Electric Bike Price Guide (UK)

Electric Bike Price Guide
Our Electric Bike Recommendations
We prefer to road-test electric bikes for the magazine before recommending them, but with so many now available, our recommendations are in some cases based on spec and price, rather than actual experience. If you are thinking of buying a bike, check our comments about the manufacturers too. If we have not had meaningful contact with the distributor, they’re either very new or avoiding an independent test! We will not list distributors unable or unwilling to provide a UK phone number and address.
Electric Bikes and the Law
Electrically-assisted bicycles can be ridden by anyone aged 14 or over, provided the bicycle weighs 40kg or less (60kg for a tandem or tricycle), has pedals, a motor of less than 200 watts continuous output (250 watts for a tandem or tricycle), and a top speed of less than 15mph. However, the situation is currently a bit confused, following the change in the law in January 2016 – see Legislation Update
Those marked Pedelec have a pedal-activated motor and are definitely legal.
Those marked Hybrid have a switch allowing pedal or twistgrip-activated motor. Those built before January 2016 are probably legal, and it will be for the courts to decide if post-January 2016 bikes are still legal.
Those marked E-Bike are usually fitted with a twistgrip throttle and are probably legal if they were built before 1st January 2016 (and you can keep buying these bikes for as long as they are on the shelves). How does your average copper know when it was built? Not sure how this will work out in practise, so don’t worry, no-one has yet been prosecuted for riding one.
There are many, many hybrids and E-Bikes in the table, and some of these will already have changed to a pedelec spec, with others soon to follow. If you have a choice DEFINITELY choose a hybrid… you might prefer the pedelec (pedal-activated motor), or E-Bike (usually a twistgrip activated motor), but give yourself the right to choose. If you buy a pedelec you cannot revert to a twistgrip.
For hybrids and pedelecs, we’ve added a ‘SENSOR’ column. In pedelec mode, the better bikes have a ‘torque’ sensor, which measures the power you’re putting through the pedals, rather than a ‘speed’ sensor, which simply measures if the pedals are turning. These vary from poor to positively dangerous. Of course, if you’re buying a (technically illegal) hybrid and only intend to use the twist-and-go throttle, it doesn’t matter how useless the pedelec sensor is.
The battery guarantee is the most important thing to look for, particularly with the bigger batteries, which can cost more than some of the cheaper bikes. Be wary of any odd stipulations, because there are many loopholes a manufacturer can use to refuse to honour a battery guarantee. Where the warranty is marked with a question mark, the manufacturer does not provide clear guidance, but you have certain statutory rights.
As a guide, a 24 month battery guarantee is now the norm, but unless the battery has actually failed, you’ll have problems measuring how weak it is, because voltage and capacity are imprecise things, so it’s often your word against the dealers. More expensive bikes have diagnostic plug-ins, proving battery condition, and lifetime usage. This should settle warranty disputes.
NOTES:
La: Lead-acid battery
NiCd: Nickel-cadmium battery
NiMH: Nickel-metal hydride battery
Li-ion: Lithium-ion battery
Friction: Direct drive to tyre
Front/Rear Hub: Hub motor
Front/Rear Chain: Separate chain drive
Crank: Crank-mounted motor
Pedelec: Power only available when you pedal
E-Bike: Power independent of pedals – usually a twistgrip throttle
Hybrid: Pedelec/E-Bike switchable
The bikes we recommend are marked in bold
Errors & Omissions: Please contact us if you see any errors or omissions on this page. If you are a manufacturer or distributor, we can only accurately list your products if you keep us informed. Remember, this page is used by thousands of potential customers.
Electric Bikes Under £1,300 (UK)
|Manufacturer
|Model1
|Control / Drive
|SENSOR
|Battery
Guarantee
|Battery Size3
|Battery
|UK Price (£)4
|Notes
|Woosh
|Angel
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|La
|£299
|Heavily discounted, great value, cheap to run
|Dillinger UK
|16-inch Cheetah
|Hybrid / Rear chain
|12 months
|Possibly 288Wh
|La
|£299
|Heath Robinson would be proud. 16-inch wheels, weighs 62lb, extraordinary crank-drive, heavily discounted in red or black, but white or blue are still at £499
|Tesco
|Hopper City 1- or 6-spd
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|?
|204Wh
|Li-ion
|£380 – 400
|Small battery, 16-inch wheels FOLDING
|Woosh
|Mono
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|270Wh
|Li-ion
|£429
|FOLDING
|Tesco
|Hopper Shopper 1- or 6-spd
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|?
|204Wh
|Li-ion
|£420-440
|Small battery, 20-inch wheels FOLDING
|Bicycles 4U
|City Zoom
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|12 months
|238Wh
|Li-ion
|£475
|FOLDING
|Tesco
|Hopper Urban
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|?
|216Wh
|Li-ion
|£490
|Too expensive, small battery
|Bicycles 4U
|Evora Explorer
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|?Wh
|Li-ion
|£499
|FOLDING
|Bicycles 4U
|Evogue Explorer
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|317Wh
|Li-ion
|£499
|Quite good spec for the price
|Thompson
|Euro-Classic 2
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|6 months
|432Wh
|La
|£499
|Cheap to run, but let down by guarantee
|Bings
|Mini Ebike
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|?
|132Wh
|Li-ion
|£499
|14-inch wheels. Only good point is 11kg weight
|Easyride
|Life or Lightning
|Rear Hub
|?
|240Wh
|Li-ion
|£515
|Cheap, but small battery
|B’Twin
|Bebike 500
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|?
