Electric Bike Price Guide (UK)

Electric Bike Price Guide

For bikes under £1,300 stay on this page!

For bikes over £1,300

For a pocket guide to the Top Five electric Bikes

Our Electric Bike Recommendations

We prefer to road-test electric bikes for the magazine before recommending them, but with so many now available, our recommendations are in some cases based on spec and price, rather than actual experience. If you are thinking of buying a bike, check our comments about the manufacturers too. If we have not had meaningful contact with the distributor, they’re either very new or avoiding an independent test! We will not list distributors unable or unwilling to provide a UK phone number and address.

Electric Bikes and the Law

Electrically-assisted bicycles can be ridden by anyone aged 14 or over, provided the bicycle weighs 40kg or less (60kg for a tandem or tricycle), has pedals, a motor of less than 200 watts continuous output (250 watts for a tandem or tricycle), and a top speed of less than 15mph. However, the situation is currently a bit confused, following the change in the law in January 2016 – see Legislation Update

Those marked Pedelec have a pedal-activated motor and are definitely legal.

Those marked Hybrid have a switch allowing pedal or twistgrip-activated motor. Those built before January 2016 are probably legal, and it will be for the courts to decide if post-January 2016 bikes are still legal.

Those marked E-Bike are usually fitted with a twistgrip throttle and are probably legal if they were built before 1st January 2016 (and you can keep buying these bikes for as long as they are on the shelves). How does your average copper know when it was built? Not sure how this will work out in practise, so don’t worry, no-one has yet been prosecuted for riding one.

There are many, many hybrids and E-Bikes in the table, and some of these will already have changed to a pedelec spec, with others soon to follow. If you have a choice DEFINITELY choose a hybrid… you might prefer the pedelec (pedal-activated motor), or E-Bike (usually a twistgrip activated motor), but give yourself the right to choose. If you buy a pedelec you cannot revert to a twistgrip.

For hybrids and pedelecs, we’ve added a ‘SENSOR’ column. In pedelec mode, the better bikes have a ‘torque’ sensor, which measures the power you’re putting through the pedals, rather than a ‘speed’ sensor, which simply measures if the pedals are turning. These vary from poor to positively dangerous. Of course, if you’re buying a (technically illegal) hybrid and only intend to use the twist-and-go throttle, it doesn’t matter how useless the pedelec sensor is.

The battery guarantee is the most important thing to look for, particularly with the bigger batteries, which can cost more than some of the cheaper bikes. Be wary of any odd stipulations, because there are many loopholes a manufacturer can use to refuse to honour a battery guarantee. Where the warranty is marked with a question mark, the manufacturer does not provide clear guidance, but you have certain statutory rights.

As a guide, a 24 month battery guarantee is now the norm, but unless the battery has actually failed, you’ll have problems measuring how weak it is, because voltage and capacity are imprecise things, so it’s often your word against the dealers. More expensive bikes have diagnostic plug-ins, proving battery condition, and lifetime usage. This should settle warranty disputes.



NOTES:

La: Lead-acid battery

NiCd: Nickel-cadmium battery

NiMH: Nickel-metal hydride battery

Li-ion: Lithium-ion battery

Friction: Direct drive to tyre

Front/Rear Hub: Hub motor

Front/Rear Chain: Separate chain drive

Crank: Crank-mounted motor

Pedelec: Power only available when you pedal

E-Bike: Power independent of pedals – usually a twistgrip throttle

Hybrid: Pedelec/E-Bike switchable

The bikes we recommend are marked in bold

Errors & Omissions: Please contact us if you see any errors or omissions on this page. If you are a manufacturer or distributor, we can only accurately list your products if you keep us informed. Remember, this page is used by thousands of potential customers.

Electric Bikes Under £1,300 (UK)

Manufacturer Model1 Control / Drive SENSOR Battery

Guarantee Battery Size3 Battery UK Price (£)4 Notes Woosh Angel Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh La £299 Heavily discounted, great value, cheap to run Dillinger UK 16-inch Cheetah Hybrid / Rear chain 12 months Possibly 288Wh La £299 Heath Robinson would be proud. 16-inch wheels, weighs 62lb, extraordinary crank-drive, heavily discounted in red or black, but white or blue are still at £499 Tesco Hopper City 1- or 6-spd Pedelec / Front Hub ? 204Wh Li-ion £380 – 400 Small battery, 16-inch wheels FOLDING Woosh Mono Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 270Wh Li-ion £429 FOLDING Tesco Hopper Shopper 1- or 6-spd Pedelec / Front Hub ? 204Wh Li-ion £420-440 Small battery, 20-inch wheels FOLDING Bicycles 4U City Zoom Hybrid / Front Hub 12 months 238Wh Li-ion £475 FOLDING Tesco Hopper Urban Pedelec / Front Hub ? 216Wh Li-ion £490 Too expensive, small battery Bicycles 4U Evora Explorer Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months ?Wh Li-ion £499 FOLDING Bicycles 4U Evogue Explorer Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 317Wh Li-ion £499 Quite good spec for the price Thompson Euro-Classic 2 Hybrid / Rear Hub 6 months 432Wh La £499 Cheap to run, but let down by guarantee Bings Mini Ebike Hybrid / Front Hub ? 132Wh Li-ion £499 14-inch wheels. Only good point is 11kg weight Easyride Life or Lightning Rear Hub ? 240Wh Li-ion £515 Cheap, but small battery B’Twin Bebike 500 Pedelec / Rear Hub ? 192Wh Li-ion £530 Very small battery and old-tech system Viking E-Go Pedelec / Front Hub 204Wh Li-ion £540 FOLDING BIKE

