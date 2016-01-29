Electric Bikes over £1,300

We’ve finally given up on listing all the electric bikes on a single page, so the ‘Over £1,000’ table has been moved here. As with the cheapie bikes, please contact us if you see any errors or omissions on this page. If you are a manufacturer or distributor, we can only accurately list your products if you keep us informed. Remember, this page is used by thousands of potential customers.

Our Electric Bike Recommendations

We prefer to road-test electric bikes for the magazine before recommending them, but with so many now available, our recommendations are in some cases based on spec and price, rather than actual experience. If you are thinking of buying a bike, check our comments about the manufacturers too. If we have not had meaningful contact with the distributor, they’re either very new or avoiding an independent test! We will not list distributors unable or unwilling to provide a UK phone number and address.

Electric Bikes and the Law

Electrically-assisted bicycles can be ridden by anyone aged 14 or over, provided the bicycle weighs 40kg or less (60kg for a tandem or tricycle), has pedals, a motor of less than 200 watts continuous output (250 watts for a tandem or tricycle), and a top speed of less than 15mph. However, the situation is currently a bit confused – see Legislation Update

Those marked Pedelec in the tables are definitely legal.

Those marked Hybrid are almost certainly fully legal.

Those marked E-Bike remain slightly in doubt, but no one has yet been prosecuted for riding one.

Please don’t worry about this legality issue – these are regarded as technicalities at the time of writing (late 2014).

The battery guarantee is the most important thing to look for, particularly with the bigger batteries, which can cost more than some of the cheaper bikes. Be wary of any odd stipulations, because there are many loopholes a manufacturer can use to refuse to honour a battery guarantee. Where the warranty is marked with a question mark, the manufacturer does not provide clear guidance, but you have certain statutory rights.

As a guide, a 24 month battery guarantee is now the norm, but unless the battery has actually failed, you’ll have problems measuring how weak it is, because voltage and capacity are imprecise things, so it’s often your word against the dealers. More expensive bikes have diagnostic plug-ins, proving battery condition, and lifetime usage. This should settle warranty disputes.



NOTES:

La: Lead-acid battery

NiCd: Nickel-cadmium battery

NiMH: Nickel-metal hydride battery

Li-ion: Lithium-ion battery

Friction: Direct drive to tyre

Front/Rear Hub: Hub motor

Front/Rear Chain: Separate chain drive

Crank: Crank-mounted motor

Pedelec: Power only available when you pedal

E-Bike: Power independent of pedals – usually a twistgrip throttle

Hybrid: Pedelec/E-Bike switchable

The bikes we recommend are marked in bold

Errors & Omissions: Please contact us if you see any errors or omissions on this page. If you are a manufacturer or distributor, we can only accurately list your products if you keep us informed. Remember, this page is used by thousands of potential customers.

Electric Bikes Over £1,300 (UK)

Manufacturer Model1 Control / Drive Battery Guarantee Battery Size3 Battery UK Price (£)4 Notes Volt Burlington Pedelec / Rear Hub 24 months 432Wh Li-ion £1309 – Momentum Upstart Pedelec / Front Hub 24 months 325Wh Li-ion £1350 Excellent bike, with 2-speed auto-hub and torque-sensing, but big price increases leave value-for-money less clear cut Momentum Model-T Pedelec / Front Hub 24 months 325Wh Li-ion £1350 Excellent bike, with 2-speed auto-hub and torque-sensing, but big price increases leave value-for-money less clear cut Cytronex GT Transea 4.0 Pedelec / Front Hub 12 months 148Wh NiMH £1345 Conventional bike with small, but long-lasting, reliable NiMH battery. This is the cheapest – there are many models Raleigh Velo-cite or Velo-trail Pedelec / Front Hub 24 months 414Wh Li-ion £1350 Almost no equipment. You’re paying for the brand and dealer network Raleigh Stow E-way Pedelec / Rear Hub 24 months 144Wh Li-ion £1380 Ludicrously over-priced and under-batteried. Appears to be a badged Izip Urban folder Bronx Sunrunner Front Hub ? 144Wh Li-ion £1380 Ludicrously over-priced and under-batteried Cargo Bike Co School Run Rear Hub ? 360Wh Li-ion £1390 Dutch-style Bakfiets.Mid-drive crank motor version £1460 Kudos Escape Pedelec / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £1395 Good brakes and gears PoweredBicycles Free Spirit 2 Ultralight E-bike / Front Hub 12 months 306Wh Li-ion £1399 Much too expensive for a battery of this capacity, and not especially light Giant Escape Hybrid 2 E+ Pedelec / Rear Gearless Hub 24 months 317Wh Li-ion £1399 Revamped, but smallish battery and probably a bit weak for UK conditions Giant Twist Lite 1W Pedelec / Front Hub 24 months 300Wh Li-ion £1399 Similar to 2W, but with front suspension and 8-spd Nexus hub Lifecycle Traveller Hybrid / Rear Hub 24 months 612Wh Li-ion £1399 FOLDING. Outrageous price for this, but quite a big battery PoweredBicycles City Mantra Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 306Wh Li-ion £1399 Quite expensive for the spec Volt Pulse Pedelec / Rear Hub 24 months 432Wh Li-ion £1399 A bit expensive for the spec. £1599 with 576Wh battery Joule Micro Prism Hybrid / Front Hub 12 months 432Wh Li-ion £1399 Small wheeled version of Prism. Cheapest bike with NuVinci auto-hub, but heavy and spoilt by small wheels Gepida Reptila 1000 Yamaha Pedelec / Yamaha Crank Motor 24 months (activated at >50% capacity loss) 208Wh Li-ion £1399 Cheapest European crank drive, but laughably small battery Juicy Bikes Merlin Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £1422 Much too expensive for the spec Sparta Country Tour Pedelec / Front Hub 24 months 324Wh Li-ion £1425 Nice, well-equipped town bike Cargo Bike Co Bench Bike Rear Hub ? 360Wh Li-ion £1430 Stretched cargo/child carrier. With mid-drive crank motor for £1500 Solex Solexity Comfort Pedelec / Front Hub 18 months 288Wh Li-ion £1499 Rather disappointing spec, but interesting Pininfarina styling. 360Wh battery seems to be an extra £100 Oxygen E-mate City Hybrid / Rear Hub 24 months (activated at >35% capacity loss) 558Wh Li-ion £1499 Nice spec for the money, but rather quibbly guarantee Joule Prism S Hybrid / Front Hub 12 months 432Wh Li-ion £1449 Interesting spec, with NuVinci-360 auto-hub, but very heavy Juicy Bike Merlin Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £1485 Too expensive for this basic spec Kudos Eiger Pedelec / TCM Crank Motor 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £1495 Interesting spec, including NuVinci auto-hub Mobiky Youri 16 Front Hub 12 months 143Wh Li-ion £1499 16-inch FOLDER. Breath-taking price for a bike with a poor fold and tiny battery. You can double the battery capacity for an extra £200 Wisper 806 Classic Hybrid / Rear Hub 24 months (activated at >30% capacity loss) 324Wh Li-ion £1499 FOLDING A premium for the brand name – much too expensive for what it is EBCO Urban Commuter UCR-60 or UCL-60 Pedelec / Rear Hub 24 months ??Wh Li-ion £1499 Available summer 2015 Gazelle Chamonix Pure Innergy Pedelec / Front Hub 24 months 252Wh Li-ion £1799 £1879 with 324Wh, £1949 with 396Wh, £2139 with 504Wh