|192Wh
|Li-ion
|£530
|Very small battery and old-tech system
|Viking
|E-Go
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|204Wh
|Li-ion
|£540
|FOLDING BIKE
Rather small battery
Heavily discounted
|Bicycles 4U
|Esprit or Europa
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|317Wh
|Li-ion
|£549
|–
|Woosh
|Zephyr
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|288Wh
|Li-ion
|£549
|A bit expensive
|Woosh
|Gale
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£549
|FOLDING
|Easyride
|Folder
|Rear Hub
|?
|240Wh
|Li-ion
|£549
|FOLDING. Cheap, but small battery
|Viking
|Street Easy
|Front Hub
|?
|106Wh
|Li-ion
|£550
|FOLDING BIKE
Heavily Discounted
Laughably small battery
|Woosh
|Elios
|Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£575
|Cheapest 360Wh full-size bike
|Woosh
|Sirocco
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£585
|AS Bikes
|Electrobike Mk 2
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|260Wh
|Li-ion
|£595
|20-inch wheels FOLDER
|Powacycle
|Milan 2 LPX
|Rear Hub
|6 months
|288Wh
|£599
|A bit expensive
|Woosh
|Sirocco 2
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£599
|Woosh
|Aspen
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£599
|–
|Sustain
|Caley
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|?
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£599
|FOLDING
Seems to be out of business
|Cyclamatic
|GTE Step-Through and Power Plus
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|?
|240Wh
|Li-ion
|£599
|Some equipment, but small battery
|B’Twin
|Original 300
|E-Bike / Friction
|?
|192Wh
|Li-ion
|£500
|Old stock, 1990s friction technology. Not even a contender
|B’Twin
|Original 7
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|24 months
|240Wh
|Li-ion
|£620
|Alloy frame, but rather heavy package at 27kg, and a small battery
|Woosh
|Sant Ana
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£625
|Step Thru
|Cyclotricity
|Revolver
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|12 months (activated when range falls to 6 miles)
|324Wh
|Li-ion
|£649
|£799 with 500 watt motor or £949 with 540Wh battery and 500 watt motor
|Bicycles 4U
|Elysium
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|12 months
|238Wh
|Li-ion
|£649
|FOLDING. Technically interesting: shaft drive, 3-speed rear hub and (rather small) battery in frame
|Yachtmail
|Atlantic Explorer
|Rear Hub
|?
|306Wh
|Li-ion
|£629
|FOLDING
|AS Bikes
|Newton or Tesla
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£645
|Well-equipped bikes for the money
|Enviro
|Compact
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|?
|240Wh
|Li-ion
|£649
|FOLDING
|GreenEdge
|CS2
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|?
|324Wh
|Li-ion
|£649
|–
|Dawes
|Boost City
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|?
|265Wh
|Li-ion
|£650
|Small battery, but quality brand. This is a typical discounted price… retail is £1000
|Woosh
|Gallego
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|12 months
|270Wh
|Li-ion
|£669
|Interesting FOLDING bike
|B’Twin
|Bebike 700
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|24 months
|288Wh
|Li-ion
|£670
|Limited battery capacity
|Woosh
|Zephyr CD
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|288Wh
|Li-ion
|£675
|A little expensive
|Woosh
|Sundowner
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£699
|A little expensive
|Mozzi
|Zest
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£699
|FOLDING
|Thompson
|Eco Nippy or Classic
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|6 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£699
|Too expensive
|AS Bikes
|Electrobike Mark 3
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£695
|FOLDING. Too expensive
|Sustain
|Halley Mark 2
|E-Bike / Front Hub
|?
|260Wh
|Li-ion
|£695
|Small battery for the price
Seems to be out of business
|Kudos
|Safari or Duke
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|24 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£695
|Excellent value, and the price can’t last. Includes 3-spd (Duke) or 8-spd (Safari) Nexus hub, panniers and lights
|Woosh
|Sirocco 2
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|540Wh
|Li-ion
|£699
|Cheapest 540Wh bike
|Cyclotricity
|Sahara
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months (activated when range falls to 6 miles)
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£699
|–
|Bicycles 4U
|Equinox
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|12 months
|238Wh
|Li-ion
|£699
|FOLDING. Big wheeled version of Elysium
|Merlin
|London or Cambridge
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|?
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£699
|All looks good, but no mention of a guarantee
|EBC
|City S 500w or Camaro 500w
|Hybrid / Rear Gearless Hub
|12 months
|468Wh
|Li-ion
|£699
|Good value, but we’re not so keen on cheap gearless motors, and technically illegal of course
|Woosh
|Sport TS
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|12 months
|324Wh
|Li-ion
|£725
|Small battery for the price
|Merlin
|Kendal MTB
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|?