Rather small battery

Heavily discounted Bicycles 4U Esprit or Europa Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 317Wh Li-ion £549 – Woosh Zephyr Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 288Wh Li-ion £549 A bit expensive Woosh Gale Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £549 FOLDING Easyride Folder Rear Hub ? 240Wh Li-ion £549 FOLDING. Cheap, but small battery Viking Street Easy Front Hub ? 106Wh Li-ion £550 FOLDING BIKE

Heavily Discounted

Laughably small battery Woosh Elios Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £575 Cheapest 360Wh full-size bike Woosh Sirocco Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £585 AS Bikes Electrobike Mk 2 Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 260Wh Li-ion £595 20-inch wheels FOLDER Powacycle Milan 2 LPX Rear Hub 6 months 288Wh £599 A bit expensive Woosh Sirocco 2 Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £599 Woosh Aspen Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £599 – Sustain Caley Hybrid / Rear Hub ? 360Wh Li-ion £599 FOLDING

Seems to be out of business Cyclamatic GTE Step-Through and Power Plus Hybrid / Rear Hub ? 240Wh Li-ion £599 Some equipment, but small battery B’Twin Original 300 E-Bike / Friction ? 192Wh Li-ion £500 Old stock, 1990s friction technology. Not even a contender B’Twin Original 7 Pedelec / Front Hub 24 months 240Wh Li-ion £620 Alloy frame, but rather heavy package at 27kg, and a small battery Woosh Sant Ana Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £625 Step Thru Cyclotricity Revolver Hybrid / Front Hub 12 months (activated when range falls to 6 miles) 324Wh Li-ion £649 £799 with 500 watt motor or £949 with 540Wh battery and 500 watt motor Bicycles 4U Elysium Hybrid / Front Hub 12 months 238Wh Li-ion £649 FOLDING. Technically interesting: shaft drive, 3-speed rear hub and (rather small) battery in frame Yachtmail Atlantic Explorer Rear Hub ? 306Wh Li-ion £629 FOLDING AS Bikes Newton or Tesla Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £645 Well-equipped bikes for the money Enviro Compact Hybrid / Rear Hub ? 240Wh Li-ion £649 FOLDING GreenEdge CS2 Hybrid / Rear Hub ? 324Wh Li-ion £649 – Dawes Boost City Pedelec / Rear Hub ? 265Wh Li-ion £650 Small battery, but quality brand. This is a typical discounted price… retail is £1000 Woosh Gallego Hybrid / Front Hub 12 months 270Wh Li-ion £669 Interesting FOLDING bike B’Twin Bebike 700 Pedelec / Rear Hub 24 months 288Wh Li-ion £670 Limited battery capacity Woosh Zephyr CD Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 288Wh Li-ion £675 A little expensive Woosh Sundowner Hybrid / Front Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £699 A little expensive Mozzi Zest Pedelec / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £699 FOLDING Thompson Eco Nippy or Classic Hybrid / Rear Hub 6 months 360Wh Li-ion £699 Too expensive AS Bikes Electrobike Mark 3 Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £695 FOLDING. Too expensive Sustain Halley Mark 2 E-Bike / Front Hub ? 260Wh Li-ion £695 Small battery for the price

Seems to be out of business Kudos Safari or Duke Hybrid / Front Hub 24 months 360Wh Li-ion £695 Excellent value, and the price can’t last. Includes 3-spd (Duke) or 8-spd (Safari) Nexus hub, panniers and lights Woosh Sirocco 2 Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 540Wh Li-ion £699 Cheapest 540Wh bike Cyclotricity Sahara Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months (activated when range falls to 6 miles) 360Wh Li-ion £699 – Bicycles 4U Equinox Hybrid / Front Hub 12 months 238Wh Li-ion £699 FOLDING. Big wheeled version of Elysium Merlin London or Cambridge Pedelec / Rear Hub ? 360Wh Li-ion £699 All looks good, but no mention of a guarantee EBC City S 500w or Camaro 500w Hybrid / Rear Gearless Hub 12 months 468Wh Li-ion £699 Good value, but we’re not so keen on cheap gearless motors, and technically illegal of course Woosh Sport TS Pedelec / Rear Hub 12 months 324Wh Li-ion £725 Small battery for the price Merlin Kendal MTB Pedelec / Rear Hub ? 360Wh Li-ion £730 All looks good, but no mention of a guarantee. Also Lancaster at £939, with similar technology

Woosh Sport CD Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 324Wh Li-ion £775 Small battery for the price Cyclotricity Stealth Hybrid / Front Hub 12 months (activated when range falls to 6 miles) 324Wh Li-ion £799 Small battery for the price Kudos Secret Hybrid/ Rear Hub Speed 12 months 288Wh Li-ion £765 FOLDING. Small battery for the price EBC Magnetic 500w Hybrid / Gearless Rear Hub Speed 12 months 468Wh Li-ion £729 Good value, but we’re not so keen on cheap gearless motors, and with a 500 watt output, it’s technically illegal of course Viking Freedom Hybrid / Rear Hub Speed ? 260Wh Li-ion £749 FOLDING. Over-priced and lacking battery. Discounted to £639 at Bikes2U Powacycle Lynx LPX and Puma LPX Hybrid / Rear Hub 6 months 338Wh Li-ion £780 FOLDING. Bigger battery, but nasty little things Powacycle Salisbury LPX and Windsor LPX Hybrid / Rear Hub Speed 6 months 273Wh Li-ion £780 Lacking battery for the price Ezee Sprint Primo GTS Hybrid / Rear Hub Speed 24 months 396Wh Li-ion £795 This is the diamond frame version. Also as a step-thru in LDS form Sustain Swan Hybrid / Rear Hub Speed ? 360Wh Li-ion £795 Step-thru