*Test of a similar model Yuba elMundo or Expidir Hybrid / Front Hub 24 months 396Wh Li-ion £1550 Ezee-powered cargo bikes. Well-equipped and reasonably priced, with two-year battery guarantee Heinzmann Ceres eST Pedelec / Gearless Rear Hub 24 months 396Wh Li-ion £1595 Great to see Heinzmann back in the UK, and good spec at this excellent new price Gepida Bleda Pedelec / Front Hub ? 216Wh Li-ion £1595 FOLDER. Miniscule battery for the price EBCO Eagle Lifestyle LRS-50 or LSL-50 Pedelec / Front Hub 24 months 396Wh Li-ion £1599 Interesting styling and modest battery capacity, but this is quite big money Harrington Classic Ebike / Rear Hub 24 months Unknown La £1599 Lovely retro styling, but retro battery. Incredibly heavy, and expensive Saxonette X Road Pedelec / Front Hub 24 months 324Wh Li-ion £1599 The most boring Saxonette Saxonette Beast Pedelec / Front Hub 24 months 378Wh Li-ion £1599 Easy Rider styling AVE TH-7 Pedelec / Bosch Crank Drive 24 months or 500 charges 300Wh Li-ion £1599 Heavily discounted. Temporarily the cheapest Bosch system Raleigh Dover Pedelec / Panasonic Crank Motor 24 months 312Wh Li-ion £1600 Modest battery capacity and basic 3-spd hub. Worth bartering on price Ecobike Urban Pedelec / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £1650 FOLDER. Very expensive. Pedelec-only, no throttle Ecobike Adventure, City or Elegance Pedelec / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £1650 Very expensive. Pedelec-only, no throttle Kettler HybritechTwin City Pedelec / Panasonic Crank Motor Prob 24 months (Panasonic guarantee) 260Wh Li-ion £1695 REDUCED to £1185, late 2014. Small battery, but good spec, including Nexus 8-spd hub Heinzmann PAN e-TR-G Pedelec / Gearless Rear Hub 24 months 396Wh Li-ion £1695 Quality German bike with good spec, now £200 down in price. Also with 515Wh battery AVE Bosch Edition Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 300Wh Li-ion £1699 OLD STOCK. Small battery even at this discounted price Mobiky Youri Front Hub 12 months 324Wh Li-ion £1699 16-inch FOLDER. Breath-taking price for a bike with a poor fold and so-so battery. KTM Macina Force 27 Pedelec / Bosch Crank Drive 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £1699 Currently cheapest package with Bosch 400Wh battery Solex Solexity Infinity Pedelec / Front Hub 18 months 288Wh Li-ion £1699 Stylish, but small battery, and conventional spec. 432Wh battery extra £200 Joule Prism 2 S Hybrid / Front Hub 12 months 432Wh Li-ion £1699 As for Prism, but batteries concealed in frame LifeCycle Alpine Sport or Mountain Sport Hybrid / Rear Hub 24 months 612Wh Li-ion £1699 Dreary Far Eastern spec at premium price, but big battery Infinium Continental Pedelec / Front Hub ? 234Wh Li-ion £1699 Very expensive. The bike has stackable batteries of this capacity, but extra batteries cost £325 FreeGo Martin Sport Hybrid / Rear Hub 24 months (activated at >30% capacity loss) 720Wh Li-ion £1699 Dreary spec, but very large battery Wisper 705 or 905 Classic Hybrid / Rear Hub 24 months (activated at >30% capacity loss) 592Wh Li-ion £1699 Big battery, but fundamentally a conventional bike at a premium price Giant Talon E+1 or Roam XR E+ Pedelec / Gearless Rear Hub 24 months 400Wh Li-ion £1749 Quality manufacturer, and technically interesting MTBs, but gearless hub is not ideal off-road Raleigh Captus Pedelec / Crank Drive 24 months 300Wh Li-ion £1750 New Bosch-based Raleigh. Small battery and lacking basic equipment Kalkhoff Agattu 7G

