310Wh
|Li-ion
|£2045
|Interesting French design, upgradable to SPORT class. 418Wh battery, extra £150
|Gepida
|Alboin
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2095
|Bosch 400Wh battery, but pricey
|KTM
|eCross P
|Pedelec / Panasonic Rear Hub Motor
|24 months
|414Wh
|Li-ion
|£2050
|Crank motor and more compact battery suit MTBs better
|KTM
|Macina Sport 10 Plus
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2100
|Bosch 400Wh battery, but pricey
|KTM
|Macina Dual
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2099
|Bosch 400Wh battery, but pricey
|SEV
|Velix 700 Premium
|Pedelec / MPF Crank Motor
|24 months
|310Wh
|Li-on
|£2125
|Interesting French design, upgradable to SPORT class. Belt drive and Nexus 8-spd hub. 418Wh battery, extra £150
|Solexity
|Smart
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|300Wh
|Li-ion
|£2149
|Upgrade with Bosch system coming 2015. Stylish but expensive
|BH-Emotion
|City Plus
|Pedelec / Panasonic Crank Motor
|24 months
|476Wh
|Li-ion
|£2149
|A little pricey for the spec, but big battery
|Heinzmann
|Atlas eMB
|Pedelec / Geared Rear Hub
|24 months
|396Wh
|Li-ion
|£2150
|MTB now reduced in price
|Moustache
|Samedi 28 Black
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|300Wh
|Li-ion
|£2199
|Relatively conventional variant of stylish French bike
|Bergamont
|Revox C7.0EQ or Roxtar C7.0 EQ
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2199
|–
|Bergamont
|E-Line Sweep Deore Ladies or Gents
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2199
|–
|BH-Emotion
|NEO Volt Sport Lite
|Pedelec / Panasonic Crank Motor
|24 months
|324Wh
|Li-ion
|£2199
|Breathtakingly expensive FOLDER
|BH-Emotion
|NEO Cross or Evo City
|Pedelec / Rear Hub Motor
|24 months
|432Wh
|Li-ion
|£2199
|Battery neatly integrated into the frame
|KTM
|Macina Cross Plus 10
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2250
|–
|Sparta
|ION-E Speed
|Pedelec / Gearless Rear Hub
|24 months
|500Wh
|Li-ion
|£2278
|25mph SPORT CLASS. 500Wh battery in frame, or 1,000Wh version £3127
|Moustache
|Samedi 27/9 White
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2299
|Cheapest of a range of MTBs, stretching up to £4949
|Haibike
|sDuro HardNine
|Pedelec / Yamaha Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2299
|2015 model. Technically interesting 20-spd derailleur with new Yamaha crank motor
|AVE
|SH-5 Roadster or Comfort
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2299
|–
|AVE
|MH-7 or MH-7LE
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2299
|Compact, but only the handlebars fold
|BH-Emotion
|NEO Race or EVO Street
|Pedelec / Rear Hub Motor
|24 months
|432Wh
|Li-ion
|£2299
|Battery neatly integrated into the frame
|Moustache
|Lundi 26 9spd
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|300Wh
|Li-ion
|£2349
|Neat French bikes
|Haibike
|SDuro Trekking RC
|Pedelec / Yamaha Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2399
|2015 model. New Yamaha system
|Bergamont
|E-Line C N360 Lady
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2399
|Relatively modest price for Bergamont
|Bergamont
|E-Line C-Deore Performance Wave
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2399
|Bergamont
|E-Line C-Deore Sweep N8 D12 Lady or Gent
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2399
|Shimano electronic hub and much else
|Cube
|Delhi Hybrid Pro
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2399
|NuVinci auto gears and Bosch-powered roadster. Also as ‘SL’ variant, or Elly Cruiser
|BH-Emotion
|NEO 29er or 650B
|Pedelec / Rear Hub Motor
|24 months
|432Wh
|Li-ion
|£2499
|Battery neatly integrated into the frame
|Polaris
|Course EV512, EV504 or EV505
|Pedelec / Gearless Rear Hub
|24 months
|264Wh
|Li-ion
|£2499
|New from the USA. Laughably small battery
|Polaris
|Urban Assault
|Pedelec / Gearless Rear Hub
|24 months
|264Wh
|Li-ion
|£2499
|New from the USA. Laughably small battery
|Sparta
|Double-E
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|24 months
|500Wh
|Li-ion
|£2541
|TANDEM – not common!