Seems to be out of business AS Bikes Electrobike PLUS Hybrid / Rear Hub Speed 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £795 Full-size FOLDING bike EBC Alanya Hybrid / Crank Drive Torque 12 months 468Wh Li-ion £799 Sounds great value on paper, but we don’t recommend cheap crank-drives, which can do odd things

Byocycles Chameleon 20 Hybrid / Rear Hub Speed 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £799 FOLDING Poweredbicycles E-Runner Hybrid / Front Hub Speed 12 months 216Wh Li-ion £799 FOLDER. Very disappointing spec for the price Mozzi Thunder Pedelec / Rear Hub Speed 12 months 324Wh Li-ion £799 Full-size FOLDING bike Roodog Bliss Hybrid / Rear Hub Speed 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £799 Very typical FOLDING bike. A bit expensive Avocet Viking E-go Hybrid / Rear Hub Speed ? 204Wh Li-ion £800 16-inch wheel. FOLDING. Very poor value for money Dawes Suburbia Pedelec / Rear Hub ? ? 468Wh Li-ion £800 Typical discounted price – retail is £1300. Big battery for this price Batribike Breeze Hybrid / Rear Hub Speed 24 months 360Wh Li-ion £825 20-inch wheel FOLDING. Bigger battery, but a bit expensive Thompson K-Style 2 Lithium Hybrid / Rear Hub Speed 6 months 180Wh Li-ion £830 Expensive tat Kudos Vita Hybrid / Rear Hub Speed 12 months 374Wh Li-ion £840 MTB-style machine

Woosh Krieger Hybrid / Chain Crank Drive 12 months 540Wh Li-ion £849 Cheapest crank-drive system and big battery – good for hill-climbing Byocycles Chamelion 20 Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £849 Expensive tat Viking Crossbow Pedelec / Front Hub 24 months 252Wh Li-ion £870 Battery is far too small Juicy Bikes Original Sport Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £885 Similar Hybrid, Classic and Sport are £985 Viking Advance Pedelec / Rear Hub ? 192Wh Li-ion £890 Ludicrously small battery Kudos Tempo Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £895 For smaller folk – low Step-thru and 24-inch wheels Kudos Eiger Pedelec / TCM Crank-drive Speed 12 months 374Wh Li-ion £895 Probably best to avoid cheap crank-drives… they do odd things. Also with NuVinci hub for £1361 EBCO Urban Commuter UCL-10 or UCR-10 Hybrid/ Front Hub 24 months 317Wh Li-ion £899 Small battery for the price Mozzi City Pedelec / Rear Hub 12 months 324Wh Li-ion £899 – Powacycle Prague or Riga Hybrid / Rear Hub 6 months 273Wh Li-ion £899 Over-priced, under-batteried and widely discounted Freego Folder Hybrid / Rear Hub 24 months (activated at >30% capacity loss) 360Wh Li-ion £899 Rather over-priced FOLDER. £1099 with 576Wh battery Roodog Tourer or Chic Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh? Li-ion £899 Very typical bikes, but a shade expensive Avocet Viking Harrier SE Hybrid / Rear Hub ? 204Wh Li-ion £900 20-inch wheel FOLDER Very poor value for money B’Twin Bebike 900 Pedelec / Front Hub 24 months 360Wh Li-ion £930 Well equipped, including Nexus 7-speed hub, but a heavy rack-mounted battery. Not so good at this price. Kudos Stealth Pedelec / Rear Hub 12 months 418Wh Li-ion £935 – Merlin Lancaster Pedelec / Rear Hub ? 360Wh Li-ion £940 No mention of a guarantee and grossly over-priced ATS 200-48 Ebike / Rear Hub 6 months 576Wh Li-ion £945 Effectively a 15mph scooter Batribike Diamond LCD or Granite LCD Hybrid / Rear Hub 24 months 360Wh Li-ion £949 Well equipped, but rather over-priced Kudos Tourer Hybrid / Front Hub 24 months 360Wh Li-ion £965 Well-equipped bikes. Cheapest to be fitted with Shimano Deore 9-spd Roodog Explorer Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £969 Rather conventional. Expensive for what it is Kudos City or Liberty Hybrid / Front Hub 24 months 360Wh Li-ion £895 Well-equipped bikes, and now down in price. Cheapest bike with Nexus 8-speed hub gears Gtech Sports or City Pedelec / Rear Hub 24 months 202Wh Li-ion £995 Lightweight, but single speed, and battery is ludicrously small

Emu Ladies or Gents Pedelec / Front Hub 24 months 374Wh Li-ion £999 Comes with 8-speed Nexus hub and neat frame battery