Pedelec / Kalkhoff Crank Motor 24 months 396Wh Li-ion £1795 Cheapest of the classic fully-equipped crank-motor bikes AVE TH-7 Edition

Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 300Wh Li-ion £1799 OLD STOCK. Discounted for 2015, but only the 300Wh Bosch battery KTM Macina Cross 8-400 Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 300Wh Li-ion £1799 Yet another MTB with 8-spd Nexus hub. Extra £100 with 400Wh battery Cube Access WLS Hybrid Pro or Reaction Hybrid MTB Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £1800 Cheapest Cube, also pricier ‘Race’ and ‘SL’ variants Smart ebike Pedelec / BionX Gearless Rear Hub 24 months or 600 charges (activated at >30% capacity loss) 423Wh Li-ion £1800 Cool styling, interesting transmission: belt drive, 3-spd hub, BionX-based motor Haibike sDuro HardSeven Pedelec / Yamaha Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £1849 2015 model. Good value MTB using new Yamaha crank motor. Watch out Bosch! Heinzmann PAN eTR-U Pedelec / Gearless Rear Hub 24 months 396Wh Li-ion £1850 Quality German bike with good spec. Also with 515Wh battery Spencer Ivy step-thru or top tube Pedelec / Panasonic Crank Motor 24 months 260Wh Li-ion £1895 Stylish retro-chic bikes, but small Panasonic battery Kalkhoff Pro Connect 9G

Pedelec / Crank motor 24 months 540Wh Li-ion £1895 Very well equipped and a big battery Gepida Reptila 900 Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 300Wh Li-ion £1895 Nice East European bike – used to be cheap as chips. 400Wh battery extra £100 KTM Macina 8 or Fun 9 Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £1899 Good value, with Bosch 400Wh battery Polaris Rail EV511 or EV503 Pedelec / Gearless Rear Hub 24 months 264Wh Li-ion £1895 New from the USA. Laughably small battery Giant Prime E+ 2W Pedelec / Rear Hub 24 months or 500 charges 300Wh Li-ion £1899 Other Giant models are much better value Bergamont E-Line C LTD N7 Gent, Lady or Wave Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £1899 Good spec for the price if you can live with the 7-speed Shimano hub Nano Brompton 2.1 Ebike / Front Hub 12 months (activated at >15% capacity loss) 180 or 360Wh Li-ion £1900 FOLDING. Getting expensive, but works really well (price varies, depending on bike spec, much cheaper as a kit) Volt Pulse X Hybrid / Rear Hub 24 months 576Wh Li-ion £1949 Big battery, but breathtakingly expensive for what it is BH Emotion City Wave Pedelec / Bosch Crank Drive 24 months 288Wh Li-ion £1949 288Wh battery is not competitive at this price. 476Wh is an extra £200 on the City Plus KTM Amparo Pedelec / Panasonic Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 540Wh Li-ion £1995 Well-equipped, including Magura hydraulic brakes, big battery Swiss Flyer T Series Pedelec / Panasonic Crank Motor 24 months 312Wh Li-ion £1995 Nicely equipped, but Panasonic battery looks small at this price Swiss Flyer Folder-Series Pedelec / Panasonic Crank Drive 24 months 312Wh Li-ion £1995 FOLDING. Panasonic battery looks small at this price Swiss Flyer Kompact Pedelec / Panasonic Crank Drive 24 months 312Wh Li-ion £1995 Panasonic battery looks small at this price NEW!