|Electric Transport Shop
|Cargo L
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|?
|240Wh
|Li-ion
|£2410
|BAKFIETS LOADCARRIER
Basic price, there are many options
|Riese & Muller
|Blue LABEL Transporter Hybrid
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|300Wh
|Li-ion
|£2415
|Bicycle with extended rear load carrier for freight or children
|KTM
|Macina eShopper
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2499
|Nice spec, but you really don’t need to pay this much!
|AVE
|SH-9 Roadster or Comfort
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2499
|New for 2015. NuVinci hub
|AVE
|MH-9HD
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2499
|New for 2015. Odd compact bike with folding handlebars, carriers front and rear, plus NuVinci hub
|Moustache
|Friday 26 Black
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|300Wh
|Li-ion
|£2499
|Stylish French bike with balloon tyres
|Moustache
|Samedi 28 Silver
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2499
|£300 more than the Samedi Black for an extra 100Wh on the battery
|Bergamont
|Roxtar C8.0
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Drive
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2499
|eMTB
|SEV
|VeliX 700 Speed
|Pedelec / MPF Crank Motor
|24 months
|418Wh
|Li-ion
|£2585
|Interesting French design, upgradable to SPORT class
|Bergamont
|E-Line C N360 Harmony Gent or Wave
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2599
|NuVinci model in ridiculously over-complex range
|KTM
|Macina Race 29
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2600
|Not a lot of bike for this sort of money to be honest
|KTM
|eRace P650
|Pedelec / Rear Hub Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|413Wh
|Li-ion
|£2600
|Panasonic hub motor system
|Kalkhoff
|Agattu Premium 8G
|Pedelec / Kalkhoff Cran Motor
|24 months
|612Wh
|Li-ion
|£2695
|Nice bike, but the 7-speed is much better value at £1795
|Moustache
|Lundi 26 NuVinci
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2749
|Neat French bikes, but expensive
|Moustache
|Dimanche 28 Silver
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2749
|Road bike weighing a claimed 17.9kg. Nice, but not cheap
|Cube
|Elite Hybrid HPC Race
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2799
|Also as ‘SL’ and ‘SLT’ variants
|Haibike
|X-duro Trekking
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2799
|Bit hard to justify the price
|KTM
|Macina Race 27 or 29
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2799
|Bit hard to justify the price
|Bergamont
|Roxtar C9.0
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2799
|Bit hard to justify the price
|Bergamont
|E-Ville C Urban
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2799
|Bit hard to justify the price. Also with NuVinci hub for an extra hundred quid
|Haibike
|X-duro SL RX
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|300Wh
|Li-ion
|£2850
|We expect a bigger battery at this price!
|Moustache
|Samedi 28 Titanium
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2899
|A lot to pay for a NuVinci variant
|Kalkhoff
|Integrale 10G
|Pedelec / Kalkhoff Crank Motor
|24 months
|612Wh
|Li-ion
|£2995
|Also discounted to £2795 in similar spec. And inflated to £3195 for similar XT version
|Kalkhoff
|Include Premium Belt
|Pedelec / Kalkhoff Crank Motor
|24 months
|612Wh
|Li-ion
|£2995
|Why would you pay all this money for a chain-guard AND a belt drive?
|Bergamont
|Contrail C6.0
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2999
|eMTB with lots of trick stuff, but hard to justify the price
|Bergamont
|C MGN Ladies or Gents
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2999
|Lots of stuff, but whacky price
|Moustache
|Friday 26 Silver NuVinci
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£2999
|Nice stylish bike, but you can buy all this for a lot less!
|Cube
|Stereo Hybrid 140
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£3000
|Getting a bit expensive for a 400Wh battery
|BH-Emotion
|NEO Carbon
|Pedelec / Rear Hub Motor
|24 months
|432Wh
|Li-ion
|£3099
|Light, but not astonishingly so. Battery neatly integrated into the frame
|Koga
|E-Special
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|24 months
|500Wh
|Li-ion
|£3099
|Light, but not really worth this sort of money
|Moustache
|Samedi 28 Speed
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£3249
|25mph SPORT CLASS. Nice, but there are cheaper Sport class bikes
|Bergamont
|E-Ville C MGN D12
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£3299
|Shopping bike at breathtaking price. Wins our award for pottiest name
|Moustache
|Dimanche 28 Speed
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£3299
|25mph SPORT CLASS. There are cheaper Sport class bikes, but not many weighing 18.1kg
|Mando
|Footloose
|Pedelec / Chainless Electric
|24 months
|300Wh
|Li-ion
|£3349
|FOLDING. Fascinating spec, series electric transmission
|Riese & Muller
|Culture Hybrid DualDrive
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|300Wh
|Li-ion
|£3375
|Starting price – scary!