Halfords Carrera Crossfire Pedelec / Rear Hub 24 months 324Wh Li-ion £999 Suntour drive system 3E Electric Citylight Hybrid / Rear Hub 24 months 360Wh Li-ion £999 – 3E Electric Mini E Hybrid / Rear Hub 24 months 360Wh Li-ion £999 20-inch wheels. FOLDING. Over-priced Roodog Avatar Hybrid / Rear hub 12 months 360Wh? Li-ion £999 Battery in frame Claud Butler Glide 1 Hybrid / Rear Hub ? 360Wh Li-ion £1000 Over-priced, trading on quality badge Freego Wren (step-thru) Hybrid / Rear hub 24 months (activated at >30% capacity loss) 360Wh Li-ion £999 – Freego Hawk (step-thru or road bike) Hybrid / Rear hub 24 months (activated at >30% capacity loss) 360Wh Li-ion £999 £1,199 with 576Wh battery Raleigh Velo XC Pedelec / Front Hub 24 months 317Wh Li-ion £1000 Entry-level Raleigh Viking Evolution Hybrid / Front Hub ? 364Wh Li-ion £1026 Somewhat overpriced and widely discounted. May no longer exist Batribike Dash Hybrid / Rear Hub 24 months 396Wh Li-ion £1029 Ludicrously expensive 3E Electric Urban Hybrid / Rear Hub 24 months 360Wh Li-ion £1049 – Ezee Street Mk 2 Hybrid / Front Hub 24 months 396Wh Li-ion £1075 Small wheeled, non-folding bike. Probably the cheapest with a two-year battery guarantee Powabyke X-6 or X-6 LS Pedelec / Front Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £1079 Bigger battery at last, but a bit expensive Juicy Bikes Classic Grande Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £1085 Cheapest bike with 28-inch wheels Kudos Tornado E-bike/ Rear Hub 12 months 374Wh Li-ion £1095 – Byocycles Zest Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 324Wh Li-ion £1095 Big price increase Roodog Polka Dot Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh? Li-ion £1095 Very typical, and expensive for what it is. Styling aimed at women Kalkhoff Groove F7 Pedelec / Front Hub torque 24 months 324Wh Li-ion £1295 Not a REAL Kalkhoff, but a good Far Eastern spec for their bottom of the range machine

EBCO Urban Commuter UCR-30 or UCL-30 Pedelec / Front Hub 24 months 317Wh Li-ion £1099 Rather expensive, limited battery capacity Bicycles 4U Endurance Fat Boy 250 Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £1099 Hmm. For exhibitionists only Freego Regency Hybrid / Rear Hub 24 months (activated at >30% capacity loss) 360Wh Li-ion £1099 £1,299 with 576Wh battery Sparta Original Pedelec / Front Hub 24 months 324Wh Li-ion £1099 Proper Dutch roadster, with plenty of equipment and basic but practical power system Saxonette Comfort 250 Pedelec / Front Hub 24 months 324Wh Li-ion £1099 Good spec including battery-fed LED lights and Nexus 7-spd, but smallish battery Freego Folding Hybrid / Rear Hub 24 months (activated at >30% capacity loss) 360Wh Li-ion £1099 FOLDING £1,299 with 576Wh battery Smarta GT Hybrid / Rear Hub ? 360Wh Li-ion £1099 Currently unavailable Smarta LX Hybrid / Front Hub ? 324Wh Li-ion £1099 Currently unavailable Cyclotricity Stealth 1000 watt Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months (activated when range falls to 6 miles) 528Wh Li-ion £1100 Legality is a bit unclear, but sounds like fun! Powabyke X-24 Pedelec / Front Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £1129 Big price increase Volt Metro Black or White Hybrid / Rear Hub 24 months 360Wh Li-ion £1149 Very over-priced FOLDER Smarta FX Folder Hybrid / Front Hub 24 months, plus 24 months @ 50% 360Wh Li-ion £1150 FOLDING

Class-leading four-year guarantee Tonaro Enduro or Compy Hybrid / Crank Motor 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £1150 Currently discounted to £949. The cheapest crank-drive bike, but the Chinese system isn’t very good Ezee Forza Mk2 Hybrid / Rear Hub 24 months 396Wh Li-ion £1175 Also with 540Wh or 720Wh batteries. All have a two-year guarantee Ezee Torq Mk 3 Hybrid / Front Hub 24 months 396Wh Li-ion £1175 Also with 540Wh or 720Wh batteries. All have a two-year guarantee Oxygen Emate Sci Hybrid / Rear Hub 24 months (activated at >35% capacity loss) 360Wh Li-ion £1195 Too expensive Ezee Sprint 8 Hybrid / Front Hub 24 months 396Wh Li-ion £1195 Chunky, solid bike with Nexus 8-spd hub and now realistically priced Kudos Typhoon E-bike / Rear Hub 12 months 374Wh Li-ion £1195 Huge price increase Kudos Arriba Pedelec / Rear Hub speed or torque 12 months 374Wh Li-ion £1195 Comes with cheapie speed sensor to satisfy 2016 regs, but with Thun torque sensor as £100 option AVE CH-Tour Pedelec / Front Hub ? 400Wh Li-ion £1199 OLD STOCK discounted for 2015. AVE is dropping TranzX-equipped stock Giant Twist Lite 2W Pedelec / Front Hub 24 months 300Wh Li-ion £1199 Budget Giant – well-equipped, but modest battery capacity LifeCycle Classic Purple Hybrid / Rear Hub ? 360Wh Li-ion £1199 Expensive for dreary spec and no obvious guarantee Claud Butler Glide 2 Hybrid / Rear Hub ? 360Wh Li-ion £1249 Big price increase, but widely discounted Raleigh Forge Hybrid / Front Hub 24 months 396Wh Li-ion £1250 New bike based on slightly dubious TranzX system Gazelle Orange Pure Innergy Pedelec / Front Hub 24 months 252Wh Li-ion £1255 Heavily discounted. Small battery (bigger options available at a price) and not so hot on hills, but the cheapest European bike and a REAL Dutch roadster Kudos Arriba Hybrid/ Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £1295 – Tonaro Esprit Hybrid / Crank Motor 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £1290 The cheapest crank drive, but the Chinese system is not very good Bicycles 4U Endurance Fatboy 500 Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 384Wh Li-ion £1299 Heavy, and 500 watt motor makes it technically illegal, but cheapest bike with 500 watts. 4-inch wide tyres should give hours of off-road fun Oxygen Diva Style Hybrid / Rear Hub 24 months (activated at >35% capacity loss) 432Wh Li-ion £1299 Quite stylish, and well equipped for the price. £1399 with 558Wh battery 3E Electric Sport Hybrid / Rear Hub 24 months 360Wh Li-ion £1299 Too expensive PoweredBicycles City Runner Hybrid / Rear Hub 12 months 360Wh Li-ion £1299 FOLDING BIKE. Much too expensive for what it is Sparta MOJO Pedelec / Front Hub 24 months 324Wh Li-ion £1299 Trendier version of Classic, with 7-spd Nexus hub City Galileo Hybrid / Front Hub 12 months 240Wh Li-ion £1299 Laughably small battery and short guarantee at this price Freego Eagle (step-thru or road bike) Hybrid / Rear Hub 24 months (activated at >30% capacity loss) 360Wh Li-ion £1299 £1,499 with 576Wh battery Infineum Extreme Hybrid / Front Hub ? 223Wh Li-ion £1299 Rather expensive for what it offers. The bike has stackable batteries of this basic capacity, but extra batteries cost £325 each EBCO Lifestyle LSF-40 Pedelec / Front Hub 24 months 240Wh Li-ion £1299 A triumph of styling over substance