BeatBike Toba Toba Stepthru Pedelec / Kalkhoff Crank Drive 24 months 612Wh Li-ion £1995 50 Cycles Kalkhoff model ‘fine-tuned’ for the UK. Special introductory price of £3,000 for two Swiss Flyer C Series Pedelec / Panasonic Crank Drive 24 months 312Wh Li-ion £1995 Nicely equipped, but Panasonic battery looks small at this price Kettler Layana Hybritech Nexus 8spd Pedelec / Panasonic Crank Motor Prob 24 months (Panasonic guarantee) 260Wh Li-ion £1995 REDUCED to £1395, late 2014. Nice bike, while stocks last Gepida Reptila 1000, Berig, Ruger 29er or Asgard 27.5 Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 300Wh Li-ion £1995 Some nice equipment, but on the expensive side AVE SH-1 Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months 400Wh Li-ion £1999 New for 2015 Bergamont E-Line C N8 FH Gent or Lady Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months 400Wh Li-ion £1999 Entry level Bergamont with outrageously long name Raleigh Motus Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months 400Wh Li-ion £1999 Well equipped Raleigh LifeCycle Mountain Sport Endurance Hybrid / Rear Hub 24 months 1008Wh Li-ion £1999 Pricey Far Eastern bike – lacking equipment, but Tecktro hydraulic discs, and twin batteries give up to 100 mile range Koga E-Xtension Pedelec / Gearless Rear Hub 24 months 317Wh Li-ion £1999 From same stable as Sparta bikes. Basic price – there are many options Sparta RX+ Pedelec / Gearless Front Hub 24 months 300Wh Li-ion £2030 Quiet, well-equipped, but a little weak for hillier areas. Bigger batteries (up to 600Wh) cost quite a bit more SEV Velix 700 Classic Pedelec / MPF Crank Motor 24 months 310Wh Li-ion £2045 Interesting French design, upgradable to SPORT class. 418Wh battery, extra £150 Gepida Alboin Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2095 Bosch 400Wh battery, but pricey KTM eCross P Pedelec / Panasonic Rear Hub Motor 24 months 414Wh Li-ion £2050 Crank motor and more compact battery suit MTBs better KTM Macina Sport 10 Plus Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2100 Bosch 400Wh battery, but pricey KTM Macina Dual Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2099 Bosch 400Wh battery, but pricey SEV Velix 700 Premium Pedelec / MPF Crank Motor 24 months 310Wh Li-on £2125 Interesting French design, upgradable to SPORT class. Belt drive and Nexus 8-spd hub. 418Wh battery, extra £150 Solexity Smart Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 300Wh Li-ion £2149 Upgrade with Bosch system coming 2015. Stylish but expensive BH-Emotion City Plus Pedelec / Panasonic Crank Motor 24 months 476Wh Li-ion £2149 A little pricey for the spec, but big battery Heinzmann Atlas eMB Pedelec / Geared Rear Hub 24 months 396Wh Li-ion £2150 MTB now reduced in price Moustache Samedi 28 Black Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 300Wh Li-ion £2199 Relatively conventional variant of stylish French bike Bergamont Revox C7.0EQ or Roxtar C7.0 EQ Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2199 – Bergamont E-Line Sweep Deore Ladies or Gents Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2199 – BH-Emotion NEO Volt Sport Lite Pedelec / Panasonic Crank Motor 24 months 324Wh Li-ion £2199 Breathtakingly expensive FOLDER BH-Emotion NEO Cross or Evo City Pedelec / Rear Hub Motor 24 months 432Wh Li-ion £2199 Battery neatly integrated into the frame KTM Macina Cross Plus 10 Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2250 – Sparta ION-E Speed Pedelec / Gearless Rear Hub 24 months 500Wh Li-ion £2278 25mph SPORT CLASS. 500Wh battery in frame, or 1,000Wh version £3127 Moustache Samedi 27/9 White Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2299 Cheapest of a range of MTBs, stretching up to £4949 Haibike sDuro HardNine Pedelec / Yamaha Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2299 2015 model. Technically interesting 20-spd derailleur with new Yamaha crank motor AVE SH-5 Roadster or Comfort Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2299 – AVE MH-7 or MH-7LE Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2299 Compact, but only the handlebars fold BH-Emotion NEO Race or EVO Street Pedelec / Rear Hub Motor 24 months 432Wh Li-ion £2299 Battery neatly integrated into the frame Moustache Lundi 26 9spd Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 300Wh Li-ion £2349 Neat French bikes Haibike SDuro Trekking RC Pedelec / Yamaha Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2399 2015 model. New Yamaha system Bergamont E-Line C N360 Lady Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2399 Relatively modest price for Bergamont Bergamont E-Line C-Deore Performance Wave Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2399 Bergamont E-Line C-Deore Sweep N8 D12 Lady or Gent Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2399 Shimano electronic hub and much else Cube Delhi Hybrid Pro Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2399 NuVinci auto gears and Bosch-powered roadster. Also as ‘SL’ variant, or Elly Cruiser BH-Emotion NEO 29er or 650B Pedelec / Rear Hub Motor 24 months 432Wh Li-ion £2499 Battery neatly integrated into the frame Polaris Course EV512, EV504 or EV505 Pedelec / Gearless Rear Hub 24 months 264Wh Li-ion £2499 New from the USA. Laughably small battery Polaris Urban Assault Pedelec / Gearless Rear Hub 24 months 264Wh Li-ion £2499 New from the USA. Laughably small battery Sparta Double-E Pedelec / Rear Hub 24 months 500Wh Li-ion £2541 TANDEM – not common! Electric Transport Shop Cargo L Hybrid / Front Hub ? 240Wh Li-ion £2410 BAKFIETS LOADCARRIER

Basic price, there are many options Riese & Muller Blue LABEL Transporter Hybrid Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 300Wh Li-ion £2415 Bicycle with extended rear load carrier for freight or children KTM Macina eShopper Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2499 Nice spec, but you really don’t need to pay this much! AVE SH-9 Roadster or Comfort Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2499 New for 2015. NuVinci hub AVE MH-9HD Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2499 New for 2015. Odd compact bike with folding handlebars, carriers front and rear, plus NuVinci hub Moustache Friday 26 Black Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 300Wh Li-ion £2499 Stylish French bike with balloon tyres Moustache Samedi 28 Silver Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2499 £300 more than the Samedi Black for an extra 100Wh on the battery Bergamont Roxtar C8.0 Pedelec / Bosch Crank Drive 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2499 eMTB SEV VeliX 700 Speed Pedelec / MPF Crank Motor 24 months 418Wh Li-ion £2585 Interesting French design, upgradable to SPORT class Bergamont E-Line C N360 Harmony Gent or Wave Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2599 NuVinci model in ridiculously over-complex range KTM Macina Race 29 Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2600 Not a lot of bike for this sort of money to be honest KTM eRace P650 Pedelec / Rear Hub Motor 24 months or 500 charges 413Wh Li-ion £2600 Panasonic hub motor system Kalkhoff Agattu Premium 8G Pedelec / Kalkhoff Cran Motor 24 months 612Wh Li-ion £2695 Nice bike, but the 7-speed is much better value at £1795 Moustache Lundi 26 NuVinci Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2749 Neat French bikes, but expensive Moustache Dimanche 28 Silver Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2749 Road bike weighing a claimed 17.9kg. Nice, but not cheap Cube Elite Hybrid HPC Race Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2799 Also as ‘SL’ and ‘SLT’ variants Haibike X-duro Trekking Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2799 Bit hard to justify the price KTM Macina Race 27 or 29 Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2799 Bit hard to justify the price Bergamont Roxtar C9.0 Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2799 Bit hard to justify the price Bergamont E-Ville C Urban Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2799 Bit hard to justify the price. Also with NuVinci hub for an extra hundred quid Haibike X-duro SL RX Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 300Wh Li-ion £2850 We expect a bigger battery at this price! Moustache Samedi 28 Titanium Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2899 A lot to pay for a NuVinci variant Kalkhoff Integrale 10G Pedelec / Kalkhoff Crank Motor 24 months 612Wh Li-ion £2995 Also discounted to £2795 in similar spec. And inflated to £3195 for similar XT version Kalkhoff Include Premium Belt Pedelec / Kalkhoff Crank Motor 24 months 612Wh Li-ion £2995 Why would you pay all this money for a chain-guard AND a belt drive? Bergamont Contrail C6.0 Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2999 eMTB with lots of trick stuff, but hard to justify the price Bergamont C MGN Ladies or Gents Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2999 Lots of stuff, but whacky price Moustache Friday 26 Silver NuVinci Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £2999 Nice stylish bike, but you can buy all this for a lot less! Cube Stereo Hybrid 140 Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £3000 Getting a bit expensive for a 400Wh battery BH-Emotion NEO Carbon Pedelec / Rear Hub Motor 24 months 432Wh Li-ion £3099 Light, but not astonishingly so. Battery neatly integrated into the frame Koga E-Special Pedelec / Rear Hub 24 months 500Wh Li-ion £3099 Light, but not really worth this sort of money Moustache Samedi 28 Speed Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £3249 25mph SPORT CLASS. Nice, but there are cheaper Sport class bikes Bergamont E-Ville C MGN D12 Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £3299 Shopping bike at breathtaking price. Wins our award for pottiest name Moustache Dimanche 28 Speed Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £3299 25mph SPORT CLASS. There are cheaper Sport class bikes, but not many weighing 18.1kg Mando Footloose Pedelec / Chainless Electric 24 months 300Wh Li-ion £3349 FOLDING. Fascinating spec, series electric transmission Riese & Muller Culture Hybrid DualDrive Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 300Wh Li-ion £3375 Starting price – scary!