Effectively a hand-built conventional bike
|Riese & Muller
|Kendo Hybrid Alfine
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£3385
|Starting price – scary! Absurdly expensive small wheeler – doesn’t even fold
|Riese & Muller
|Avenue II Hybrid City
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£3465
|Starting price – scary!
Effectively a hand-built conventional bike
|Polaris
|Nordic EV506
|Pedelec / Gearless Rear Hub
|24 months
|264Wh
|Li-ion
|£3499
|New from the USA. Laughably small battery
|Kalkhoff
|Endeavour S11 Premium
|Pedelec / Kalkhoff Crank Motor
|24 months
|612Wh
|Li-ion
|£3295
|28mph SPORT CATEGORY
Cracking bike but what a price!
|Kalkhoff
|Integrale S11 Belt
|Pedelec / Crank Motor
|24 months
|612Wh
|Li-ion
|£3595
|If you have this much to spend, spend it on the SPORT class!
|Bergamont
|Contrail C8.0
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£3599
|eMTB with lots of trick stuff, but the usual 400Wh Bosch system
|Cube
|Stereo Hybrid 140 Pro
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£3600
|As above
|Riese & Muller
|Homage Hybrid Touring
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£3725
|Starting price – scary! Absurdly expensive small wheeler – doesn’t even fold
|Riese & Muller
|Load Hybrid
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|300Wh
|Li-ion
|£3895
|Starting price – scary! But an interesting and effective load carrier
|Riese & Muller
|Delight Hybrid DualDrive
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Drive
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£3985
|Starting price – scary! Effectively a hand-built conventional bike
|Haibike
|Xduro AMT RX 27.5
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£3999
|Top-end MTB, but hard to justify this sort of price
|Haibike
|Nduro RX 26″ Gen 2
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£4499
|Top-end MTB, but even harder to justify this sort of price
|Bergamont
|Contrail C MGN
|Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor
|24 months or 500 charges
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£4499
|As above
Electric Bike Manufacturers or UK distributors
The comments relate to our own experience with manufacturers or distributors. As a general rule, a company that supplies a good product can afford to be open and helpful with the press, and will give good service and back-up. The others are something of an unknown quantity, but if you think we’ve been unfair, do let us know. For a global list go to Electric Bike Manufacturers Worldwide
3E Electric
Still quite new
3E Ltd, 2 Field End, BARNET, Hertfordshire EN5 3EZ
tel: 033 3355 1840
email: info@3eelectric.com
Alien Ocean, Synergie
CEASED TRADING
Alien Ocean European Hub, 1 – 9 Plantation Street, Lochgelly, KY5 9LP tel: 01592 780528
email: jim@alienocean.co.uk
ATS
Newly launched scooter-style machine
Around Town Scooters, Flat 4, Plantation Court, 41 Plantation Road, POOLE BH17 9LW
tel: 01202 640264
email: kevindavies.kd@gmail.com
A S Bikes
Still fairly new
Coppice Close, Leamington Road, Ryton-on-Dunsmore, COVENTRY CV8 3FL
tel: 024 7630 3228
email: contact@asbikes.co.uk
AVE, Bergamont, EBCO
Cheapie EBCOs and pricey but good AVE and Bergamont
Electric Bike Corporation, 5 Pegasus House, Olympic Way, WARWICK CV34 6LW
tel: 01926 437700
email: info@electricbikescorporation.co.uk
Avocet Sports Ltd
New to the electric bike world
Unit 7-9 Shield Drive, Wardley Industrial Estate, Worsley, MANCHESTER M28 2QB
tel: 0161 727 8508
email: sales@avocetsports.com
Batribike
Now well established
Fallowgate Limited, Kellaway House, Marton Road, Sturton-by-Stow, LINCOLN LN1 2AH
tel: 01427 787774
email: info@batribike.com
Bicycles 4U
Helpful and Proactive
Kaitek Trading Ltd, c/o Sterling Power Products, Unit 8 Wassage Way, Hampton Lovett Industrial Estate, DROITWICH WR9 0NX
tel: 01905 778751
info@bicycles4u.com
BionX
Cracking technology in theory, but expensive and unreliable. Now with another UK distributor. It can’t last.