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£730
|All looks good, but no mention of a guarantee. Also Lancaster at £939, with similar technology
|Woosh
|Sport CD
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|324Wh
|Li-ion
|£775
|Small battery for the price
|Cyclotricity
|Stealth
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|12 months (activated when range falls to 6 miles)
|324Wh
|Li-ion
|£799
|Small battery for the price
|Kudos
|Secret
|Hybrid/ Rear Hub
|Speed
|12 months
|288Wh
|Li-ion
|£765
|FOLDING. Small battery for the price
|EBC
|Magnetic 500w
|Hybrid / Gearless Rear Hub
|Speed
|12 months
|468Wh
|Li-ion
|£729
|Good value, but we’re not so keen on cheap gearless motors, and with a 500 watt output, it’s technically illegal of course
|Viking
|Freedom
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|Speed
|?
|260Wh
|Li-ion
|£749
|FOLDING. Over-priced and lacking battery. Discounted to £639 at Bikes2U
|Powacycle
|Lynx LPX and Puma LPX
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|6 months
|338Wh
|Li-ion
|£780
|FOLDING. Bigger battery, but nasty little things
|Powacycle
|Salisbury LPX and Windsor LPX
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|Speed
|6 months
|273Wh
|Li-ion
|£780
|Lacking battery for the price
|Ezee
|Sprint Primo GTS
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|Speed
|24 months
|396Wh
|Li-ion
|£795
|This is the diamond frame version. Also as a step-thru in LDS form
|Sustain
|Swan
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|Speed
|?
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£795
|Step-thru
Seems to be out of business
|AS Bikes
|Electrobike PLUS
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|Speed
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£795
|Full-size FOLDING bike
|EBC
|Alanya
|Hybrid / Crank Drive
|Torque
|12 months
|468Wh
|Li-ion
|£799
|Sounds great value on paper, but we don’t recommend cheap crank-drives, which can do odd things
|Byocycles
|Chameleon 20
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|Speed
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£799
|FOLDING
|Poweredbicycles
|E-Runner
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|Speed
|12 months
|216Wh
|Li-ion
|£799
|FOLDER. Very disappointing spec for the price
|Mozzi
|Thunder
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|Speed
|12 months
|324Wh
|Li-ion
|£799
|Full-size FOLDING bike
|Roodog
|Bliss
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|Speed
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£799
|Very typical FOLDING bike. A bit expensive
|Avocet
|Viking E-go
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|Speed
|?
|204Wh
|Li-ion
|£800
|16-inch wheel. FOLDING. Very poor value for money
|Dawes
|Suburbia
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|?
|?
|468Wh
|Li-ion
|£800
|Typical discounted price – retail is £1300. Big battery for this price
|Batribike
|Breeze
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|Speed
|24 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£825
|20-inch wheel FOLDING. Bigger battery, but a bit expensive
|Thompson
|K-Style 2 Lithium
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|Speed
|6 months
|180Wh
|Li-ion
|£830
|Expensive tat
|Kudos
|Vita
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|Speed
|12 months
|374Wh
|Li-ion
|£840
|MTB-style machine
|Woosh
|Krieger
|Hybrid / Chain Crank Drive
|12 months
|540Wh
|Li-ion
|£849
|Cheapest crank-drive system and big battery – good for hill-climbing
|Byocycles
|Chamelion 20
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£849
|Expensive tat
|Viking
|Crossbow
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|24 months
|252Wh
|Li-ion
|£870
|Battery is far too small
|Juicy Bikes
|Original Sport
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£885
|Similar Hybrid, Classic and Sport are £985
|Viking
|Advance
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|?
|192Wh
|Li-ion
|£890
|Ludicrously small battery
|Kudos
|Tempo
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£895
|For smaller folk – low Step-thru and 24-inch wheels
|Kudos
|Eiger
|Pedelec / TCM Crank-drive
|Speed
|12 months
|374Wh
|Li-ion
|£895
|Probably best to avoid cheap crank-drives… they do odd things. Also with NuVinci hub for £1361
|EBCO
|Urban Commuter UCL-10 or UCR-10
|Hybrid/ Front Hub
|24 months
|317Wh
|Li-ion
|£899
|Small battery for the price
|Mozzi
|City
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|12 months
|324Wh
|Li-ion
|£899
|–
|Powacycle
|Prague or Riga
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|6 months
|273Wh
|Li-ion
|£899
|Over-priced, under-batteried and widely discounted
|Freego
|Folder
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|24 months (activated at >30% capacity loss)
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£899
|Rather over-priced FOLDER. £1099 with 576Wh battery
|Roodog
|Tourer or Chic
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh?
|Li-ion
|£899
|Very typical bikes, but a shade expensive
|Avocet
|Viking Harrier SE
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|?
|204Wh
|Li-ion
|£900
|20-inch wheel FOLDER Very poor value for money
|B’Twin
|Bebike 900
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|24 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£930
|Well equipped, including Nexus 7-speed hub, but a heavy rack-mounted battery. Not so good at this price.
|Kudos
|Stealth
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|12 months
|418Wh
|Li-ion
|£935
|–
|Merlin
|Lancaster
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|?
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£940
|No mention of a guarantee and grossly over-priced
|ATS
|200-48
|Ebike / Rear Hub
|6 months
|576Wh
|Li-ion
|£945
|Effectively a 15mph scooter
|Batribike
|Diamond LCD or Granite LCD
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|24 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£949
|Well equipped, but rather over-priced
|Kudos
|Tourer
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|24 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£965
|Well-equipped bikes. Cheapest to be fitted with Shimano Deore 9-spd
|Roodog
|Explorer
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£969
|Rather conventional. Expensive for what it is
|Kudos
|City or Liberty
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|24 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£895
|Well-equipped bikes, and now down in price. Cheapest bike with Nexus 8-speed hub gears
|Gtech
|Sports or City
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|24 months
|202Wh
|Li-ion
|£995
|Lightweight, but single speed, and battery is ludicrously small
|Emu
|Ladies or Gents
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|24 months
|374Wh
|Li-ion
|£999
|Comes with 8-speed Nexus hub and neat frame battery
|Halfords
|Carrera Crossfire
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|24 months
|324Wh
|Li-ion
|£999
|Suntour drive system
|3E Electric
|Citylight
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|24 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£999
|–
|3E Electric
|Mini E
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|24 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£999
|20-inch wheels. FOLDING. Over-priced
|Roodog
|Avatar
|Hybrid / Rear hub
|12 months
|360Wh?
|Li-ion
|£999
|Battery in frame
|Claud Butler
|Glide 1
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|?
