The Great Railway Conspiracy – 2013 edition!

In The Great Railway Conspiracy, David Henshaw tells the story of Britain’s railways from the late 1940s to the present day.Was there really a conspiracy by road interests to humble the rail industry in the 1960s, leaving the way open for profiteering by car manufacturers, road builders and other member of the so-called ‘road lobby’?

A sorry tale emerges of lost opportunities, deliberate running down of busy services, ‘cooked’ account books and opportunistic intervention by the road groups that left the railways struggling by the early 1980s. Fortunately, the tide was soon to turn, and today passenger numbers are higher than they have ever been, with most lines bulging at the seams, including many that were saved from the Beeching holocaust by political expediency, doubty campaigners, or – in a few cases – sheer luck.

Henshaw makes the point that without the deliberate run-down of the 1960s, the railway map would look very different today, and the railways even busier than they are. Many lines have reopened in recent years, and these are all identified and discussed, together with potential reopening targets for the future.

First published in 1991, ‘The Great Railway Conspiracy’ was reprinted in 1993, and completely revised in 2013

A Seminal book on Dr Beeching and his aftermath

Fully rewritten and updated to include details of the latest rail re-openings

Clear lessons from the success of reinvigorated and reopened branch lines

Top 30 Potential Rail Reopenings identified, listed and analysed

Central message – Conspiracy or not, Britain’s railways are thriving as never before, despite 50 years of cuts, hostile governments and muddled thinking

304 pages, plus numerous maps and photographs, many previously unpublished