Effectively a hand-built conventional bike Riese & Muller Kendo Hybrid Alfine Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £3385 Starting price – scary! Absurdly expensive small wheeler – doesn’t even fold Riese & Muller Avenue II Hybrid City Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £3465 Starting price – scary!

Effectively a hand-built conventional bike Polaris Nordic EV506 Pedelec / Gearless Rear Hub 24 months 264Wh Li-ion £3499 New from the USA. Laughably small battery Kalkhoff Endeavour S11 Premium Pedelec / Kalkhoff Crank Motor 24 months 612Wh Li-ion £3295 28mph SPORT CATEGORY

Cracking bike but what a price! Kalkhoff Integrale S11 Belt Pedelec / Crank Motor 24 months 612Wh Li-ion £3595 If you have this much to spend, spend it on the SPORT class! Bergamont Contrail C8.0 Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £3599 eMTB with lots of trick stuff, but the usual 400Wh Bosch system Cube Stereo Hybrid 140 Pro Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £3600 As above Riese & Muller Homage Hybrid Touring Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £3725 Starting price – scary! Absurdly expensive small wheeler – doesn’t even fold Riese & Muller Load Hybrid Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 300Wh Li-ion £3895 Starting price – scary! But an interesting and effective load carrier Riese & Muller Delight Hybrid DualDrive

Pedelec / Bosch Crank Drive 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £3985 Starting price – scary! Effectively a hand-built conventional bike Haibike Xduro AMT RX 27.5 Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £3999 Top-end MTB, but hard to justify this sort of price Haibike Nduro RX 26″ Gen 2 Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £4499 Top-end MTB, but even harder to justify this sort of price Bergamont Contrail C MGN Pedelec / Bosch Crank Motor 24 months or 500 charges 400Wh Li-ion £4499 As above

Electric Bike Manufacturers or UK distributors

The comments relate to our own experience with manufacturers or distributors. As a general rule, a company that supplies a good product can afford to be open and helpful with the press, and will give good service and back-up. The others are something of an unknown quantity, but if you think we’ve been unfair, do let us know. For a global list go to Electric Bike Manufacturers Worldwide

3E Electric

Still quite new

3E Ltd, 2 Field End, BARNET, Hertfordshire EN5 3EZ

tel: 033 3355 1840

email: info@3eelectric.com

Alien Ocean, Synergie

CEASED TRADING

Alien Ocean European Hub, 1 – 9 Plantation Street, Lochgelly, KY5 9LP tel: 01592 780528

email: jim@alienocean.co.uk

ATS

Newly launched scooter-style machine

Around Town Scooters, Flat 4, Plantation Court, 41 Plantation Road, POOLE BH17 9LW

tel: 01202 640264

email: kevindavies.kd@gmail.com

A S Bikes

Still fairly new

Coppice Close, Leamington Road, Ryton-on-Dunsmore, COVENTRY CV8 3FL

tel: 024 7630 3228

email: contact@asbikes.co.uk

AVE, Bergamont, EBCO

Cheapie EBCOs and pricey but good AVE and Bergamont

Electric Bike Corporation, 5 Pegasus House, Olympic Way, WARWICK CV34 6LW

tel: 01926 437700

email: info@electricbikescorporation.co.uk

Avocet Sports Ltd

New to the electric bike world

Unit 7-9 Shield Drive, Wardley Industrial Estate, Worsley, MANCHESTER M28 2QB

tel: 0161 727 8508

email: sales@avocetsports.com

Batribike

Now well established

Fallowgate Limited, Kellaway House, Marton Road, Sturton-by-Stow, LINCOLN LN1 2AH

tel: 01427 787774

email: info@batribike.com

Bicycles 4U

Helpful and Proactive

Kaitek Trading Ltd, c/o Sterling Power Products, Unit 8 Wassage Way, Hampton Lovett Industrial Estate, DROITWICH WR9 0NX

tel: 01905 778751

info@bicycles4u.com

BionX

Cracking technology in theory, but expensive and unreliable. Now with another UK distributor. It can’t last.