Correspondence only: BionX UK, 68 Boxworth End, Swavesey, CAMBRIDGE CB24 4RA
tel: 01223 911505
email: bionxuk@gmail.com
Birdy
Always friendly, but wow are they expensive bikes
Riese und Müller GmbH, Haasstraße 6, 64293 DARMSTADT, Germany
tel: +49 6151 366860
email: team@r-m.de
BH Emotion
No UK Distributor at present
Byocycles
Cheerful purveyors of Chinese stuff
Unit 4, Downley Business Park, 12 Downley Park, HAVANT PO9
tel: 023 92 488300
email: sales@byocycles.com
Bronx
A growing company
Bronx (UK) Ltd, Unit 4, Crusader Industrial Estate, Stirling Road, HIGH WYCOMBE. HP12 3ST
tel: 01494 529980
email: sales@bronxcycles.com
B’Twin
Outdated friction drive
Decathlon UK, Canada Water Retail Park, Surrey Quays Road, LONDON SE16 2XU
tel: 0345 450 7936
Cambridge, Smarta, Sparticle (Brompton)
Well established and fairly knowledgeable
Electric Transport Shop, Hope Street Yard, Hope Street, CAMBRIDGE CB1 3NA (also in LONDON, OXFORD & BRISTOL)
tel/fax: 01223 247410
email: sales@electricbikesales.co.uk
Claude Butler
New to the electric bike world
Falcon Cycles Ltd, PO Box 3, Bridge Street, BRIGG DN20 8PB
tel: 01652 656000
Cyclamatic
New to the electric bike world
Sports PLC, Units 3 & 4 Lower Park Farm, Storrage Lane, ALVECHURCH, Worcestershire B48 7ER
tel: 01527 598388
email: help@sportsplc.com
Cytronex
Helpful, pleasant and knowledgeable
Modern Times Ltd, 5 Red Deer Court, Elm Road, WINCHESTER, SO22 5LX
tel: 01962 866122
email: sales@cytronex.com
Di Blasi, Justwin, Transmission
Long-established traders
Mission Cycles & Components, Unit 3, The Alders, Seven Mile Lane, Mereworth, MAIDSTONE, Kent M18 5JG
tel: 01622 815615
email: info@missioncycles.co.uk
Dahon
Still run by Mr Hon Senior after departure of nearly everyone else to Tern. Now represented in the UK by Raleigh
Raleigh UK Ltd, Church Street, Eastwood, NOTTINGHAM NG 16 3HT
tel: 01773 532680
email: ebike@raleigh.co.uk
Easy Ride
New and enthusiastic
Easy Ride Bikes, Silver Business Park, Airfield Way, CHRISTCHURCH, Dorset
tel: 01202 490404
email: info@easyridebikes.co.uk
EBC
New to us in 2016
Electric Bike Conversions, Unit 9, Pound Farm Industrial Estate, Holly Bush Lane, Datchworth SG3 6RE
tel: 01438 986007
email: enquiries@electricbike-conversions.com
Ecobike
Helpful, knowledgeable and Friendly
Cycling Made Easy, 18 Chipstead Valley Road, COULSDON CR5 2RA
tel: 0208 660 8823
email: enquiry@cyclingmadeeasy.co.uk
Ezee, Ansmann, Heinzmann
New Ezee distributor from 2012, and now distributing Ansmann and Heinzmann too
Cyclezee Ltd, 3 Guest Gardens, MILTON KEYNES MK13 0AF
tel: 07962 407799
email: john@cyclezee.com
Electro-Drive
This is Tony Castles, the most knowledgable man in electric bikes, and thoroughly charming, but not always easy to contact
E-go Personal Transport, 52 High Street, MARLBOROUGH, Wiltshire SN8 1HQ
tel: 07974 723996 or 01672 861186 / 512404
email: sales@electro-drive.co.uk
EV-Solutions
Probably never heard of A to B
Thorrington Cross, COLCHESTER, Essex CO7 8JD
tel: 01206 308054
Freedom Ebike
Nice people with a Brompton-shaped niche
10/3 HaMelitz Street, JERUSALEM, Israel
tel: (UK) 0871 284 5225 tel: (Israel) +052 500 1309 tel: (Australia) +02 8004 5039
email: andrew@freedomebikes.com
FreeGo, R&M & Solex
This new grouping, brought together Freego and the long-established Wisper, but they’ve gone their separate ways, so it’s FreeGo only. Very unfriendly and helpful with us!