Electric Bike Manufacturers or UK distributors

The comments relate to our own experience with manufacturers or distributors. As a general rule, a company that supplies a good product can afford to be open and helpful with the press, and will give good service and back-up. The others are something of an unknown quantity, but if you think we’ve been unfair, do let us know. For a global list go to Electric Bike Manufacturers Worldwide

3E Electric

Still quite new

3E Ltd, 2 Field End, BARNET, Hertfordshire EN5 3EZ

tel: 033 3355 1840

email: info@3eelectric.com

Alien Ocean, Synergie

CEASED TRADING

Alien Ocean European Hub, 1 – 9 Plantation Street, Lochgelly, KY5 9LP tel: 01592 780528

email: jim@alienocean.co.uk

ATS

Newly launched scooter-style machine

Around Town Scooters, Flat 4, Plantation Court, 41 Plantation Road, POOLE BH17 9LW

tel: 01202 640264

email: kevindavies.kd@gmail.com

A S Bikes

Still fairly new

Coppice Close, Leamington Road, Ryton-on-Dunsmore, COVENTRY CV8 3FL

tel: 024 7630 3228

email: contact@asbikes.co.uk

AVE, Bergamont, EBCO

Cheapie EBCOs and pricey but good AVE and Bergamont

Electric Bike Corporation, 5 Pegasus House, Olympic Way, WARWICK CV34 6LW

tel: 01926 437700

email: info@electricbikescorporation.co.uk

Avocet Sports Ltd

New to the electric bike world

Unit 7-9 Shield Drive, Wardley Industrial Estate, Worsley, MANCHESTER M28 2QB

tel: 0161 727 8508

email: sales@avocetsports.com

Batribike

Now well established

Fallowgate Limited, Kellaway House, Marton Road, Sturton-by-Stow, LINCOLN LN1 2AH

tel: 01427 787774

email: info@batribike.com

Bicycles 4U

Helpful and Proactive

Kaitek Trading Ltd, c/o Sterling Power Products, Unit 8 Wassage Way, Hampton Lovett Industrial Estate, DROITWICH WR9 0NX

tel: 01905 778751

info@bicycles4u.com

BionX

Cracking technology in theory, but expensive and unreliable. Now with another UK distributor. It can’t last.

Correspondence only: BionX UK, 68 Boxworth End, Swavesey, CAMBRIDGE CB24 4RA

tel: 01223 911505

email: bionxuk@gmail.com

Birdy

Always friendly, but wow are they expensive bikes

Riese und Müller GmbH, Haasstraße 6, 64293 DARMSTADT, Germany

tel: +49 6151 366860

email: team@r-m.de

BH Emotion

No UK Distributor at present

Byocycles

Cheerful purveyors of Chinese stuff

Unit 4, Downley Business Park, 12 Downley Park, HAVANT PO9

tel: 023 92 488300

email: sales@byocycles.com

Bronx

A growing company

Bronx (UK) Ltd, Unit 4, Crusader Industrial Estate, Stirling Road, HIGH WYCOMBE. HP12 3ST

tel: 01494 529980

email: sales@bronxcycles.com

B’Twin

Outdated friction drive

Decathlon UK, Canada Water Retail Park, Surrey Quays Road, LONDON SE16 2XU

tel: 0345 450 7936

Cambridge, Smarta, Sparticle (Brompton)