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1000
|Over-priced, trading on quality badge
|Freego
|Wren (step-thru)
|Hybrid / Rear hub
|24 months (activated at >30% capacity loss)
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£999
|–
|Freego
|Hawk (step-thru or road bike)
|Hybrid / Rear hub
|24 months (activated at >30% capacity loss)
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£999
|£1,199 with 576Wh battery
|Raleigh
|Velo XC
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|24 months
|317Wh
|Li-ion
|£1000
|Entry-level Raleigh
|Viking
|Evolution
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|?
|364Wh
|Li-ion
|£1026
|Somewhat overpriced and widely discounted. May no longer exist
|Batribike
|Dash
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|24 months
|396Wh
|Li-ion
|£1029
|Ludicrously expensive
|3E Electric
|Urban
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|24 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1049
|–
|Ezee
|Street Mk 2
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|24 months
|396Wh
|Li-ion
|£1075
|Small wheeled, non-folding bike. Probably the cheapest with a two-year battery guarantee
|Powabyke
|X-6 or X-6 LS
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1079
|Bigger battery at last, but a bit expensive
|Juicy Bikes
|Classic Grande
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1085
|Cheapest bike with 28-inch wheels
|Kudos
|Tornado
|E-bike/ Rear Hub
|12 months
|374Wh
|Li-ion
|£1095
|–
|Byocycles
|Zest
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|324Wh
|Li-ion
|£1095
|Big price increase
|Roodog
|Polka Dot
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh?
|Li-ion
|£1095
|Very typical, and expensive for what it is. Styling aimed at women
|Kalkhoff
|Groove F7
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|torque
|24 months
|324Wh
|Li-ion
|£1295
|Not a REAL Kalkhoff, but a good Far Eastern spec for their bottom of the range machine
|EBCO
|Urban Commuter UCR-30 or UCL-30
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|24 months
|317Wh
|Li-ion
|£1099
|Rather expensive, limited battery capacity
|Bicycles 4U
|Endurance Fat Boy 250
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1099
|Hmm. For exhibitionists only
|Freego
|Regency
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|24 months (activated at >30% capacity loss)
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1099
|£1,299 with 576Wh battery
|Sparta
|Original
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|24 months
|324Wh
|Li-ion
|£1099
|Proper Dutch roadster, with plenty of equipment and basic but practical power system
|Saxonette
|Comfort 250
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|24 months
|324Wh
|Li-ion
|£1099
|Good spec including battery-fed LED lights and Nexus 7-spd, but smallish battery
|Freego
|Folding
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|24 months (activated at >30% capacity loss)
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1099
|FOLDING £1,299 with 576Wh battery
|Smarta
|GT
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|?
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1099
|Currently unavailable
|Smarta
|LX
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|?
|324Wh
|Li-ion
|£1099
|Currently unavailable
|Cyclotricity
|Stealth 1000 watt
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months (activated when range falls to 6 miles)
|528Wh
|Li-ion
|£1100
|Legality is a bit unclear, but sounds like fun!
|Powabyke
|X-24
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1129
|Big price increase
|Volt
|Metro Black or White
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|24 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1149
|Very over-priced FOLDER
|Smarta
|FX Folder
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|24 months, plus 24 months @ 50%
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1150
|FOLDING
Class-leading four-year guarantee
|Tonaro
|Enduro or Compy
|Hybrid / Crank Motor
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1150
|Currently discounted to £949. The cheapest crank-drive bike, but the Chinese system isn’t very good
|Ezee
|Forza Mk2
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|24 months
|396Wh
|Li-ion
|£1175
|Also with 540Wh or 720Wh batteries. All have a two-year guarantee
|Ezee
|Torq Mk 3
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|24 months
|396Wh
|Li-ion
|£1175
|Also with 540Wh or 720Wh batteries. All have a two-year guarantee
|Oxygen
|Emate Sci
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|24 months (activated at >35% capacity loss)
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1195
|Too expensive
|Ezee
|Sprint 8
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|24 months
|396Wh
|Li-ion
|£1195
|Chunky, solid bike with Nexus 8-spd hub and now realistically priced
|Kudos
|Typhoon
|E-bike / Rear Hub
|12 months
|374Wh
|Li-ion
|£1195
|Huge price increase
|Kudos
|Arriba
|Pedelec / Rear Hub
|speed or torque
|12 months
|374Wh
|Li-ion
|£1195
|Comes with cheapie speed sensor to satisfy 2016 regs, but with Thun torque sensor as £100 option
|AVE
|CH-Tour
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|?
|400Wh
|Li-ion
|£1199
|OLD STOCK discounted for 2015. AVE is dropping TranzX-equipped stock
|Giant
|Twist Lite 2W
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|24 months
|300Wh
|Li-ion
|£1199
|Budget Giant – well-equipped, but modest battery capacity
|LifeCycle
|Classic Purple
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|?
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1199
|Expensive for dreary spec and no obvious guarantee
|Claud Butler
|Glide 2
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|?