FreeGo, 3 St Deny’s Road, SOUTHAMPTON SO17 2NG
tel: 02380 465977
email: david@freegowisper.com
Gazelle
Extremely helpful, friendly and knowledgeable
Cycle Heaven, 2 Bishopthorpe Road, YORK YO23 1JJ
tel: 01904 636578 / 651870 mail: info@cycle-heaven.co.uk
Gepida, Swiss Flyer
Good bikes distributed by a rather aggressive bunch in Taunton
Reaction Electric eBike Distribution, 84 Priory Bridge Road, TAUNTON TA1 1QA
tel: 01823 27444
email: ride@nationwideebikes.co.uk
Giant
Helpful in the past, but they never contact us today
Giant UK Ltd, Charnwood Edge, Syston Road, COSSINGTON, Leics, LE7 4UZ
tel: 0844 245 9030
email: info@giant-bicycles.co.uk
Gocycle
Refuses to acknowledge that we exist
KarbonKinetics Ltd, New Bridge Street House, 30-34 New Bridge Street, LONDON EC4V 6BJ
tel: 01268 288208
email: customerservices@gocycle.com
Greenedgebikes
Came and went very rapidly, but now seems to be a brand owned by E-Bikes Direct
E-Bikes Direct, c/o MTF Enterprises Ltd, Unit 6 Midicy Oast, Bodiam Business Park, BODIAM TN32 5UP
tel: 01580 830959
email: info@e-bikesdirect.co.uk
Izip
There appears to be no UK distributor for Izip in early 2015
Juicy Bikes
Really lovely people
Busy All Year, 83 Park Road, BUXTON, Derbyshire SK17 6SM
tel: 01298 214040
email: uksales@JuicyBike.com
Kalkhoff, BeatBike
Long-established, helpful and friendly
50cycles Ltd, Unit 9, Prince William Road, LOUGHBOROUGH, Leicestershire LE11 5GU
tel: 0844 800 5979
email: 50cycles@50cycles.com
Kettler
Doesn’t take the electric bike thing very seriously…
Kettler (GB) Ltd, Merse Road, North Moons Moat, REDDITCH, Worcestershire B98 9HL
tel: 0845 026 5995
email: sales@kettlerdirect.co.uk
KTM
New, and pushing hard in the UK market
FLi Distribution Ltd, 62 Quarry Clough, Stalybridge, Cheshire SK15 2RW
tel: 0161 304 8555
email: UKsupport@shopatron.com
Kudos
New, but innovative and keen to develop the electric market
Kudos Cycles, Unit 4, S Augustine’s Business Park, Estuary Way, SWALECLIFFE, Kent CT5 2QJ
tel: 01227 792792
email: sales@kudoscycles.com
Halfords
Major High Street brand selling own Carrera label and some other bikes
Harrington, Lifecycle
New, brash and full of beans
Electric Bike World, 54 Bedford Place, Southampton, SO15 2DT
tel: 02380 236 540
email: Info@electricbikeworld.co.uk
Mobiky, Ecobike
New, but helpful and friendly
Cycling Made Easy, 18 Chipstead Valley Road, COULSDON, Surrey, CR5 2RA
tel: 0208 660 8823
Meerkat
There appears to be no UK distributor in early 2015
Momentum Electric
New, young team, but helpful, friendly and knowledgeable
Momentum, Unit 9, Cornelius Drebbel House, 5 Empson Street, LONDON E3 3LT
Tel: 0333 011 7777
email: hello@momentumelectric.com
Moustache
Lovely people – helpful, friendly and knowledgeable
Velospeed, The Old School House, ALDWORTH, Berkshire RG8 9TJ
tel: 01635 579304
email: info@velospeed.co.uk
Nano & Nano-Brompton
Under new management and much more organised
Nano Electric Bikes Ltd, 58 Clarendon Street, LEAMINGTON SPA CV32 4PE
tel: 01926 334050 or 0845 094 2735
email: lynda@nanoelectricbikes.co.uk
Oxygen
Seems to be choosing its bikes well
Eco Transport Solutions Ltd, 4 Howmic Court, Arlington Road, EAST TWICKENHAM, TW1 2BD
tel: 0208 4040 782
email: sales@oxygenbicycles.co.uk
Polaris
New manufacture and even newer UK distributor
MotoGB, White Bear Yard, Park Road, Adlington, CHORLEY PR7 4HZ
tel: 0844 412 8450
email: sales@motogb.co.uk
Powabyke
Industry stalwart