Well established and fairly knowledgeable

Electric Transport Shop, Hope Street Yard, Hope Street, CAMBRIDGE CB1 3NA (also in LONDON, OXFORD & BRISTOL)

tel/fax: 01223 247410

email: sales@electricbikesales.co.uk

Claude Butler

New to the electric bike world

Falcon Cycles Ltd, PO Box 3, Bridge Street, BRIGG DN20 8PB

tel: 01652 656000

Cyclamatic

New to the electric bike world

Sports PLC, Units 3 & 4 Lower Park Farm, Storrage Lane, ALVECHURCH, Worcestershire B48 7ER

tel: 01527 598388

email: help@sportsplc.com

Cytronex

Helpful, pleasant and knowledgeable

Modern Times Ltd, 5 Red Deer Court, Elm Road, WINCHESTER, SO22 5LX

tel: 01962 866122

email: sales@cytronex.com

Di Blasi, Justwin, Transmission

Long-established traders

Mission Cycles & Components, Unit 3, The Alders, Seven Mile Lane, Mereworth, MAIDSTONE, Kent M18 5JG

tel: 01622 815615

email: info@missioncycles.co.uk

Dahon

Still run by Mr Hon Senior after departure of nearly everyone else to Tern. Now represented in the UK by Raleigh

Raleigh UK Ltd, Church Street, Eastwood, NOTTINGHAM NG 16 3HT

tel: 01773 532680

email: ebike@raleigh.co.uk

Easy Ride

New and enthusiastic

Easy Ride Bikes, Silver Business Park, Airfield Way, CHRISTCHURCH, Dorset

tel: 01202 490404

email: info@easyridebikes.co.uk

EBC

New to us in 2016

Electric Bike Conversions, Unit 9, Pound Farm Industrial Estate, Holly Bush Lane, Datchworth SG3 6RE

tel: 01438 986007

email: enquiries@electricbike-conversions.com

Ecobike

Helpful, knowledgeable and Friendly

Cycling Made Easy, 18 Chipstead Valley Road, COULSDON CR5 2RA

tel: 0208 660 8823

email: enquiry@cyclingmadeeasy.co.uk



Emu

New to us in early 2016

Emu Electric Bike Co, Unit TM, 12 Spectrum House, 32-­?34 Gordon House Road LONDON NW5 1LP

tel: 0800 035 5450

email: info@emubikes.com

Ezee, Ansmann, Heinzmann

New Ezee distributor from 2012, and now distributing Ansmann and Heinzmann too

Cyclezee Ltd, 3 Guest Gardens, MILTON KEYNES MK13 0AF

tel: 07962 407799

email: john@cyclezee.com

Electro-Drive

This is Tony Castles, the most knowledgable man in electric bikes, and thoroughly charming, but not always easy to contact

E-go Personal Transport, 52 High Street, MARLBOROUGH, Wiltshire SN8 1HQ

tel: 07974 723996 or 01672 861186 / 512404

email: sales@electro-drive.co.uk

EV-Solutions

Probably never heard of A to B

Thorrington Cross, COLCHESTER, Essex CO7 8JD

tel: 01206 308054

Freedom Ebike

Nice people with a Brompton-shaped niche

10/3 HaMelitz Street, JERUSALEM, Israel

tel: (UK) 0871 284 5225 tel: (Israel) +052 500 1309 tel: (Australia) +02 8004 5039

email: andrew@freedomebikes.com

FreeGo, R&M & Solex

This new grouping, brought together Freego and the long-established Wisper, but they’ve gone their separate ways, so it’s FreeGo only. Very unfriendly and helpful with us!

FreeGo, 3 St Deny’s Road, SOUTHAMPTON SO17 2NG

tel: 02380 465977

email: david@freegowisper.com

Gazelle

Extremely helpful, friendly and knowledgeable

Cycle Heaven, 2 Bishopthorpe Road, YORK YO23 1JJ

tel: 01904 636578 / 651870 mail: info@cycle-heaven.co.uk

Gepida, Swiss Flyer

Good bikes distributed by a rather aggressive bunch in Taunton

Reaction Electric eBike Distribution, 84 Priory Bridge Road, TAUNTON TA1 1QA

tel: 01823 27444

email: ride@nationwideebikes.co.uk

Giant

Helpful in the past, but they never contact us today

Giant UK Ltd, Charnwood Edge, Syston Road, COSSINGTON, Leics, LE7 4UZ

tel: 0844 245 9030

email: info@giant-bicycles.co.uk

Gocycle

Refuses to acknowledge that we exist

KarbonKinetics Ltd, New Bridge Street House, 30-34 New Bridge Street, LONDON EC4V 6BJ

tel: 01268 288208

email: customerservices@gocycle.com

Greenedgebikes

Came and went very rapidly, but now seems to be a brand owned by E-Bikes Direct

E-Bikes Direct, c/o MTF Enterprises Ltd, Unit 6 Midicy Oast, Bodiam Business Park, BODIAM TN32 5UP

tel: 01580 830959

email: info@e-bikesdirect.co.uk



Gtech

Completely new to us in early 2016

Gtech, 1-2 Cupola Court, SPETCHLEY, Worcestershire, WR5 1RL

tel: 0845 519 3281

Izip

There appears to be no UK distributor for Izip in early 2015



Juicy Bikes

Really lovely people

Busy All Year, 83 Park Road, BUXTON, Derbyshire SK17 6SM

tel: 01298 214040

email: uksales@JuicyBike.com

Kalkhoff

Long-established, helpful and friendly

50cycles Ltd, Unit 9, Prince William Road, LOUGHBOROUGH, Leicestershire LE11 5GU

tel: 0844 800 5979

email: 50cycles@50cycles.com

Kettler

Doesn’t take the electric bike thing very seriously…

Kettler (GB) Ltd, Merse Road, North Moons Moat, REDDITCH, Worcestershire B98 9HL

tel: 0845 026 5995

email: sales@kettlerdirect.co.uk

KTM

New, and pushing hard in the UK market

FLi Distribution Ltd, 62 Quarry Clough, Stalybridge, Cheshire SK15 2RW

tel: 0161 304 8555

email: UKsupport@shopatron.com

Kudos

New, but innovative and keen to develop the electric market

Kudos Cycles, Unit 4, S Augustine’s Business Park, Estuary Way, SWALECLIFFE, Kent CT5 2QJ