Correspondence only: BionX UK, 68 Boxworth End, Swavesey, CAMBRIDGE CB24 4RA

tel: 01223 911505

email: bionxuk@gmail.com

Birdy

Always friendly, but wow are they expensive bikes

Riese und Müller GmbH, Haasstraße 6, 64293 DARMSTADT, Germany

tel: +49 6151 366860

email: team@r-m.de

BH Emotion

No UK Distributor at present

Byocycles

Cheerful purveyors of Chinese stuff

Unit 4, Downley Business Park, 12 Downley Park, HAVANT PO9

tel: 023 92 488300

email: sales@byocycles.com

Bronx

A growing company

Bronx (UK) Ltd, Unit 4, Crusader Industrial Estate, Stirling Road, HIGH WYCOMBE. HP12 3ST

tel: 01494 529980

email: sales@bronxcycles.com

B’Twin

Outdated friction drive

Decathlon UK, Canada Water Retail Park, Surrey Quays Road, LONDON SE16 2XU

tel: 0345 450 7936

Cambridge, Smarta, Sparticle (Brompton)

Well established and fairly knowledgeable

Electric Transport Shop, Hope Street Yard, Hope Street, CAMBRIDGE CB1 3NA (also in LONDON, OXFORD & BRISTOL)

tel/fax: 01223 247410

email: sales@electricbikesales.co.uk

Claude Butler

New to the electric bike world

Falcon Cycles Ltd, PO Box 3, Bridge Street, BRIGG DN20 8PB

tel: 01652 656000

Cyclamatic

New to the electric bike world

Sports PLC, Units 3 & 4 Lower Park Farm, Storrage Lane, ALVECHURCH, Worcestershire B48 7ER

tel: 01527 598388

email: help@sportsplc.com

Cytronex

Helpful, pleasant and knowledgeable

Modern Times Ltd, 5 Red Deer Court, Elm Road, WINCHESTER, SO22 5LX

tel: 01962 866122

email: sales@cytronex.com

Di Blasi, Justwin, Transmission

Long-established traders

Mission Cycles & Components, Unit 3, The Alders, Seven Mile Lane, Mereworth, MAIDSTONE, Kent M18 5JG

tel: 01622 815615

email: info@missioncycles.co.uk

Dahon

Still run by Mr Hon Senior after departure of nearly everyone else to Tern. Now represented in the UK by Raleigh

Raleigh UK Ltd, Church Street, Eastwood, NOTTINGHAM NG 16 3HT

tel: 01773 532680

email: ebike@raleigh.co.uk

Easy Ride

New and enthusiastic

Easy Ride Bikes, Silver Business Park, Airfield Way, CHRISTCHURCH, Dorset

tel: 01202 490404

email: info@easyridebikes.co.uk

EBC

New to us in 2016

Electric Bike Conversions, Unit 9, Pound Farm Industrial Estate, Holly Bush Lane, Datchworth SG3 6RE

tel: 01438 986007

email: enquiries@electricbike-conversions.com

Ecobike

Helpful, knowledgeable and Friendly

Cycling Made Easy, 18 Chipstead Valley Road, COULSDON CR5 2RA

tel: 0208 660 8823

email: enquiry@cyclingmadeeasy.co.uk

Ezee, Ansmann, Heinzmann

New Ezee distributor from 2012, and now distributing Ansmann and Heinzmann too

Cyclezee Ltd, 3 Guest Gardens, MILTON KEYNES MK13 0AF

tel: 07962 407799

email: john@cyclezee.com

Electro-Drive

This is Tony Castles, the most knowledgable man in electric bikes, and thoroughly charming, but not always easy to contact

E-go Personal Transport, 52 High Street, MARLBOROUGH, Wiltshire SN8 1HQ

tel: 07974 723996 or 01672 861186 / 512404

email: sales@electro-drive.co.uk

EV-Solutions

Probably never heard of A to B

Thorrington Cross, COLCHESTER, Essex CO7 8JD

tel: 01206 308054

Freedom Ebike

Nice people with a Brompton-shaped niche

10/3 HaMelitz Street, JERUSALEM, Israel

tel: (UK) 0871 284 5225 tel: (Israel) +052 500 1309 tel: (Australia) +02 8004 5039

email: andrew@freedomebikes.com

FreeGo, R&M & Solex

This new grouping, brought together Freego and the long-established Wisper, but they’ve gone their separate ways, so it’s FreeGo only. Very unfriendly and helpful with us!

FreeGo, 3 St Deny’s Road, SOUTHAMPTON SO17 2NG

tel: 02380 465977

email: david@freegowisper.com

Gazelle

Extremely helpful, friendly and knowledgeable

Cycle Heaven, 2 Bishopthorpe Road, YORK YO23 1JJ

tel: 01904 636578 / 651870 mail: info@cycle-heaven.co.uk

Gepida, Swiss Flyer

Good bikes distributed by a rather aggressive bunch in Taunton

Reaction Electric eBike Distribution, 84 Priory Bridge Road, TAUNTON TA1 1QA

tel: 01823 27444

email: ride@nationwideebikes.co.uk

Giant

Helpful in the past, but they never contact us today

Giant UK Ltd, Charnwood Edge, Syston Road, COSSINGTON, Leics, LE7 4UZ

tel: 0844 245 9030

email: info@giant-bicycles.co.uk

Gocycle

Refuses to acknowledge that we exist

KarbonKinetics Ltd, New Bridge Street House, 30-34 New Bridge Street, LONDON EC4V 6BJ