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1249
|Big price increase, but widely discounted
|Raleigh
|Forge
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|24 months
|396Wh
|Li-ion
|£1250
|New bike based on slightly dubious TranzX system
|Gazelle
|Orange Pure Innergy
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|24 months
|252Wh
|Li-ion
|£1255
|Heavily discounted. Small battery (bigger options available at a price) and not so hot on hills, but the cheapest European bike and a REAL Dutch roadster
|Kudos
|Arriba
|Hybrid/ Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1295
|–
|Tonaro
|Esprit
|Hybrid / Crank Motor
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1290
|The cheapest crank drive, but the Chinese system is not very good
|Bicycles 4U
|Endurance Fatboy 500
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|384Wh
|Li-ion
|£1299
|Heavy, and 500 watt motor makes it technically illegal, but cheapest bike with 500 watts. 4-inch wide tyres should give hours of off-road fun
|Oxygen
|Diva Style
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|24 months (activated at >35% capacity loss)
|432Wh
|Li-ion
|£1299
|Quite stylish, and well equipped for the price. £1399 with 558Wh battery
|3E Electric
|Sport
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|24 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1299
|Too expensive
|PoweredBicycles
|City Runner
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|12 months
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1299
|FOLDING BIKE. Much too expensive for what it is
|Sparta
|MOJO
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|24 months
|324Wh
|Li-ion
|£1299
|Trendier version of Classic, with 7-spd Nexus hub
|City
|Galileo
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|12 months
|240Wh
|Li-ion
|£1299
|Laughably small battery and short guarantee at this price
|Freego
|Eagle (step-thru or road bike)
|Hybrid / Rear Hub
|24 months (activated at >30% capacity loss)
|360Wh
|Li-ion
|£1299
|£1,499 with 576Wh battery
|Infineum
|Extreme
|Hybrid / Front Hub
|?
|223Wh
|Li-ion
|£1299
|Rather expensive for what it offers. The bike has stackable batteries of this basic capacity, but extra batteries cost £325 each
|EBCO
|Lifestyle LSF-40
|Pedelec / Front Hub
|24 months
|240Wh
|Li-ion
|£1299
|A triumph of styling over substance
For bikes over £1,300
Electric Bike Manufacturers or UK distributors
The comments relate to our own experience with manufacturers or distributors. As a general rule, a company that supplies a good product can afford to be open and helpful with the press, and will give good service and back-up. The others are something of an unknown quantity, but if you think we’ve been unfair, do let us know. For a global list go to Electric Bike Manufacturers Worldwide
3E Electric
Still quite new
3E Ltd, 2 Field End, BARNET, Hertfordshire EN5 3EZ
tel: 033 3355 1840
email: info@3eelectric.com
Alien Ocean, Synergie
CEASED TRADING
Alien Ocean European Hub, 1 – 9 Plantation Street, Lochgelly, KY5 9LP tel: 01592 780528
email: jim@alienocean.co.uk
ATS
Newly launched scooter-style machine
Around Town Scooters, Flat 4, Plantation Court, 41 Plantation Road, POOLE BH17 9LW
tel: 01202 640264
email: kevindavies.kd@gmail.com
A S Bikes
Still fairly new
Coppice Close, Leamington Road, Ryton-on-Dunsmore, COVENTRY CV8 3FL
tel: 024 7630 3228
email: contact@asbikes.co.uk
AVE, Bergamont, EBCO
Cheapie EBCOs and pricey but good AVE and Bergamont
Electric Bike Corporation, 5 Pegasus House, Olympic Way, WARWICK CV34 6LW
tel: 01926 437700
email: info@electricbikescorporation.co.uk
Avocet Sports Ltd
New to the electric bike world
Unit 7-9 Shield Drive, Wardley Industrial Estate, Worsley, MANCHESTER M28 2QB
tel: 0161 727 8508
email: sales@avocetsports.com
Batribike
Now well established
Fallowgate Limited, Kellaway House, Marton Road, Sturton-by-Stow, LINCOLN LN1 2AH
tel: 01427 787774
email: info@batribike.com
Bicycles 4U
Helpful and Proactive
Kaitek Trading Ltd, c/o Sterling Power Products, Unit 8 Wassage Way, Hampton Lovett Industrial Estate, DROITWICH WR9 0NX
tel: 01905 778751
info@bicycles4u.com
BionX
Cracking technology in theory, but expensive and unreliable. Now with another UK distributor. It can’t last.