Powabyke Ltd, 3 Wood Street, Queens Square, BATH BA1 2JQ
tel: 0845 6011475
email: sales@powabyke.com
Poweredbicycles
Previously used a confusing variety of names, now much simpler
Powered Bicycles, 50-52 Main Street, Long Eaton, NOTTINGHAM NG10 1GN
tel: 01159 727201 or 728251
email: sales@poweredbicycles.co.uk
Prism
Relatively new company and interesting bikes
Joule Bikes, 24 Beechwood Rise, PLYMOUTH PL6 8AP
tel: 0843 218 4762
mail: info@joulebikes.co.uk
Raleigh
Made some effort for a while, but doesn’t really get electrics
Raleigh UK Ltd, Church Street, Eastwood, NOTTINGHAM NG 16 3HT
tel: 01773 532680
email: ebike@raleigh.co.uk
Roodog
New player, conventional bikes, but the web photography is lovely
Roodog Ltd, Brockholme Farm, Seaton Road, HORNSEA, Yorkshire East Riding, HU18 1BZ
tel: 01964 536570
email: talktous@roodog.co.uk
Sachs, Saxonette
Obligatory sideline for unwilling motorcycle distributor
SFM, Three Cross Motorcycles, Unit 8, Victory Close, Woolsbridge Industrial Estate, Three Legged Cross, Dorset BH21 6SP
tel: 01202 810100
email: sales@sachsbikes.co.uk
Schwinn
UK dealer, but is not handling Schwinn electrics
Reece Cycles, 100 Alcester Road, BIRMINGHAM B12 0QB
tel: 0121 622 0192`
Smart
Innovative electric bike from Mercedes Benz
Daimler AG, smart/MM, H336, Mercedesstr 137, 70327 STUTTGART, Germany
tel: 0808 000 8080
Sparta, Babboe, Haibike, Mando
Fairly new, but seems to be doing everything right
Just ebikes, Old Chapel Works, Valley Road, Leiston, Suffolk IP16 4AQ
tel: 01728 830 817
email: info@justebikes.co.uk
Spencer Ivy
Had a new Dorset-based distributor, but they seem to have disappeared very quickly
Chalmington Farm, Chalmington, DORCHESTER DT2 0HB
tel: 020 7099 1130
Sparticle (see Cambridge)
Storck Raddar
New UK distributor for top-end German bikes, but seems to have dropped electrics
Storck Raddar UK Ltd, 10 Keel Row, The Watermark, Gateshead NE11 9SZ
tel: 0771 5005626
email: ian@ian-hughes.com
Sustain
Cheerful cheapies from Harrow. Seems to be out of business (Oct 2014)
Sustain Cycles, Unit 121, State House, 176 Station Road, HARROW, Middlesex HA1 2AE
tel: 0800 0432453
email: info@sustainproducts.co.uk
Team Hybrid
Specialises in wheelchairs and hand-powered electrics
Team Hybrid, ‘Silverstone’, Chapel Road, SOBERTON HEATH, Hampshire SO32 3PP
tel: 01329 830117
email: silverstone@ntlworld.com
Technium
There appears to be no UK distributor for Technium in late 2014
Trek
Now out of electric bikes, we think
Unit B, Maidstone Road, MILTON KEYNES, MK10 0BE
tel: 01908 282626
Thompson
Long established and reliable electrical wholesaler
Thompson Electrical (Wholesalers) Ltd, Perrywood Trading Park, Wylds Lane, WORCESTER WR5 1DZ
tel: 01905 763376
Velix
New entrant, but very helpful so far
e-motion Electric Vehicle Company, 373 Cricklade Road, SWINDON SN2 1AQ
tel: 01793 251200
Velorbis
Velorbis Concept Store, Peter Bangs Vej 53, Frederiksberg, Copenhagen 2000
tel: +45 31 11 00 30
email: sales@velorbis.com
Volt
New, but rapidly developing a name for itself
Electric Bike Store, Axe & Bottle Court, 70 Newcomen Street, LONDON SE1 1YT
tel: 020 7378 4728
email: info@electric-bike-store.co.uk
Woosh
Low-end brand, competitive prices, some good products
Woosh Bikes Ltd, 42-46 Queens Road, Southend-on-Sea, Essex SS1 1NL
tel: 01702 435566
email: hatti@wooshbikes.co.uk
Yachtmail
Selling new, neat-looking folding electric bike
Yachtmail Chandlery, Admirals Court, Town Quay, LYMINGTON SO41 3ET