tel: 01268 288208

email: customerservices@gocycle.com

Greenedgebikes

Came and went very rapidly, but now seems to be a brand owned by E-Bikes Direct

E-Bikes Direct, c/o MTF Enterprises Ltd, Unit 6 Midicy Oast, Bodiam Business Park, BODIAM TN32 5UP

tel: 01580 830959

email: info@e-bikesdirect.co.uk



Izip

There appears to be no UK distributor for Izip in early 2015



Juicy Bikes

Really lovely people

Busy All Year, 83 Park Road, BUXTON, Derbyshire SK17 6SM

tel: 01298 214040

email: uksales@JuicyBike.com

Kalkhoff, BeatBike

Long-established, helpful and friendly

50cycles Ltd, Unit 9, Prince William Road, LOUGHBOROUGH, Leicestershire LE11 5GU

tel: 0844 800 5979

email: 50cycles@50cycles.com

Kettler

Doesn’t take the electric bike thing very seriously…

Kettler (GB) Ltd, Merse Road, North Moons Moat, REDDITCH, Worcestershire B98 9HL

tel: 0845 026 5995

email: sales@kettlerdirect.co.uk

KTM

New, and pushing hard in the UK market

FLi Distribution Ltd, 62 Quarry Clough, Stalybridge, Cheshire SK15 2RW

tel: 0161 304 8555

email: UKsupport@shopatron.com

Kudos

New, but innovative and keen to develop the electric market

Kudos Cycles, Unit 4, S Augustine’s Business Park, Estuary Way, SWALECLIFFE, Kent CT5 2QJ

tel: 01227 792792

email: sales@kudoscycles.com

Halfords

Major High Street brand selling own Carrera label and some other bikes

Harrington, Lifecycle

New, brash and full of beans

Electric Bike World, 54 Bedford Place, Southampton, SO15 2DT

tel: 02380 236 540

email: Info@electricbikeworld.co.uk

Mobiky, Ecobike

New, but helpful and friendly

Cycling Made Easy, 18 Chipstead Valley Road, COULSDON, Surrey, CR5 2RA

tel: 0208 660 8823

Meerkat

There appears to be no UK distributor in early 2015



Momentum Electric

New, young team, but helpful, friendly and knowledgeable

Momentum, Unit 9, Cornelius Drebbel House, 5 Empson Street, LONDON E3 3LT

Tel: 0333 011 7777

email: hello@momentumelectric.com

Moustache

Lovely people – helpful, friendly and knowledgeable

Velospeed, The Old School House, ALDWORTH, Berkshire RG8 9TJ

tel: 01635 579304

email: info@velospeed.co.uk

Nano & Nano-Brompton

Under new management and much more organised

Nano Electric Bikes Ltd, 58 Clarendon Street, LEAMINGTON SPA CV32 4PE

tel: 01926 334050 or 0845 094 2735

email: lynda@nanoelectricbikes.co.uk

Oxygen

Seems to be choosing its bikes well

Eco Transport Solutions Ltd, 4 Howmic Court, Arlington Road, EAST TWICKENHAM, TW1 2BD

tel: 0208 4040 782

email: sales@oxygenbicycles.co.uk

Polaris

New manufacture and even newer UK distributor

MotoGB, White Bear Yard, Park Road, Adlington, CHORLEY PR7 4HZ

tel: 0844 412 8450

email: sales@motogb.co.uk

Powabyke

Industry stalwart

Powabyke Ltd, 3 Wood Street, Queens Square, BATH BA1 2JQ

tel: 0845 6011475

email: sales@powabyke.com

Poweredbicycles

Previously used a confusing variety of names, now much simpler

Powered Bicycles, 50-52 Main Street, Long Eaton, NOTTINGHAM NG10 1GN

tel: 01159 727201 or 728251

email: sales@poweredbicycles.co.uk

Prism

Relatively new company and interesting bikes

Joule Bikes, 24 Beechwood Rise, PLYMOUTH PL6 8AP

tel: 0843 218 4762

mail: info@joulebikes.co.uk

Raleigh

Made some effort for a while, but doesn’t really get electrics

Raleigh UK Ltd, Church Street, Eastwood, NOTTINGHAM NG 16 3HT

tel: 01773 532680

email: ebike@raleigh.co.uk

Roodog

New player, conventional bikes, but the web photography is lovely

Roodog Ltd, Brockholme Farm, Seaton Road, HORNSEA, Yorkshire East Riding, HU18 1BZ

tel: 01964 536570

email: talktous@roodog.co.uk

Sachs, Saxonette

Obligatory sideline for unwilling motorcycle distributor

SFM, Three Cross Motorcycles, Unit 8, Victory Close, Woolsbridge Industrial Estate, Three Legged Cross, Dorset BH21 6SP

tel: 01202 810100

email: sales@sachsbikes.co.uk

Schwinn

UK dealer, but is not handling Schwinn electrics

Reece Cycles, 100 Alcester Road, BIRMINGHAM B12 0QB

tel: 0121 622 0192`

Smart

Innovative electric bike from Mercedes Benz

Daimler AG, smart/MM, H336, Mercedesstr 137, 70327 STUTTGART, Germany

tel: 0808 000 8080

Sparta, Babboe, Haibike, Mando

Fairly new, but seems to be doing everything right

Just ebikes, Old Chapel Works, Valley Road, Leiston, Suffolk IP16 4AQ

tel: 01728 830 817

email: info@justebikes.co.uk

Spencer Ivy

Had a new Dorset-based distributor, but they seem to have disappeared very quickly

Chalmington Farm, Chalmington, DORCHESTER DT2 0HB

tel: 020 7099 1130

Sparticle (see Cambridge)