Correspondence only: BionX UK, 68 Boxworth End, Swavesey, CAMBRIDGE CB24 4RA
tel: 01223 911505
email: bionxuk@gmail.com
Birdy
Always friendly, but wow are they expensive bikes
Riese und Müller GmbH, Haasstraße 6, 64293 DARMSTADT, Germany
tel: +49 6151 366860
email: team@r-m.de
BH Emotion
No UK Distributor at present
Byocycles
Cheerful purveyors of Chinese stuff
Unit 4, Downley Business Park, 12 Downley Park, HAVANT PO9
tel: 023 92 488300
email: sales@byocycles.com
Bronx
A growing company
Bronx (UK) Ltd, Unit 4, Crusader Industrial Estate, Stirling Road, HIGH WYCOMBE. HP12 3ST
tel: 01494 529980
email: sales@bronxcycles.com
B’Twin
Outdated friction drive
Decathlon UK, Canada Water Retail Park, Surrey Quays Road, LONDON SE16 2XU
tel: 0345 450 7936
Cambridge, Smarta, Sparticle (Brompton)
Well established and fairly knowledgeable
Electric Transport Shop, Hope Street Yard, Hope Street, CAMBRIDGE CB1 3NA (also in LONDON, OXFORD & BRISTOL)
tel/fax: 01223 247410
email: sales@electricbikesales.co.uk
Claude Butler
New to the electric bike world
Falcon Cycles Ltd, PO Box 3, Bridge Street, BRIGG DN20 8PB
tel: 01652 656000
Cyclamatic
New to the electric bike world
Sports PLC, Units 3 & 4 Lower Park Farm, Storrage Lane, ALVECHURCH, Worcestershire B48 7ER
tel: 01527 598388
email: help@sportsplc.com
Cytronex
Helpful, pleasant and knowledgeable
Modern Times Ltd, 5 Red Deer Court, Elm Road, WINCHESTER, SO22 5LX
tel: 01962 866122
email: sales@cytronex.com
Di Blasi, Justwin, Transmission
Long-established traders
Mission Cycles & Components, Unit 3, The Alders, Seven Mile Lane, Mereworth, MAIDSTONE, Kent M18 5JG
tel: 01622 815615
email: info@missioncycles.co.uk
Dahon
Still run by Mr Hon Senior after departure of nearly everyone else to Tern. Now represented in the UK by Raleigh
Raleigh UK Ltd, Church Street, Eastwood, NOTTINGHAM NG 16 3HT
tel: 01773 532680
email: ebike@raleigh.co.uk
Easy Ride
New and enthusiastic
Easy Ride Bikes, Silver Business Park, Airfield Way, CHRISTCHURCH, Dorset
tel: 01202 490404
email: info@easyridebikes.co.uk
EBC
New to us in 2016
Electric Bike Conversions, Unit 9, Pound Farm Industrial Estate, Holly Bush Lane, Datchworth SG3 6RE
tel: 01438 986007
email: enquiries@electricbike-conversions.com
Ecobike
Helpful, knowledgeable and Friendly
Cycling Made Easy, 18 Chipstead Valley Road, COULSDON CR5 2RA
tel: 0208 660 8823
email: enquiry@cyclingmadeeasy.co.uk
Emu
New to us in early 2016
Emu Electric Bike Co, Unit TM, 12 Spectrum House, 32-?34 Gordon House Road LONDON NW5 1LP
tel: 0800 035 5450
email: info@emubikes.com
Ezee, Ansmann, Heinzmann
New Ezee distributor from 2012, and now distributing Ansmann and Heinzmann too
Cyclezee Ltd, 3 Guest Gardens, MILTON KEYNES MK13 0AF
tel: 07962 407799
email: john@cyclezee.com
Electro-Drive
This is Tony Castles, the most knowledgable man in electric bikes, and thoroughly charming, but not always easy to contact
E-go Personal Transport, 52 High Street, MARLBOROUGH, Wiltshire SN8 1HQ
tel: 07974 723996 or 01672 861186 / 512404
email: sales@electro-drive.co.uk
EV-Solutions
Probably never heard of A to B
Thorrington Cross, COLCHESTER, Essex CO7 8JD
tel: 01206 308054
Freedom Ebike
Nice people with a Brompton-shaped niche
10/3 HaMelitz Street, JERUSALEM, Israel
tel: (UK) 0871 284 5225 tel: (Israel) +052 500 1309 tel: (Australia) +02 8004 5039
email: andrew@freedomebikes.com
FreeGo, R&M & Solex
This new grouping, brought together Freego and the long-established Wisper, but they’ve gone their separate ways, so it’s FreeGo only. Very unfriendly and helpful with us!
FreeGo, 3 St Deny’s Road, SOUTHAMPTON SO17 2NG
tel: 02380 465977
email: david@freegowisper.com
Gazelle
Extremely helpful, friendly and knowledgeable
Cycle Heaven, 2 Bishopthorpe Road, YORK YO23 1JJ
tel: 01904 636578 / 651870 mail: info@cycle-heaven.co.uk
Gepida, Swiss Flyer
Good bikes distributed by a rather aggressive bunch in Taunton
Reaction Electric eBike Distribution, 84 Priory Bridge Road, TAUNTON TA1 1QA
tel: 01823 27444
email: ride@nationwideebikes.co.uk
Giant
Helpful in the past, but they never contact us today
Giant UK Ltd, Charnwood Edge, Syston Road, COSSINGTON, Leics, LE7 4UZ
tel: 0844 245 9030
email: info@giant-bicycles.co.uk
Gocycle
Refuses to acknowledge that we exist
KarbonKinetics Ltd, New Bridge Street House, 30-34 New Bridge Street, LONDON EC4V 6BJ
tel: 01268 288208
email: customerservices@gocycle.com
Greenedgebikes
Came and went very rapidly, but now seems to be a brand owned by E-Bikes Direct
E-Bikes Direct, c/o MTF Enterprises Ltd, Unit 6 Midicy Oast, Bodiam Business Park, BODIAM TN32 5UP
tel: 01580 830959
email: info@e-bikesdirect.co.uk
Gtech
Completely new to us in early 2016
Gtech, 1-2 Cupola Court, SPETCHLEY, Worcestershire, WR5 1RL