tel: 01227 792792

email: sales@kudoscycles.com

Halfords

Major High Street brand selling own Carrera label and some other bikes

Harrington, Lifecycle

New, brash and full of beans

Electric Bike World, 54 Bedford Place, Southampton, SO15 2DT

tel: 02380 236 540

email: Info@electricbikeworld.co.uk

Merlin

Fresh out of the box as far as we can see (early 2016)

Merlin Cycles Ltd, A4 Buckshaw Link, Ordnance Road, Buckshaw Village, CHORLEY, Lancashire PR7 7EL

tel: 01772 432431

Mobiky, Ecobike

New, but helpful and friendly

Cycling Made Easy, 18 Chipstead Valley Road, COULSDON, Surrey, CR5 2RA

tel: 0208 660 8823

Meerkat

There appears to be no UK distributor in early 2015



Momentum Electric

New, young team, but helpful, friendly and knowledgeable

Momentum, Unit 9, Cornelius Drebbel House, 5 Empson Street, LONDON E3 3LT

Tel: 0333 011 7777

email: hello@momentumelectric.com

Moustache

Lovely people – helpful, friendly and knowledgeable

Velospeed, The Old School House, ALDWORTH, Berkshire RG8 9TJ

tel: 01635 579304

email: info@velospeed.co.uk

Nano & Nano-Brompton

Under new management and much more organised

Nano Electric Bikes Ltd, 58 Clarendon Street, LEAMINGTON SPA CV32 4PE

tel: 01926 334050 or 0845 094 2735

email: lynda@nanoelectricbikes.co.uk

Oxygen

Seems to be choosing its bikes well

Eco Transport Solutions Ltd, 4 Howmic Court, Arlington Road, EAST TWICKENHAM, TW1 2BD

tel: 0208 4040 782

email: sales@oxygenbicycles.co.uk

Polaris

New manufacture and even newer UK distributor

MotoGB, White Bear Yard, Park Road, Adlington, CHORLEY PR7 4HZ

tel: 0844 412 8450

email: sales@motogb.co.uk

Powabyke

Industry stalwart

Powabyke Ltd, 3 Wood Street, Queens Square, BATH BA1 2JQ

tel: 0845 6011475

email: sales@powabyke.com

Poweredbicycles

Previously used a confusing variety of names, now much simpler

Powered Bicycles, 50-52 Main Street, Long Eaton, NOTTINGHAM NG10 1GN

tel: 01159 727201 or 728251

email: sales@poweredbicycles.co.uk

Prism

Relatively new company and interesting bikes

Joule Bikes, 24 Beechwood Rise, PLYMOUTH PL6 8AP

tel: 0843 218 4762

mail: info@joulebikes.co.uk

Raleigh

Made some effort for a while, but doesn’t really get electrics

Raleigh UK Ltd, Church Street, Eastwood, NOTTINGHAM NG 16 3HT

tel: 01773 532680

email: ebike@raleigh.co.uk

Roodog

New player, conventional bikes, but the web photography is lovely

Roodog Ltd, Brockholme Farm, Seaton Road, HORNSEA, Yorkshire East Riding, HU18 1BZ

tel: 01964 536570

email: talktous@roodog.co.uk

Sachs, Saxonette

Obligatory sideline for unwilling motorcycle distributor

SFM, Three Cross Motorcycles, Unit 8, Victory Close, Woolsbridge Industrial Estate, Three Legged Cross, Dorset BH21 6SP

tel: 01202 810100

email: sales@sachsbikes.co.uk

Schwinn

UK dealer, but is not handling Schwinn electrics

Reece Cycles, 100 Alcester Road, BIRMINGHAM B12 0QB

tel: 0121 622 0192`

Smart

Innovative electric bike from Mercedes Benz

Daimler AG, smart/MM, H336, Mercedesstr 137, 70327 STUTTGART, Germany

tel: 0808 000 8080

Sparta, Babboe, Haibike, Mando

Fairly new, but seems to be doing everything right

Just ebikes, Old Chapel Works, Valley Road, Leiston, Suffolk IP16 4AQ

tel: 01728 830 817

email: info@justebikes.co.uk

Spencer Ivy

Had a new Dorset-based distributor, but they seem to have disappeared very quickly

Chalmington Farm, Chalmington, DORCHESTER DT2 0HB

tel: 020 7099 1130

Sparticle (see Cambridge)

Storck Raddar

New UK distributor for top-end German bikes, but seems to have dropped electrics

Storck Raddar UK Ltd, 10 Keel Row, The Watermark, Gateshead NE11 9SZ

tel: 0771 5005626

email: ian@ian-hughes.com

Sustain

Cheerful cheapies from Harrow. Seems to be out of business (Oct 2014)