Storck Raddar

New UK distributor for top-end German bikes, but seems to have dropped electrics

Storck Raddar UK Ltd, 10 Keel Row, The Watermark, Gateshead NE11 9SZ

tel: 0771 5005626

email: ian@ian-hughes.com

Sustain

Cheerful cheapies from Harrow. Seems to be out of business (Oct 2014)

Sustain Cycles, Unit 121, State House, 176 Station Road, HARROW, Middlesex HA1 2AE

tel: 0800 0432453

email: info@sustainproducts.co.uk

Team Hybrid

Specialises in wheelchairs and hand-powered electrics

Team Hybrid, ‘Silverstone’, Chapel Road, SOBERTON HEATH, Hampshire SO32 3PP

tel: 01329 830117

email: silverstone@ntlworld.com

Technium

There appears to be no UK distributor for Technium in late 2014

Trek

Now out of electric bikes, we think

Unit B, Maidstone Road, MILTON KEYNES, MK10 0BE

tel: 01908 282626

Thompson

Long established and reliable electrical wholesaler

Thompson Electrical (Wholesalers) Ltd, Perrywood Trading Park, Wylds Lane, WORCESTER WR5 1DZ

tel: 01905 763376

Velix

New entrant, but very helpful so far

e-motion Electric Vehicle Company, 373 Cricklade Road, SWINDON SN2 1AQ

tel: 01793 251200

Velorbis

Velorbis Concept Store, Peter Bangs Vej 53, Frederiksberg, Copenhagen 2000

tel: +45 31 11 00 30

email: sales@velorbis.com

Volt

New, but rapidly developing a name for itself

Electric Bike Store, Axe & Bottle Court, 70 Newcomen Street, LONDON SE1 1YT

tel: 020 7378 4728

email: info@electric-bike-store.co.uk

Woosh

Low-end brand, competitive prices, some good products

Woosh Bikes Ltd, 42-46 Queens Road, Southend-on-Sea, Essex SS1 1NL

tel: 01702 435566

email: hatti@wooshbikes.co.uk

Yachtmail

Selling new, neat-looking folding electric bike

Yachtmail Chandlery, Admirals Court, Town Quay, LYMINGTON SO41 3ET

tel: 01590 672784

email: info@yachtmailchandlery.com

Yamaha

(No longer supports the early series machines, but spares and repair contact as below)

Andrew Fudge, Action Bikes, 21-23 Upper High Street, EPSOM KT18 8AH tel: 01372 744116

Electric Bike Battery Refurbishment

A few specialists exist, but not many that know electric bikes. We keep coming back to BatteryBay of Cannock, West Midlands

eBikes Recently Deleted

Bikes recently removed from the list (usually out-of-production). If we have made a mistake, please let us know: Aug 2007 Bliss City, Touring, Extreme & Townrider, Classic Elebike, City Cruiser 6-spd, Commuter, Diavelo Oja velo Jun 2007 Ecobike Tornado and varients Aug 2007 ElectroPed Number One, Europed ED-1, Europed THD-3, Infineon Stingray ll, Oxygen Atala Avenue, Oxygen Atala Distance, Panther, Power Cruiser 6-spd Nov 2007 ElectroPed Roadstar, Eco-Bike Mistral Jul 2008 Schwinn (all models) Aug 2008 Sakura (all models) Nov 2008 Bright Bikes (all models) Jan 2009 C V Leisure Bikes (all models) Apr 2009 Nano Brompton, Giant Suede March 2010 Ridgeback Cyclone April 2010 Quiet Bikes, Strongman July 2010 Batribike Buzz & Lite, Izip X-cell & Trailz Enlightened, Powabyke Shopper 1-spd, Euro 6-spd, Folder, Commuter 24-spd, Velospeed November 2010 Powablade, E-Bike Retro, Sustain Edison, E-Pegasus Z-1, E-Bike Cruiser, Izip MTB Trailz, Powerscoots, Giant Twist Express RS1 24spd derailleur, Giant Twist Freedom CS Lite 8-spd Nexus, Giant Twist Freedom CS 8-spd Nexus Apr 2010 Optibike, Swiss Flyer, Swizzbee, February 2014 Ezee Dahon Bullet,

NOTES & RUNNING COSTS

1) We have decided not to test machines that fail ANY of the following criteria, except in special circumstances:

Must weigh less than 30kg (the legal limit is 40kg and some cheap machines actually weigh more than this)

No bikes with less than a 12-month battery guarantee

No single speed machines

With multiple gears, top gear must exceed 60-inches

No tyres of 305mm or smaller

Must have mudguards and lights

No scooter-style machine with vestigial pedals

No micro-scooters

2) Running costs are an approximate guide per mile, and are based on a number of assumptions (please note that extras such as insurance are not included). Note also that the actual energy costs are very much lower – typically 0.2p per mile! Most of the cost of running an electric bike is depreciation:

Depreciation of purchase price over ten years

Depreciation of battery, assuming a battery life of 500 charge cycles (nickel-cadmium or nickel-metal-hydride), or 250 cycles per guarantee year (lead-acid or lithium-ion)

Consumables, such as tyres and chains @ 2.5p per mile (annual mileage of 2,500 miles)

Electricity cost @ 15p per kWh

NOTES: Annual mileage of 2,500 miles. Mileage per full charge is based on the A to B test performance. All bikes are ridden at maximum speed. Economy will benefit from more gentle use! 3) This is the capacity of the battery measured in watt/hours. Please note that the three main types of battery are graded in slightly different ways, so capacities are not directly comparable. For example, a lead-acid battery of 400watt/hours would give similar performance to a nickel-metal hydride battery of 250watt/hours, or nickel-cadmium battery of 225 watt/hours. 4) Prices and specifications relate only to the British market and may change at short notice. Prices are either the recommended retail price or a discounted price if regularly available.