tel: 0845 519 3281
Izip
There appears to be no UK distributor for Izip in early 2015
Juicy Bikes
Really lovely people
Busy All Year, 83 Park Road, BUXTON, Derbyshire SK17 6SM
tel: 01298 214040
email: uksales@JuicyBike.com
Kalkhoff
Long-established, helpful and friendly
50cycles Ltd, Unit 9, Prince William Road, LOUGHBOROUGH, Leicestershire LE11 5GU
tel: 0844 800 5979
email: 50cycles@50cycles.com
Kettler
Doesn’t take the electric bike thing very seriously…
Kettler (GB) Ltd, Merse Road, North Moons Moat, REDDITCH, Worcestershire B98 9HL
tel: 0845 026 5995
email: sales@kettlerdirect.co.uk
KTM
New, and pushing hard in the UK market
FLi Distribution Ltd, 62 Quarry Clough, Stalybridge, Cheshire SK15 2RW
tel: 0161 304 8555
email: UKsupport@shopatron.com
Kudos
New, but innovative and keen to develop the electric market
Kudos Cycles, Unit 4, S Augustine’s Business Park, Estuary Way, SWALECLIFFE, Kent CT5 2QJ
tel: 01227 792792
email: sales@kudoscycles.com
Halfords
Major High Street brand selling own Carrera label and some other bikes
Harrington, Lifecycle
New, brash and full of beans
Electric Bike World, 54 Bedford Place, Southampton, SO15 2DT
tel: 02380 236 540
email: Info@electricbikeworld.co.uk
Merlin
Fresh out of the box as far as we can see (early 2016)
Merlin Cycles Ltd, A4 Buckshaw Link, Ordnance Road, Buckshaw Village, CHORLEY, Lancashire PR7 7EL
tel: 01772 432431
Mobiky, Ecobike
New, but helpful and friendly
Cycling Made Easy, 18 Chipstead Valley Road, COULSDON, Surrey, CR5 2RA
tel: 0208 660 8823
Meerkat
There appears to be no UK distributor in early 2015
Momentum Electric
New, young team, but helpful, friendly and knowledgeable
Momentum, Unit 9, Cornelius Drebbel House, 5 Empson Street, LONDON E3 3LT
Tel: 0333 011 7777
email: hello@momentumelectric.com
Moustache
Lovely people – helpful, friendly and knowledgeable
Velospeed, The Old School House, ALDWORTH, Berkshire RG8 9TJ
tel: 01635 579304
email: info@velospeed.co.uk
Nano & Nano-Brompton
Under new management and much more organised
Nano Electric Bikes Ltd, 58 Clarendon Street, LEAMINGTON SPA CV32 4PE
tel: 01926 334050 or 0845 094 2735
email: lynda@nanoelectricbikes.co.uk
Oxygen
Seems to be choosing its bikes well
Eco Transport Solutions Ltd, 4 Howmic Court, Arlington Road, EAST TWICKENHAM, TW1 2BD
tel: 0208 4040 782
email: sales@oxygenbicycles.co.uk
Polaris
New manufacture and even newer UK distributor
MotoGB, White Bear Yard, Park Road, Adlington, CHORLEY PR7 4HZ
tel: 0844 412 8450
email: sales@motogb.co.uk
Powabyke
Industry stalwart
Powabyke Ltd, 3 Wood Street, Queens Square, BATH BA1 2JQ
tel: 0845 6011475
email: sales@powabyke.com
Poweredbicycles
Previously used a confusing variety of names, now much simpler
Powered Bicycles, 50-52 Main Street, Long Eaton, NOTTINGHAM NG10 1GN
tel: 01159 727201 or 728251
email: sales@poweredbicycles.co.uk
Prism
Relatively new company and interesting bikes
Joule Bikes, 24 Beechwood Rise, PLYMOUTH PL6 8AP
tel: 0843 218 4762
mail: info@joulebikes.co.uk
Raleigh
Made some effort for a while, but doesn’t really get electrics
Raleigh UK Ltd, Church Street, Eastwood, NOTTINGHAM NG 16 3HT
tel: 01773 532680
email: ebike@raleigh.co.uk
Roodog
New player, conventional bikes, but the web photography is lovely
Roodog Ltd, Brockholme Farm, Seaton Road, HORNSEA, Yorkshire East Riding, HU18 1BZ
tel: 01964 536570
email: talktous@roodog.co.uk
Sachs, Saxonette
Obligatory sideline for unwilling motorcycle distributor
SFM, Three Cross Motorcycles, Unit 8, Victory Close, Woolsbridge Industrial Estate, Three Legged Cross, Dorset BH21 6SP
tel: 01202 810100
email: sales@sachsbikes.co.uk
Schwinn
UK dealer, but is not handling Schwinn electrics
Reece Cycles, 100 Alcester Road, BIRMINGHAM B12 0QB
tel: 0121 622 0192`
Smart
Innovative electric bike from Mercedes Benz
Daimler AG, smart/MM, H336, Mercedesstr 137, 70327 STUTTGART, Germany
tel: 0808 000 8080
Sparta, Babboe, Haibike, Mando
Fairly new, but seems to be doing everything right
Just ebikes, Old Chapel Works, Valley Road, Leiston, Suffolk IP16 4AQ
tel: 01728 830 817
email: info@justebikes.co.uk
Spencer Ivy
Had a new Dorset-based distributor, but they seem to have disappeared very quickly
Chalmington Farm, Chalmington, DORCHESTER DT2 0HB
tel: 020 7099 1130
Sparticle (see Cambridge)
Storck Raddar
New UK distributor for top-end German bikes, but seems to have dropped electrics
Storck Raddar UK Ltd, 10 Keel Row, The Watermark, Gateshead NE11 9SZ
tel: 0771 5005626
email: ian@ian-hughes.com
Sustain
Cheerful cheapies from Harrow. Seems to be out of business (Oct 2014)
Sustain Cycles, Unit 121, State House, 176 Station Road, HARROW, Middlesex HA1 2AE
tel: 0800 0432453
email: info@sustainproducts.co.uk
Team Hybrid