Sustain Cycles, Unit 121, State House, 176 Station Road, HARROW, Middlesex HA1 2AE

tel: 0800 0432453

email: info@sustainproducts.co.uk

Team Hybrid

Specialises in wheelchairs and hand-powered electrics

Team Hybrid, ‘Silverstone’, Chapel Road, SOBERTON HEATH, Hampshire SO32 3PP

tel: 01329 830117

email: silverstone@ntlworld.com

Technium

There appears to be no UK distributor for Technium in late 2014

Trek

Now out of electric bikes, we think

Unit B, Maidstone Road, MILTON KEYNES, MK10 0BE

tel: 01908 282626

Thompson

Long established and reliable electrical wholesaler

Thompson Electrical (Wholesalers) Ltd, Perrywood Trading Park, Wylds Lane, WORCESTER WR5 1DZ

tel: 01905 763376

Velix

New entrant, but very helpful so far

e-motion Electric Vehicle Company, 373 Cricklade Road, SWINDON SN2 1AQ

tel: 01793 251200

Velorbis

Velorbis Concept Store, Peter Bangs Vej 53, Frederiksberg, Copenhagen 2000

tel: +45 31 11 00 30

email: sales@velorbis.com

Volt

New, but rapidly developing a name for itself

Electric Bike Store, Axe & Bottle Court, 70 Newcomen Street, LONDON SE1 1YT

tel: 020 7378 4728

email: info@electric-bike-store.co.uk

Woosh

Low-end brand, competitive prices, some good products

Woosh Bikes Ltd, 42-46 Queens Road, Southend-on-Sea, Essex SS1 1NL

tel: 01702 435566

email: hatti@wooshbikes.co.uk

Yachtmail

Selling new, neat-looking folding electric bike

Yachtmail Chandlery, Admirals Court, Town Quay, LYMINGTON SO41 3ET

tel: 01590 672784

email: info@yachtmailchandlery.com

Yamaha

(No longer supports the early series machines, but spares and repair contact as below)

Andrew Fudge, Action Bikes, 21-23 Upper High Street, EPSOM KT18 8AH tel: 01372 744116

Electric Bike Battery Refurbishment

A few specialists exist, but not many that know electric bikes. We keep coming back to BatteryBay of Cannock, West Midlands

eBikes Recently Deleted

Bikes recently removed from the list (usually out-of-production). If we have made a mistake, please let us know: Aug 2007 Bliss City, Touring, Extreme & Townrider, Classic Elebike, City Cruiser 6-spd, Commuter, Diavelo Oja velo Jun 2007 Ecobike Tornado and varients Aug 2007 ElectroPed Number One, Europed ED-1, Europed THD-3, Infineon Stingray ll, Oxygen Atala Avenue, Oxygen Atala Distance, Panther, Power Cruiser 6-spd Nov 2007 ElectroPed Roadstar, Eco-Bike Mistral Jul 2008 Schwinn (all models) Aug 2008 Sakura (all models) Nov 2008 Bright Bikes (all models) Jan 2009 C V Leisure Bikes (all models) Apr 2009 Nano Brompton, Giant Suede March 2010 Ridgeback Cyclone April 2010 Quiet Bikes, Strongman July 2010 Batribike Buzz & Lite, Izip X-cell & Trailz Enlightened, Powabyke Shopper 1-spd, Euro 6-spd, Folder, Commuter 24-spd, Velospeed November 2010 Powablade, E-Bike Retro, Sustain Edison, E-Pegasus Z-1, E-Bike Cruiser, Izip MTB Trailz, Powerscoots, Giant Twist Express RS1 24spd derailleur, Giant Twist Freedom CS Lite 8-spd Nexus, Giant Twist Freedom CS 8-spd Nexus Apr 2010 Optibike, Swiss Flyer, Swizzbee, February 2014 Ezee Dahon Bullet,

NOTES & RUNNING COSTS

1) We have decided not to test machines that fail ANY of the following criteria, except in special circumstances:

Must weigh less than 30kg (the legal limit is 40kg and some cheap machines actually weigh more than this)

No bikes with less than a 12-month battery guarantee

No single speed machines

With multiple gears, top gear must exceed 60-inches

No tyres of 305mm or smaller

Must have mudguards and lights

No scooter-style machine with vestigial pedals

No micro-scooters

2) Running costs are an approximate guide per mile, and are based on a number of assumptions (please note that extras such as insurance are not included). Note also that the actual energy costs are very much lower – typically 0.2p per mile! Most of the cost of running an electric bike is depreciation:

Depreciation of purchase price over ten years

Depreciation of battery, assuming a battery life of 500 charge cycles (nickel-cadmium or nickel-metal-hydride), or 250 cycles per guarantee year (lead-acid or lithium-ion)

Consumables, such as tyres and chains @ 2.5p per mile (annual mileage of 2,500 miles)

Electricity cost @ 15p per kWh

NOTES: Annual mileage of 2,500 miles. Mileage per full charge is based on the A to B test performance. All bikes are ridden at maximum speed. Economy will benefit from more gentle use! 3) This is the capacity of the battery measured in watt/hours. Please note that the three main types of battery are graded in slightly different ways, so capacities are not directly comparable. For example, a lead-acid battery of 400watt/hours would give similar performance to a nickel-metal hydride battery of 250watt/hours, or nickel-cadmium battery of 225 watt/hours. 4) Prices and specifications relate only to the British market and may change at short notice. Prices are either the recommended retail price or a discounted price if regularly available.