tel: 01590 672784
email: info@yachtmailchandlery.com
Yamaha
(No longer supports the early series machines, but spares and repair contact as below)
Andrew Fudge, Action Bikes, 21-23 Upper High Street, EPSOM KT18 8AH tel: 01372 744116
Electric Bike Battery Refurbishment
A few specialists exist, but not many that know electric bikes. We keep coming back to BatteryBay of Cannock, West Midlands
eBikes Recently Deleted
Bikes recently removed from the list (usually out-of-production). If we have made a mistake, please let us know: Aug 2007 Bliss City, Touring, Extreme & Townrider, Classic Elebike, City Cruiser 6-spd, Commuter, Diavelo Oja velo Jun 2007 Ecobike Tornado and varients Aug 2007 ElectroPed Number One, Europed ED-1, Europed THD-3, Infineon Stingray ll, Oxygen Atala Avenue, Oxygen Atala Distance, Panther, Power Cruiser 6-spd Nov 2007 ElectroPed Roadstar, Eco-Bike Mistral Jul 2008 Schwinn (all models) Aug 2008 Sakura (all models) Nov 2008 Bright Bikes (all models) Jan 2009 C V Leisure Bikes (all models) Apr 2009 Nano Brompton, Giant Suede March 2010 Ridgeback Cyclone April 2010 Quiet Bikes, Strongman July 2010 Batribike Buzz & Lite, Izip X-cell & Trailz Enlightened, Powabyke Shopper 1-spd, Euro 6-spd, Folder, Commuter 24-spd, Velospeed November 2010 Powablade, E-Bike Retro, Sustain Edison, E-Pegasus Z-1, E-Bike Cruiser, Izip MTB Trailz, Powerscoots, Giant Twist Express RS1 24spd derailleur, Giant Twist Freedom CS Lite 8-spd Nexus, Giant Twist Freedom CS 8-spd Nexus Apr 2010 Optibike, Swiss Flyer, Swizzbee, February 2014 Ezee Dahon Bullet,
1) We have decided not to test machines that fail ANY of the following criteria, except in special circumstances:
- Must weigh less than 30kg (the legal limit is 40kg and some cheap machines actually weigh more than this)
- No bikes with less than a 12-month battery guarantee
- No single speed machines
- With multiple gears, top gear must exceed 60-inches
- No tyres of 305mm or smaller
- Must have mudguards and lights
- No scooter-style machine with vestigial pedals
- No micro-scooters
2) Running costs are an approximate guide per mile, and are based on a number of assumptions (please note that extras such as insurance are not included). Note also that the actual energy costs are very much lower – typically 0.2p per mile! Most of the cost of running an electric bike is depreciation:
- Depreciation of purchase price over ten years
- Depreciation of battery, assuming a battery life of 500 charge cycles (nickel-cadmium or nickel-metal-hydride), or 250 cycles per guarantee year (lead-acid or lithium-ion)
- Consumables, such as tyres and chains @ 2.5p per mile (annual mileage of 2,500 miles)
- Electricity cost @ 15p per kWh
NOTES: Annual mileage of 2,500 miles. Mileage per full charge is based on the A to B test performance. All bikes are ridden at maximum speed. Economy will benefit from more gentle use! 3) This is the capacity of the battery measured in watt/hours. Please note that the three main types of battery are graded in slightly different ways, so capacities are not directly comparable. For example, a lead-acid battery of 400watt/hours would give similar performance to a nickel-metal hydride battery of 250watt/hours, or nickel-cadmium battery of 225 watt/hours. 4) Prices and specifications relate only to the British market and may change at short notice. Prices are either the recommended retail price or a discounted price if regularly available.