Specialises in wheelchairs and hand-powered electrics
Team Hybrid, ‘Silverstone’, Chapel Road, SOBERTON HEATH, Hampshire SO32 3PP
tel: 01329 830117
email: silverstone@ntlworld.com
Technium
There appears to be no UK distributor for Technium in late 2014
Trek
Now out of electric bikes, we think
Unit B, Maidstone Road, MILTON KEYNES, MK10 0BE
tel: 01908 282626
Thompson
Long established and reliable electrical wholesaler
Thompson Electrical (Wholesalers) Ltd, Perrywood Trading Park, Wylds Lane, WORCESTER WR5 1DZ
tel: 01905 763376
Velix
New entrant, but very helpful so far
e-motion Electric Vehicle Company, 373 Cricklade Road, SWINDON SN2 1AQ
tel: 01793 251200
Velorbis
Velorbis Concept Store, Peter Bangs Vej 53, Frederiksberg, Copenhagen 2000
tel: +45 31 11 00 30
email: sales@velorbis.com
Volt
New, but rapidly developing a name for itself
Electric Bike Store, Axe & Bottle Court, 70 Newcomen Street, LONDON SE1 1YT
tel: 020 7378 4728
email: info@electric-bike-store.co.uk
Woosh
Low-end brand, competitive prices, some good products
Woosh Bikes Ltd, 42-46 Queens Road, Southend-on-Sea, Essex SS1 1NL
tel: 01702 435566
email: hatti@wooshbikes.co.uk
Yachtmail
Selling new, neat-looking folding electric bike
Yachtmail Chandlery, Admirals Court, Town Quay, LYMINGTON SO41 3ET
tel: 01590 672784
email: info@yachtmailchandlery.com
Yamaha
(No longer supports the early series machines, but spares and repair contact as below)
Andrew Fudge, Action Bikes, 21-23 Upper High Street, EPSOM KT18 8AH tel: 01372 744116
Electric Bike Battery Refurbishment
A few specialists exist, but not many that know electric bikes. We keep coming back to BatteryBay of Cannock, West Midlands
eBikes Recently Deleted
Bikes recently removed from the list (usually out-of-production). If we have made a mistake, please let us know: Aug 2007 Bliss City, Touring, Extreme & Townrider, Classic Elebike, City Cruiser 6-spd, Commuter, Diavelo Oja velo Jun 2007 Ecobike Tornado and varients Aug 2007 ElectroPed Number One, Europed ED-1, Europed THD-3, Infineon Stingray ll, Oxygen Atala Avenue, Oxygen Atala Distance, Panther, Power Cruiser 6-spd Nov 2007 ElectroPed Roadstar, Eco-Bike Mistral Jul 2008 Schwinn (all models) Aug 2008 Sakura (all models) Nov 2008 Bright Bikes (all models) Jan 2009 C V Leisure Bikes (all models) Apr 2009 Nano Brompton, Giant Suede March 2010 Ridgeback Cyclone April 2010 Quiet Bikes, Strongman July 2010 Batribike Buzz & Lite, Izip X-cell & Trailz Enlightened, Powabyke Shopper 1-spd, Euro 6-spd, Folder, Commuter 24-spd, Velospeed November 2010 Powablade, E-Bike Retro, Sustain Edison, E-Pegasus Z-1, E-Bike Cruiser, Izip MTB Trailz, Powerscoots, Giant Twist Express RS1 24spd derailleur, Giant Twist Freedom CS Lite 8-spd Nexus, Giant Twist Freedom CS 8-spd Nexus Apr 2010 Optibike, Swiss Flyer, Swizzbee, February 2014 Ezee Dahon Bullet,
1) We have decided not to test machines that fail ANY of the following criteria, except in special circumstances:
- Must weigh less than 30kg (the legal limit is 40kg and some cheap machines actually weigh more than this)
- No bikes with less than a 12-month battery guarantee
- No single speed machines
- With multiple gears, top gear must exceed 60-inches
- No tyres of 305mm or smaller
- Must have mudguards and lights
- No scooter-style machine with vestigial pedals
- No micro-scooters
2) Running costs are an approximate guide per mile, and are based on a number of assumptions (please note that extras such as insurance are not included). Note also that the actual energy costs are very much lower – typically 0.2p per mile! Most of the cost of running an electric bike is depreciation:
- Depreciation of purchase price over ten years
- Depreciation of battery, assuming a battery life of 500 charge cycles (nickel-cadmium or nickel-metal-hydride), or 250 cycles per guarantee year (lead-acid or lithium-ion)
- Consumables, such as tyres and chains @ 2.5p per mile (annual mileage of 2,500 miles)
- Electricity cost @ 15p per kWh
NOTES: Annual mileage of 2,500 miles. Mileage per full charge is based on the A to B test performance. All bikes are ridden at maximum speed. Economy will benefit from more gentle use! 3) This is the capacity of the battery measured in watt/hours. Please note that the three main types of battery are graded in slightly different ways, so capacities are not directly comparable. For example, a lead-acid battery of 400watt/hours would give similar performance to a nickel-metal hydride battery of 250watt/hours, or nickel-cadmium battery of 225 watt/hours. 4) Prices and specifications relate only to the British market and may change at short notice. Prices are either the recommended retail price or a discounted price if regularly available.